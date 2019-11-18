finanzen.net
18.11.2019 16:18
Bewerten
(0)

Isbank Merchants Now Accepting Discover Global Network Cards, Increasing Acceptance in Turkey

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

As the industry leader in cross border payment acceptance in Turkey, Isbank, has come to an arrangement with Discover Global Network, the payments brand of Discover, to increase the acceptance of Discover, Diners Club International and alliance partner cards. The agreement is through the relationship that both companies hold with the Interbank Card Center (BKM). With adding all of the cards that run on the Discover Global Network to its card acquiring network, Isbank now is an acquirer for the most card brands in Turkey.

The agreement will open acceptance for Discover Global Network cardholders at the more than 12,000 e-commerce merchants, 400,000 point-of-sale merchants and 6,500 ATMs of Isbank.

Isbanks Deputy Chief Executive Yalçin Sezen has stated that: "With the acceptance of Discover and Diners Club International cards we are enabling our transportation, tourism and retail merchants to give service to our guests from around the world who are Discover Global Network cardholders. Additionally, we are bringing our e-commerce merchants a solution that will increase their transaction volume and enable them to give fast and secure service. I think this cooperation with Discover Global Network is an important step for increasing the diversity of the product and services we offer to merchants and cardholders, while contributing to Turkish businesses that are opening abroad, making cross border commerce easier, and increasing merchant volumes.

"Isbank is one of the largest financial institutions in the country and its portfolio will provide key merchant acceptance to our cardholders, said Ricardo Leite, senior vice president of international markets at Discover. "Adding Isbank as an acquiring partner through our alliance agreement with BKM complements Discovers strategy of creating worldwide alliances that provide consumers with more choice when it comes to how they pay.

The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and more than 15 alliance partner networks across the globe, including relationships in China, Japan, Korea, India, Brazil, Turkey, and Nigeria. It has more than 44 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access locations around the world.

About ISBANK

With its solid capital base reinforced by sustained profitability, Isbank is the largest private bank in Turkey in terms of shareholders equity, which amounted to TL 54.6 billion ($ 9.8 billion) as of September 2019. Isbank also ranks first in terms of total assets, total loans and total deposits among privately owned banks in Turkey. Isbank posted TL 3.8 billion ($ 0.7 billion) net profit in the first nine months of 2019 and the Banks capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.8% at the end of the same period.

Isbank's payment systems solutions allow businesses to make payments in 36 different payment methods in over 50 countries, as well as the world's largest card processing companies such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB and MIR. In this sense, Isbank's physical and virtual POS member merchants are also able to accept almost all international cards in the world and alternative payment methods, which are widely used in Europe, United States, Latin America and Far East.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

Nachrichten zu Discover Financial Services

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Discover Financial Services News
RSS Feed
Discover Financial Services zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Discover Financial Services

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.07.2019Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2019Discover Financial Services PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.01.2018Discover Financial Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2017Discover Financial Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Discover Financial Services OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2018Discover Financial Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2017Discover Financial Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Discover Financial Services OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
20.07.2016Discover Financial Services Top PickRBC Capital Markets
20.04.2016Discover Financial Services BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.07.2019Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2019Discover Financial Services PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.10.2016Discover Financial Services NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
06.08.2015Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.11.2014Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Discover Financial Services nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Discover Financial Services News

18.10.19Discover Financial Services zahlt 44 Cents Dividende
13.11.19Black student loan borrowers are defaulting at nearly twice the rate of whites: NY Fed
06.11.19The Moneyist: My frugal 31-year-old daughter is living at home while she pays off her student loan — isn’t that the equivalent of a $2.500 monthly gift?
11.11.19Education Dept. cancels $10.8 million in student-loan debt for students at shuttered schools
13.11.19Black student loan borrowers are more likely to struggle repaying their debts — here’s why
18.10.19Sallie Mae Flew 100 Employees To Hawaii. And You Still Have Student Loan Debt
03.11.19Student loan debt: Strategies to pay it off faster. smarter
04.11.19Who's dealing with the biggest student loan payments?
18.10.19Having trouble getting your student loan forgiven? Washington state’s attorney general wants to hear from you
07.11.19Time to start your student loan payments? Here's what you need to know to avoid mistakes
Weitere Discover Financial Services News
Werbung

Inside

Wie Scalable Capital Ihre Rendite berechnet
DZ BANK - Apple und Wirecard - vom Weihnachtsgeschäft und Onlineboom profitieren
Angst vor fallenden Märkten? Mit dieser Strategie sichern Sie Ihr Depot ab!
Dreht sich das Übernahmekarussell um Qiagen?
SOCIETE GENERALE: Merck KGaA - Long-Chance!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Rücksetzer möglich
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Continental, ThyssenKrupp
Video: S&P500 bricht nach oben aus
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Discover Financial Services-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Discover Financial Services Peer Group News

17:00 UhrAmerican Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
16:45 Uhr3. Quartal 2019: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
15:30 UhrIs Mastercard (MA) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
15:20 UhrThe Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Global Payments. Mastercard. Fiserv and PaySign
12:56 UhrS. Korea eases visa rules for foreign workers in parts. materials and equipment fields
12:56 UhrS. Korea eases visa rules for industry. academic professionals
12:36 UhrVisa seeking to take Korean fintech global
17.11.19Why Is American Express (AXP) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
17.11.19Visa. Mastercard Lead 5 Payment Stocks To Watch Near Buy Points
17.11.19Migrants forced to wait months for UK visa despite paying £800 for priority

News von

So erkennen Sie, ob sich der Kauf einer Immobilie noch lohnt
So soll Deutschlands Wohnungslücke geschlossen werden
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Europas abgehängte Banken kämpfen um den Wiederaufstieg
Auch Start-up-Mitarbeiter sollen Kapitalisten werden dürfen

News von

Wie muss ich Kursgewinne und Dividenden von norwegischen Aktien wie Nel Asa, Tomra oder Mowi versteuern?
Höchste Ausschüttung aller Zeiten: Dieser Fonds überweist Anleger über eine halbe Milliarde Euro
Reiche bereiten sich weltweit auf Crash vor und verkaufen Aktien
Allianz-Aktie: Kursfantasien gebremst - Anleger könnten Schwäche zum Einstieg nutzen
Bald bekommen Sie mehr Guthaben-Zinsen für einen Kredit als für Tagesgeld

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Verlust -- QIAGEN erhält Interessenbekundungen -- VW: Absolute Umsatz- und Gewinnziele 2020 gesenkt -- Grand City mit Ergebnisrückgang -- Nordex, BME, adidas im Fokus

MorphoSys-Aktie mit plötzlichem Kurssprung dank Studienerfolg. Coty kauft für 600 Millionen Dollar Kosmetik-Firma von Kylie Jenner. Deutsche Telekom: John Legere gibt Chefposten bei T-Mobile US ab. Bayer meldet Studienerfolg mit Vericiguat. Air Arabia bestellt 120 Airbus-Flugzeuge fest.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:03 Uhr
DAX schließt mit Verlust -- QIAGEN erhält Interessenbekundungen -- VW: Absolute Umsatz- und Gewinnziele 2020 gesenkt -- Grand City mit Ergebnisrückgang -- Nordex, BME, adidas im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:21 Uhr
5 Gründe, in europäische Immobilien zu investieren
Private Finanzen
18:14 Uhr
Umfrage: Diese Assetklasse steht bei den Deutschen 2020 im Fokus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
AramcoARCO11
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC SE566480
Microsoft Corp.870747
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
K+S AGKSAG88
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400