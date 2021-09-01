  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Folge uns auf Instagram, um keine interessanten Nachrichten mehr zu verpassen +++ Jetzt folgen!-w-
22.02.2022 13:00

IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium startet Genehmigungsverfahren für Europas ersten Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

IRW-PRESS: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium startet Genehmigungsverfahren für Europas ersten Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter

Erste Teilgenehmigung eingereicht

Guben, 22.02.2022 - Rock Tech Lithium hat die Unterlagen für die erste Teilgenehmigung für den Bau seines Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter in Guben/Brandenburg eingereicht. Dies geschieht gemäß des Bundes-Immissionsschutzgesetzes (BImSchG), wobei das Genehmigungsverfahren in Teilgenehmigungsschritten erfolgt. Dies ermöglicht eine sorgfältige Planung und sichert zugleich einen zügigen Projektfortschritt.

In enger Abstimmung mit der verfahrensführenden Behörde, dem Landesamt für Umwelt, sind die folgenden Schritte geplant:

Der erste Teilantrag konzentriert sich auf die Genehmigung von Gebäuden, Straßen und der Basisinfrastruktur. Zugleich wird die grundsätzliche Genehmigungsfähigkeit des Projektes sowie die Umweltverträglichkeit geprüft. Der im Mai folgende zweite Teilantrag betrifft die eigentlichen Produktionsanlagen. In einem weiteren Teilantrag im Juli werden abschließend Versorgungsanlagen und Nebengebäude beantragt.

Zum Start des Genehmigungsverfahrens sagte Markus Brügmann, Chief Executive Officer bei Rock Tech Lithium: Der erste Teilantrag stellt für uns einen wichtigen Schritt von der Planung zur Umsetzung unseres Lithiumhydroxid-Konverters in Guben dar. Wir freuen uns weiter auf die gute und konstruktive Zusammenarbeit mit dem Landesamt für Umwelt und mit der Stadt Guben.

Rock Tech Lithium plant, im April/Mai in Guben einen Informationstag zu veranstalten, um die Bevölkerung vor Ort möglichst frühzeitig in das Projekt mit einzubinden. Die Produktionsanlage für batteriefähiges Lithiumhydroxid (Konverter) soll nach ihrer Realisierung jährlich 24.000 Tonnen Lithiumhydroxid für die Batterien von 500.000 Elektroautos produzieren. Das Projekt von Rock Tech befindet sich derzeit in einem fortgeschrittenen Planungsstadium. Das Investitionsvolumen veranschlagt das Unternehmen auf circa 470 Millionen Euro.

Über Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium ist ein in Deutschland und Kanada tätiges Clean-Tech-Unternehmen, das die Automobilindustrie mit hochqualitativem Lithiumhydroxid made in Germany beliefern wird. Bereits 2024 wird das Unternehmen Europas ersten Lithiumkonverter mit einer Produktionskapazität von 24.000 Tonnen pro Jahr in Betrieb nehmen. Eine Menge die ausreicht, um rund 500.000 Elektroautos mit Lithium-Ionen-Batterien auszustatten.

Das Clean-Tech-Unternehmen hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, den weltweit ersten geschlossenen Kreislauf für Lithium zu schaffen und so die Rohstofflücke auf dem Weg zu sauberer Mobilität zu schließen. Rock Tech besitzt das Lithiumprojekt Georgia Lake in Ontario, Kanada. Bereits 2030 sollen rund 50 Prozent der eingesetzten Rohstoffe aus dem Recycling von Altbatterien stammen.

Rock Tech Lithium ist an den Börsen in Toronto und Frankfurt notiert. Geführt wird das Unternehmen von Dirk Harbecke, Chairman, sowie Markus Brügmann, Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Krause, Chief Financial Officer, Don Stevens, Chief Technology Officer, und Esther Bahne als Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer.

Kontakt Rock Tech Lithium

Wolfgang Böhm

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Presse- und Öffentlichkeitsarbeit

Telephone: +49 30 44 33 61 - 33

wboehm.ext@rocktechlithium.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this news release. Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release, including those regarding Rock Techs opinions, beliefs and expectations, business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, mineral resource estimates, drilling and modeling plans, and plans and objectives of management for operations and properties constitute forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as estimate, project, "anticipate", "expect", "intend, "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section. Forward-looking information is based on certain estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made or in certain cases, on third party expert opinions. It should be noted that, in order to achieve its objectives, Rock Tech will be required to raise additional funding and the availability of financing on satisfactory terms is not guaranteed. This forward-looking information was derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, intermediate and final lithium products, expected growth, performance and business operation, prospects and opportunities, general business and economic conditions, results of development and exploration, Rock Techs ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business, including development and exploration activities. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Techs control, that may cause Rock Techs actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, changes in commodity prices, Rock Techs ability to retain and attract skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers, unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of converters and mines, the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations, title defects, competition from existing and new competitors, changes in currency exchange rates and market prices of Rock Techs securities, Rock Techs history of losses, impacts of climate change and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Financial Instruments and Other Risks" in Rock Techs most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis, a copy of which is filed electronically through SEDAR and is available online at www.sedar.com. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forwardlooking information. We cannot assure you that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and managements assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Our forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech managements views as at the date the information is created. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Techs expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Techs plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this news release.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

600-777 Hornby Street | Vancouver | British Columbia | Canada | V6Z 1S4 P. +1.778.358.5200 | F. +1.604.670.0033 www.rocktechlithium.com | bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com

TSXV: RCK | Frankfurt: RJIB | OTCQX: RCKTF

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=64322

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=64322&tr=1

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:

http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA77273P2017

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Rock Tech Lithium Inc
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Produkte auf Rock Tech Lithium Inc
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Laufzeit

Nachrichten zu Rock Tech Lithium Inc

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13:00 Uhr
IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium startet Genehmigungsverfahren für Europas ersten Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter (dpa-afx)
02.02.22
IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Bilfinger und Rock Tech Lithium unterzeichnen Absichtserklärung zur Zusammenarbeit bei erster Lithiumraffinerie Europas (dpa-afx)
10.01.22
IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium beruft Markus Brügmann als neuen CEO (dpa-afx)
Rock Tech Lithium-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
25.10.21
IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium Inc., Günter Papenburg AG und Knauf Gips KG gründen Deutsches Lithium Institut zur Förderung interdiszip... (dpa-afx)
18.10.21
IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Ergebnisse der Lithiumhydroxid-Pilotanlage in Deutschland (dpa-afx)
09.10.21
IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium ernennt Esther Bahne zum Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer (dpa-afx)
22.09.21
IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium: Eröffnung der Räume der ITEL - Deutsches Lithiuminstitut GmbH in Halle (dpa-afx)
01.09.21
IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium Inc. engagiert Evercore als Finanz- und Kapitalmarktberater (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rock Tech Lithium News
RSS Feed
Rock Tech Lithium zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Rock Tech Lithium Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Rock Tech Lithium News

02.02.22IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Bilfinger und Rock Tech Lithium unterzeichnen Absichtserklärung zur Zusammenarbeit bei erster Lithiumraffinerie Europas
Weitere Rock Tech Lithium News
Werbung

Trading-News

Rohstoffmärkte: Eskalation im Russland-Ukraine-Konflikt lässt Ölpreise deutlich steigen
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Mercedes-Benz Group, Deutsche Bank, BMW
SpaceX angelt sich Partner für kommerzielle Weltraumflüge
DAX Ausblick - Anleger flüchten angesichts der Kriegsangst
Bollinger Band löst Erholungsbewegung aus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Temporäre Inflation in den USA weiterhin möglich.
Verpassen Sie nicht das Webinar-Highlight mit onvista und Christian Thiel
Zwei zum Preis von drei
ETHENEA: Zinserhöhungen als Renditetreiber?
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit Crypto-Fonds
Mit umweltfreundlichen Fonds zukunftsorientiert investieren
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Rock Tech Lithium-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Rock Tech Lithium Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Aktien oder Immobilien? Die neuen Regeln im Zeitalter der Inflation
Defensiv gegen die Krise  das sind die besten Big-Pharma-Aktien
Wärmedämmung, Wind, Balkone? Das ist der wahre Brandbeschleuniger von Essen
Unbezahlbarer Beitrag? So entkommen Sie der privaten Krankenversicherung
Wie Sie jetzt am klügsten am Aktienmarkt investieren

News von

Einmarsch in Ost-Ukraine - Westen ringt um Sanktionen gegen Russland
DAX im Minus: Ukraine-Krise schickt Europas Börsen erneut auf Talfahrt
Nvidia-Aktie: Zwischenstopp auf einer langen Reise - Unsere Einschätzung zum Papier
VW startet Börsengang seines Autobauers Porsche
DAX und Co. unter Druck: Ukraine-Krise setzt Europas Börsen zu - Ölpreis über 99 Dollar

Heute im Fokus

Russland entsendet Truppen in Ostukraine: DAX pendelt um Nulllinie -- Munich Re hebt Dividende an -- Fresenius steigert Umsatz -- VW plant Porsche-IPO -- HSBC im Fokus

Nikola holt Ex-Opel-Chef Lohscheller an Bord. Scholz beschließt Stopp für Nord Stream 2. BioNTech und Medigene arbeiten bei der Entwicklung von Krebsimmuntherapien zusammen. EU startet Beratungen über neue Russland-Sanktionen. Russische Aktienmärkte in Aufruhr. VW will begrenzt einstellen - 'Viele Hausaufgaben' im Job-Wandel. FMC plant Rückkehr zu Gewinnwachstum. Allianz wirft nach Debakel zwei Hedgefonds-Manager raus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
So viel verdienten die am besten bezahlten YouTube-Stars 2021
YouTube Einnahmen
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die besten Universitäten in Deutschland
Die besten Universitäten in Deutschland
4. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen