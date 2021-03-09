  • Suche
+++ Die Börse nach der Wahl. Was das Ergebnis für DAX&Co bedeutet. Aktuelle Analysen heute in der Sendung "Rendezvous mit Harry" um 19 Uhr +++-w-
27.09.2021 15:08

ISG Expands Provider Evaluations to U.S. Public Sector

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it is expanding its ISG Provider Lens research program to help state and local governments and higher education institutions across the U.S. evaluate and select their technology and business services partners, as part of a new agreement with the National Association of State Procurement Officers (NASPO).

ISG said NASPO has named it a preferred technology research and advisory services partner within the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing program. The program offers the best value and contract terms on a range of services to state agencies, county and city governments, public universities and school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.

ISG said it was chosen for the program based on its extensive experience providing technology consulting services to the U.S. public sector, coupled with its market-leading provider evaluation research, ISG Provider Lens, which helps enterprises worldwide evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings.

"We are delighted and honored that NASPO has selected ISG as a preferred technology research and advisory partner to support its member organizations, said Nathan Frey, partner, ISG Public Sector. "Government entities at all levels are struggling to serve their constituents with limited budgets and dated technology. We look forward to helping them make important decisions about their ongoing IT transformation programs and getting the most value for taxpayer dollars.

ISGs comprehensive provider evaluation research will help government IT, procurement, finance and operations leaders select the best third-party vendors to support their technology modernization efforts, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader of ISG Provider Lens Research.

"ISG Provider Lens is one of the most influential and widely referenced research series in the global technology and business services industry, said Aase. "Expanding our coverage to providers that offer specialized services to the U.S. public sector is a natural evolution of our core offering for the global commercial sector. Each year, we continue to expand our provider evaluation research to cover more technology solutions, industries and markets.

Aase said the new public sector offering will be highly differentiated from the research ISG provides to commercial enterprises. "Our provider evaluations in this space will be geared to the unique requirements of government entities and the special challenges they face, he said. "This is not enterprise research redirected at a new audience. Its entirely different research specifically tailored to the public sector.

ISG will kick off its newest ISG Provider Lens research offering by publishing a dedicated U.S. Public Sector quadrant in its 2021 enterprise reports on Digital Workplace Solutions and Services, due out in November, and Intelligent Automation, scheduled for December.

In 2022, ISG will publish nine dedicated U.S. Public Sector market reports, evaluating providers offering services to the public sector in the following areas:

  • Procurement BPO  Q1
  • Microsoft Partner Ecosystem  Q1
  • Cybersecurity  Q2
  • Private/Hybrid Cloud  Q2
  • Future of Work - Services and Solutions  Q3
  • Workday Partner Ecosystem  Q3
  • Oracle Partner Ecosystem  Q4
  • Public Cloud  Q4
  • AWS Partner Ecosystem  Q4

ISG Provider Lens research currently evaluates providers serving 26 technology- and solution-related markets, including digital workplace, cybersecurity, intelligent automation, mainframe modernization, public cloud and more. ISG also evaluates providers offering specialized services to such industries as banking, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, utilities and energy. In all, ISG will produce more than 600 individual reports this year across multiple geographies. Each report includes proprietary ISG price benchmarking data and ISG Star of Excellence customer experience research, among other features unique to ISG.

For more information about ISG Provider Lens research for the U.S. public sector and the NASPO ValuePoint program, visit this webpage or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the worlds top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countriesa global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industrys most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Nachrichten zu Information Services Group IncShs

