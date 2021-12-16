ISG Presents 2021 ISG Star of Excellence Awards to Hexaware, Infosys and Rackspace Technology

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today presented the 2021 ISG Star of Excellence Awards to Hexaware, Infosys and Rackspace Technology, recognizing the three service providers for consistently demonstrating the highest standards of customer service excellence in the past year, as voted on by their enterprise customers.

In a virtual global award ceremony today, ISG Chairman and CEO Michael P. Connors announced Hexaware, Infosys and Rackspace as the winners of the fourth annual ISG Star of Excellence Awards for earning the highest cumulative customer experience scores across all regions, industries and technology areas.

The ISG Star of Excellence Awards is the premiere industry recognition program for the technology and business services industry. Providers are ranked on the quality of their services based on direct feedback from enterprise customers in the areas of Collaboration and Transparency; Execution and Delivery; Governance and Compliance; Innovation and Thought Leadership, and People and Cultural fit. Business Continuity and Flexibility was added as a new category in the program for 2021, measuring providers ability to support clients during turbulent times.

ISG received nearly 2,000 unique evaluations for the 2021 ISG Star of Excellence Awards, the broadest response from enterprises and their providers to date, ensuring the awards truly represent the full diversity of the global technology and business services industry.

In addition to the overall ISG Star of Excellence Award winners, todays ceremony recognized:

The top provider for each emerging technology area, with Capgemini, Hexaware and IBM named universal emerging technology winners;

The top provider for the Americas (HCL), EMEA (Infosys) and Asia Pacific (Infosys), with Cognizant, HCL and NTT named global winners for all regions;

The top provider for each industry, with Hexaware, HCL and TCS named global industry winners;

The top provider for each technology area, with Birlasoft, CGI and HCL named universal technology winners;

And the top three providers, respectively, for multinational delivery, universal industry expertise and comprehensive understanding of current and emerging technologies.

IBM was awarded a total of eight awards across all categories, Hexaware a total of seven awards, and both Accenture and Infosys a total of six awards.

"There is no greater recognition than to be held in high esteem by ones customers, Connors said. "Our winners have accomplished that lofty goal by achieving the highest overall scores across industries, technologies and regions, as voted on by their enterprise customers. My ISG colleagues and I congratulate Hexaware, Infosys, Rackspace and all the providers recognized by the 2021 ISG Star of Excellence Awards program for their ability to deliver compelling solutions and support their customers through these challenging times.

"The experience of the pandemic has led enterprises to expect flexibility, business continuity, collaboration and transparency from their provider partners, said Paul Gottsegen, partner and president, ISG Research and Client Experience. "Providers successfully ensured minimum service disruption over the past year. The opportunities for 2022 and beyond will be for innovation, agility and thought leadership to support new business models in the post-pandemic world.

Gottsegen also said ISGs customer experience (CX) research found that technology ensured smooth transitions to remote working, but enterprise clients experienced a dip in the level of collaboration in the virtual world.

The service execution and delivery category earned providers the highest CX scores, with clients particularly satisfied with providers ability to execute plans and projects on time and maintain consistently high-quality work. Customers also expressed confidence in providers governance and ability to comply with policies and regulations and effectively leverage cybersecurity technology.

Beyond general client satisfaction, the ISG Star of Excellence program explores customer experiences with specific services and solutions offered by providers and ties that research directly to ISG Provider Lens quadrant evaluations. With a continuous nomination process, the ISG Star of Excellence serves as the benchmark for measuring client sentiments and ensures the market is informed about providers approach to customer service excellence.

For more information on the ISG Star of Excellence continuous CX research program and a full list of winners, visit this webpage. Service providers can nominate their customers to be a part of the program at any time throughout the year.

