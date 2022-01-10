IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium: Erneut einer der 50 Top-Performer der TSX Venture Exchange

IRW-PRESS: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium: Erneut einer der 50 Top-Performer der TSX Venture Exchange

Vancouver, 5. April 2022 - Rock Tech Lithium zählt erneut zu den Tier 1 der TSX Venture Exchange. Die kanadische Börse teilt die an ihre gelisteten Unternehmen in verschiedene Stufen ein. Tier 1 stellt das höchste Ranking dar, mit dem insgesamt 50 Emittenten ausgezeichnet werden. Rock Tech Lithium war im vergangenen Jahr erstmals als Tier 1-Unternehmen ausgezeichnet worden.

Dazu meint Markus Brügmann, CEO von Rock Tech Lithium: Wir freuen uns sehr die Einstufung als Tier 1 der TSX Venture Exchange in diesem Jahr zu bestätigen. Wir haben in den zurückliegenden zwölf Monaten große Fortschritte bei der finanziellen Ausstattung von Rock Tech erzielt. Außerdem haben wir die Erschließung unseres Lithium-Vorkommens in Georgia Lake/Ontario und die Bauvorbereitung unseres Konverters in Guben/Brandenburg signifikant vorangetrieben. Unser Team hat eine tolle Arbeit geleistet.

Über Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium ist ein in Deutschland und KanadatatigesClean-Tech-Unternehmen, das die Automobilindustrie mit hochqualitativem Lithiumhydroxid madein Germany beliefern wird. Bereits 2024 wird das Unternehmen Europas ersten Lithiumkonverter mit einerProduktionskapazitatvon 24.000 Tonnen pro Jahr in Betrieb nehmen. Eine Menge dieausreicht, um rund 500.000 Elektroautos mit Lithium-Ionen-Batterien auszustatten.

DasClean-Tech-Unternehmen hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, den weltweit ersten geschlossenen KreislauffurLithium zu schaffen und so dieRohstoffluckeauf dem Weg zu saubererMobilitatzu schließen. Rock Tech besitzt das Lithiumprojekt Georgia Lake in Ontario, Kanada. Bereits 2030 sollen rund 50 Prozent der eingesetzten Rohstoffe aus dem Recycling von Altbatterien stammen.

Rock Tech Lithium ist an denBorsenin Toronto und Frankfurt notiert.Gefuhrtwird das Unternehmen von Dirk Harbecke, Chairman, sowie Markus Brügmann, Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Krause, Chief Financial Officer, und Don Stevens, Chief Technology Officer.

Kontakt Rock Tech Lithium

Wolfgang Böhm,

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Presse- und Öffentlichkeitsarbeit

Telephone: +49 30 44 33 61 - 33

wboehm.ext@rocktechlithium.com.

Weder die TSX Venture Exchange noch ihr Regulierungsdienstleister (gemaß der Definition dieses Begriffs in den Richtlinien der TSX Venture Exchange) ubernehmen die Verantwortung fur die Angemessenheit oder Richtigkeit dieser Mitteilung.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this news release. Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release, including those regarding Rock Techs opinions, beliefs and expectations, business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, mineral resource estimates, drilling and modeling plans, and plans and objectives of management for operations and properties constitute forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as estimate, project, "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

Forward-looking information is based on certain estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made or in certain cases, on third party expert opinions. It should be noted that, in order to achieve its objectives, Rock Tech will be required to raise additional funding and the availability of financing on satisfactory terms is not guaranteed. This forward-looking information was derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, intermediate and final lithium products, expected growth, performance and business operation, prospects and opportunities, general business and economic conditions, results of development and exploration, Rock Techs ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business, including development and exploration activities. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Techs control, that may cause Rock Techs actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, changes in commodity prices, Rock Techs ability to retain and attract skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers, unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of converters and mines, the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations, title defects, competition from existing and new competitors, changes in currency exchange rates and market prices of Rock Techs securities, Rock Techs history of losses, impacts of climate change and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Financial Instruments and Other Risks" in Rock Techs most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis, a copy of which is filed electronically through SEDAR and is available online at www.sedar.com. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forwardlooking information. We cannot assure you that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and managements assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Our forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech managements views as at the date the information is created. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Techs expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Techs plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this news release.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. 600-777 Hornby Street | Vancouver | British Columbia | Canada | V6Z 1S4 P. +1.778.358.5200 | F. +1.604.670.0033 www.rocktechlithium.com | bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com TSXV: RCK | Frankfurt: RJIB | OTCQX: RCKTF

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=65081

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=65081&tr=1

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:

http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA77273P2017

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.