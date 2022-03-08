  • Suche
IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium schließt Rahmenvereinbarung mit einem global operierenden Autohersteller aus Deutschland

IRW-PRESS: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium schließt Rahmenvereinbarung mit einem global operierenden Autohersteller aus Deutschland

Vancouver, Kanada, 13. Juli 2022 - Das deutsch-kanadische Unternehmen Rock Tech Lithium hat mit einem renommierten und weltweit agierenden Autoproduzenten mit Stammsitz in Deutschland eine Rahmenvereinbarung über die Belieferung mit Lithiumhydroxid, einem zentralen Material für die Produktion von Lithium-Ionen-Batterien für Elektroautos, geschlossen. Der Vertrag bildet die Grundlage zwischen dem Autohersteller und Rock Tech Lithium für zukünftige Lieferungen von Lithium-Hydroxid und hat eine Laufzeit von fünf Jahren mit Verlängerungsoptionen.

Beide Parteien haben zudem in dem Rahmenvertrag vereinbart, bis Ende 2022 einen Fahrplan zu erstellen, um eine CO2-neutrale Produktion des Lithiumhydroxids zu erreichen. Außerdem muss das Rohmaterial aus Abbaustätten stammen, die gemäß der Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurances (IRMA) auditiert sind.

Dazu meint Markus Brügmann, CEO von Rock Tech Lithium: Wir freuen uns sehr, einen renommierten Partner gefunden zu haben, um das Thema Elektromobilität voranzutreiben. Das Lithiumhydroxid werden wir im brandenburgischen Guben produzieren, wo wir den ersten Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter Europas bauen. Der Produktionsstart ist für 2024 geplant.

ÜBER ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC.

Rock Tech Lithium ist ein in Deutschland und KanadatatigesClean-Tech-Unternehmen, das die Automobilindustrie mit hochqualitativem Lithiumhydroxid madein Germany beliefern wird. Bereits 2024 wird das Unternehmen Europas ersten Lithiumkonverter mit einerProduktionskapazitatvon 24.000 Tonnen pro Jahr in Betrieb nehmen. Eine Menge dieausreicht, um rund 500.000 Elektroautos mit Lithium-Ionen-Batterien auszustatten.

DasClean-Tech-Unternehmen hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, den weltweit ersten geschlossenen KreislauffurLithium zu schaffen und so dieRohstoffluckeauf dem Weg zu saubererMobilitatzu schließen. Rock Tech besitzt das Lithiumprojekt Georgia Lake in Ontario, Kanada.

Rock Tech Lithium ist an denBorsenin Toronto und Frankfurt notiert.Gefuhrtwird das Unternehmen von Dirk Harbecke, Chairman, sowie Markus Brügmann, Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Krause, Chief Financial Officer, und Don Stevens, Chief Technology Officer.

Rock Tech Lithium - The super fuel for the battery age

Weder die TSX Venture Exchange noch ihr Regulierungsdienstleister (gemaß der Definition dieses Begriffs in den Richtlinien der TSX Venture Exchange) ubernehmen die Verantwortung fur die Angemessenheit oder Richtigkeit dieser Mitteilung.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release.

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which are based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and is perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

In particular, this new release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: future activities undertaken in connection with the Framework Agreement, including statements regarding plans, future arrangements between the parties and activities taken in support of their respective commitments to environmental responsibilities and sustainability; statements regarding the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide converter, including the location, features and timing thereof; statements regarding future plans, estimates, and schedules relating to the Company's strategy; anticipated production of lithium hydroxide and the expected timing thereof; statements and expectations regarding the electric vehicle industry; Rock Tech's planning, approval and decision-making process, including relevant factors taken into consideration by the Company; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions of the Company and in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Such assumptions, estimates and other factors include, among other things: the ability of Rock Tech and the customer to agree on additional terms and conditions in order to give effect to the Framework Agreement and future projects governed thereby; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, feedstock and intermediate and final lithium products; expected growth, performance and business operations; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company; general business and economic conditions; results of development and exploration; and Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions, estimates and factors to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause Rock Tech's actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include the Company's ability to access funding required to invest in available opportunities and projects (the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide converter) and on satisfactory terms, the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical hostilities, the anticipated benefits of Framework Agreement may not be realized; the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, changes in commodity and other prices, Rock Tech's ability to attract and retain skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers, unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide converter, the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations, title defects, competition from existing and new competitors, changes in currency, exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities, Rock Tech's history of losses, impacts of climate change and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Rock Tech's public disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information.

We cannot assure you that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech management's views as at the date the information is created. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this press release.

For further information: please contact: Wolfgang Böhm, Press and Public Relations, Rock Tech Lithium Inc., 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4, Telephone: +49 151 28254014, Facsimile: (604) 670-0033, Email: amandel@rocktechlithium.com.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=66666

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=66666&tr=1

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.

