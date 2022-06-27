  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln
31.08.2022 15:14

IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Zwei angesehene Wirtschaftsexpertinnen neu im Vorstand von Rock Tech Lithium: Jutta Dönges und Michelle Gahagan

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

IRW-PRESS: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Zwei angesehene Wirtschaftsexpertinnen neu im Vorstand von Rock Tech Lithium: Jutta Dönges und Michelle Gahagan

Vancouver, 31. August 2022 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech") heißt zwei erfahrene Direktorinnen im Board of Directors (Board) des Unternehmens willkommen: Einerseits Jutta Dönges, Geschäftsführerin der Bundesrepublik Deutschland - Finanzagentur GmbH, deren Wahl bei der Hauptversammlung (annual general and special meeting of shareholders) am 30. Juni nun durch die Aufsichtsbehörden genehmigt wurde; sowie Michelle Gahagan, einer erfahrenen kanadischen Anwältin und Direktorin mehrerer börsennotierter Minen- und Technologieunternehmen. Ihre Wahl wurde mit der Entscheidung auf der Vollversammlung bereits wirksam.

Der bisherige Vorstand von Rock Tech ist hoch erfreut, mit Jutta Dönges und Michelle Gahagan zwei angesehene Wirtschaftsexpertinnen bei Rock Tech willkommen zu heißen. Rock Tech möchte seine Strategie und das Wachstum schnell vorantreiben, und erwartet sich durch die Unabhängigkeit, die breiten Fähigkeiten, Erfahrungen und Fähigkeiten von Frau Dönges und Frau Gahagan einen zusätzlichen positiven Beitrag dazu. Beide wurden jeweils mit herausragenden 99,98% der abgegebenen Stimmen der Anleger auf der Hauptversammlung in den Vorstand gewählt.

Jutta Dönges, gelernte Ingenieurin, ist als Geschäftsführerin der Bundesrepublik Deutschland - Finanzagentur GmbH eine bekannte und hoch angesehene deutsche Finanzmanagerin und verantwortet in ihrer Rolle unter anderem die Finanzmarkt- und Wirtschaftsstabilisierungsfonds des Bundes mit Bilanzsummen von Euro 80,6 Mrd. und 38,8 Mrd. Zudem ist Frau Dönges Aufsichtsratsmitglied der Commerzbank AG und der TUI AG, bringt tiefgreifende Finanz- und Kapitalmarktexpertise, sowie langjährige Erfahrung im Aufbau-Management mit.

Wir sind sehr froh, dass wir Jutta Dönges im Vorstand von Rock Tech begrüßen können. Als noch wachsendes Unternehmen pflegen wir einen wichtigen zwischen Vorstand und dem Management, weshalb das gesamte Führungsteam von der hohen Expertise nur profitieren kann. Wir realisieren in Kanada und Deutschland für die Versorgungssicherheit relevante Lithium-Projekte von mehreren hundert Millionen Euro und ich bin sicher, dass Frau Dönges uns dabei mit ihrem internationalen Netzwerk und ihrer Führungserfahrung bestens ergänzen wird, erklärt Dirk Harbecke, Vorsitzender des Vorstandes.

Daneben ist Michelle Gahagen aus Kanada dem Vorstand beigetreten. Sie ist eine Expertin im Bereich, Recht, Finanzen und bringt vor allem langjährige Erfahrungen und Wissen aus dem internationalen Bergbauwesen mit. Zurzeit ist Frau Gahagan unter anderem Präsidentin, Chief Executive Officer and Direktorin von General Copper Gold, sowie Vorsitzende des Boards von Canadian Palladium, beides Bergbauunternhemen. Frau Gahagans bisher nachweisbarer Erfolg auf höchster Managementebene und bei Explorations Programmen im Bergbau werden mit Sicherheit für Rock Techs Ambitionen in Kanada und das dortige Lithium-Minen-Projekt sehr förderlich sein.

Dirk Harbecke sagt: Dass Michelle Gahagan den Vorstand von Rock Tech unterstützt, ist vor allem für unseren Heimatstandort in Kanada und das Minenprojekt in Georgia Lake ein großer Gewinn. Michelle bringt zahlreiche Erfahrungen aus verschiedenen Sektoren mit. Auch ihr Rechtshintergrund kommt uns im Board zu Gute, da Rock Tech weiterhin in Verhandlungen mit Banken, Automobilherstellern, Batterieproduzenten und anderen Industriepartnern steht. Ihre Expertise wird daher sehr wertvoll für die Entwicklung des Unternehmens sein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release. Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which are based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: the Company's proposed lithium converter, including the timing and features thereof; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions of the Company and in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Such assumptions, estimates and other factors include, among other things: expected growth, performance and business operations, future commodity prices and exchange rates, prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company, general business and economic conditions, results of development and exploration, Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions, estimates and factors to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause Rock Tech's actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include the Company's ability to access funding required to invest in available opportunities and projects and on satisfactory terms, the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical hostilities; the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, changes in commodity and other prices, Rock Tech's ability to attract and retain skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers, unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of the Company's proposed lithium converter(s) and other projects, the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations, title defects, competition from existing and new competitors, changes in currency, exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities, Rock Tech's history of losses, impacts of climate change and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Rock Tech's public disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, respectively. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information.

The Company cannot assure readers that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech management's views as at the date the information is created. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this press release.

For further information:

André Mandel, VP Communications

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.; 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600,

Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4;

phone: +49 (0) 151 2825 4014;

email: amandel@rocktechlithium.com

Page 1

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=67270

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=67270&tr=1

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:

http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA77273P2017

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Rock Tech Lithium Inc
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Rock Tech Lithium Inc
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent

Nachrichten zu Rock Tech Lithium Inc

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15:14 Uhr
IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Zwei angesehene Wirtschaftsexpertinnen neu im Vorstand von Rock Tech Lithium: Jutta Dönges und Michelle Gahagan (dpa-afx)
27.08.22
Frankfurt intern: Rocktech Lithium-Aktie - Rocktech für Wachstum bestens gerüstet (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
26.08.22
Rock Tech Lithium präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Rock Tech Lithium-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
25.08.22
Hot Stocks heute: Große Schwankungen kündigen sich an - IBU-tec wächst, allerdings noch nicht im Batteriesektor und Rock Tech Lithium kann einmal ganz groß werden (finanzen.net)
23.08.22
IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Strategische Partnerschaft: Mercedes-Benz will Batterierohstoff Lithiumhydroxid von Rock Tech beziehen (dpa-afx)
13.07.22
IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium schließt Rahmenvereinbarung mit einem global operierenden Autohersteller aus Deutschland (dpa-afx)
07.07.22
IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech gewinnt thyssenkrupp Materials Trading als potenziellen Lieferanten für Rohmaterial und gleichzeitig als Abnehme... (dpa-afx)
27.06.22
IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium und Transamine wollen bei der Lithiumversorgung zusammenarbeiten (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rock Tech Lithium News
RSS Feed
Rock Tech Lithium zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Rock Tech Lithium Inc

Keine Analysen gefunden.

mehr Analysen

Morgen live um 18 Uhr!

Aktuelle Ereignisse wie der Krieg in der Ukraine, die Inflation und steigende Energiepreise sorgen für Turbulenzen an den Märkten. Welche Geldanlagen und Strategien Ihnen helfen, durch diese volatilen Zeiten zu kommen, erfahren Sie im Online-Seminar morgen ab 18 Uhr.

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Rock Tech Lithium News

25.08.22Hot Stocks heute: Große Schwankungen kündigen sich an - IBU-tec wächst, allerdings noch nicht im Batteriesektor und Rock Tech Lithium kann einmal ganz groß werden
27.08.22Frankfurt intern: Rocktech Lithium-Aktie - Rocktech für Wachstum bestens gerüstet
26.08.22Rock Tech Lithium präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
23.08.22IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Strategische Partnerschaft: Mercedes-Benz will Batterierohstoff Lithiumhydroxid von Rock Tech beziehen
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Die Industrie braucht mehr Chips - Lieferketten-Nachfrage-Berge, die Logistik und Halbleiter boomen
Nasdaq 100 – Bären greifen an
Zoom-Aktie am Jahrestief
Bed Bath & Beyond: Aktie crasht! - Das sind die Gründe
Goldpreis löst neues Verkaufssignal aus, Sommerrallye fällt ins Wasser
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die 50 beliebtesten Aktien der Top-Trader
Rezession und Aktienmarkt: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Paradigmenwechsel oder Übertreibung - Sind die Bewertungsniveaus von Internetaktien nach der Kurskorrektur rational?
Portfolio gegen Kursschwankungen absichern - so gelingt es insitutionellen Investoren
Flexible Vorsorge Smart-Invest: Gute Rendite, gutes Gewissen
Macht der Gewohnheit
BSDEX mit Top-Gesamtbewertung auf Platz 1 im extraETF Krypto-Broker-Test 07/2022
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Rock Tech Lithium-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Rock Tech Lithium Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ausweitung der Umsatzsteuer – das wird in deutschen Städten alles teurer
Die Ebay-Kleinanzeigen-Aktie und der ultimative Inflationsschutz
Inflation ohne Ende – wie Anleger sich jetzt noch schützen können
Die gefährlichen Irrtümer im Kampf gegen die Inflation
Energie-Aktien im Stresstest und Chinas Tesla-„Killer“

News von

Immobilienpreise fallen - Immobilien-Blase vor dem Platzen?
13,3 Prozent Dividende: Diese Aktien schlagen laut Goldman Sachs die Inflation
Gold - Steht eine weitere Enttäuschung bevor?
13 Prozent Dividendenrendite! Diese Aktie zahlt überdurchschnittlich
China - Ist hier ein Investment überhaupt noch ratsam?

Heute im Fokus

Nach Euroraum-Inflationsdaten: DAX volatil -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Bed Bath & Beyond mit Kapitalerhöhung -- GAZPROM stoppt Gaslieferungen -- SAP, Twitter, BMW im Fokus

Merck und Guardant Health intensivieren Kooperation bei Krebs-Medikamenten. Lufthansa geht bei ITA-Übernahme leer aus. Eni rechnet mit Übergewinnsteuerbelastung in Milliardenhöhe. Durchsuchung bei JPMorgan in Frankfurt wegen Cum-Ex-Skandal. Jefferies passt Bewertung für Sixt-Stammaktien an. ABBs Turbolader-Sparte Accelleron will Gewinn größtenteils für Dividendenzahlung verwenden.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Themen in diesem Artikel

Goldminenaktienalle Themenseiten

Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2022: Das Depot von The Big Short-Investor Michael Burry
Depot aufgeräumt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
2. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Hunderassen kosten im Laufe ihres Lebens am meisten Geld
So hohe Kosten verursachen diese Hunderassen
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo wird der Goldpreis - Ihrer Meinung nach - am Jahresende 2022 stehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen