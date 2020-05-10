  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
16.02.2021 15:09

ISG: Retailers, CPG Companies Must Address Permanent Change in Consumer Buying Behavior

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Consumer buying behavior has changed forever as the result of the pandemic, and retailers and CPG companies need to make smart investments in technology now to fuel post-pandemic recovery, say ISG experts appearing at the upcoming ISG TechXchange: Retail/CPG event hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The two-day virtual event, February 2324, will cover the latest trends in consumer supply chains, customer behavior, workforce agility and online versus physical retail outlets, while exploring innovative technology solutions for campaign management, store operations, e-commerce and supply change management.

Bjorn Bengtsson, chief product and supply chain officer of mens apparel company UNTUCKit, and author and entrepreneur Steven van Belleghem will deliver keynote addresses on reinventing the consumer relationship. Leaders with True Value, Florida Crystals, Mars, Inc., HCL, Cognizant and Wipro will join ISG experts to cover topics ranging from scaling agile culture and practices, to hybrid work cultures and the convergence of IoT, data, AI, cloud, and business transformation.

As economic growth returns, retailers and CPG companies must keep pace with how buying behavior has changed for good, including the fact that the pandemic accelerated e-commerce penetration by three to five years, said Mike Witty, director, ISG Consumer Services and host of ISG TechXchange: Retail/CPG. "Businesses should develop a strategy for the second half of 2021 that will build resilience, competitive advantage, and modernized compliance into an operating model ready to address these trends.

The pandemic has made automation more widely accepted by consumers and retail workers, Witty said, and retailers and consumer companies should design IT architectures to accommodate a contactless experience. The IT systems that support the retail and CPG market should also be able to capture, share and respond to insights from customer data, partner with merchandising and marketing to support AI-powered price and promotion capabilities, and enable real-time inventory visibility along the supply chain.

"Pressure on e-commerce operations will ease as consumers start returning to stores, said John Westfield, partner and practice leader, ISG Consumer Services. "IT will be part of the strategy to define the customer experience and enable innovation, while also maintaining adequate safety, security and sustainability. Retailers and consumer goods brands must focus their business and technology investments on the supply chain, demand forecasting, optimized inventory management and AI/ML for data-driven decisions to stand out from the crowd in the post-pandemic future.

ISG events include keynote addresses, panel discussions and fireside chats, and an ISG Startup Challenge featuring entrepreneurs pitching their new business ideas, with winners chosen by audience vote. Attendees can network in online chat rooms and in one-on-one meetings.

The ISG TechXchange Retail/CPG is sponsored by Cognizant, Wipro, Workday and HCL. RetailWire is a media partner. For more information, visit the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the worlds top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countriesa global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industrys most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Nachrichten zu Information Services Group IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Information Services Group News
RSS Feed
Information Services Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Information Services Group IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.03.2019Information Services Group Mkt PerformBarrington Research
10.03.2016Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
10.08.2015Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
10.04.2015Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
10.03.2016Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
10.08.2015Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
10.04.2015Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
18.03.2019Information Services Group Mkt PerformBarrington Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Information Services Group IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Information Services Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Information Services Group News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Fed-Protokoll steht oben auf der Agenda - Heute 18:00 Uhr live
Online-Live-Seminar | 18. Februar, 19:00 Uhr | Der Flatrate-Broker von Scalable Capital
Rohstoffmärkte zwischen Euphorie und spekulativer Übertreibung
Weekly EUR/USD Prognose: 1,23 als nächstes Ziel auf der Agenda?
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Covestro AG, Henkel
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

my-si: Neuer Robo Advisor wählt zehn gemeinnützige Partner - Gemeinsam für eine bessere Welt
Exklusiver Online-Expertenabend am 23. Februar
Das Comeback der Zykliker? - Marktkommentar Februar mit Markus Koch
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
Welcher Investoren-Typ bin ich? - 5 Kriterien zur Selbsteinschätzung
Auch für Privatanleger
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Information Services Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Information Services Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Jetzt spricht der grüne Bezirks-Chef, der das Einfamilienhaus auf den Index setzt
Das Ölpreis-Paradox und die geheimste Firma der Welt
Kurze Wartezeiten sind ein Plus der PKV  aber nicht das entscheidende
In sechs Schritten zum idealen Sparplan
Unsere Strategie ist schmerzhaft, aber leider notwendig

News von

Vier neue deutsche Top-Aktien-Favoriten der Deutschen Bank: Kurspotenziale von bis zu 45 Prozent
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Stichtag 26. Februar: Plug Power-Aktie steigt auf
Continental-Aktie: 250-Prozent-Gewinn avisiert
Zehn Hochkaräter fürs Depot: Diese Top-Nebenwerte glänzen mit erstklassigen Gewinnaussichten
TUI-Aktie: Massive Verwässerung oder sogar Pleite droht - das ist jetzt wichtig

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street vor Start freundlich -- DAX tiefer -- Bitcoin knackt 50.000-Dollar-Marke -- adidas trennt sich von Reebok -- Palantir mit Verlustquartal -- AstraZeneca, Michelin, BHP, Lufthansa im Fokus

Hapag-Lloyd erwartet starkes erstes Quartal. Disney+ erweitert Angebot mit "Star" - Abopreis steigt. Altmaier und Wirtschaft wollen Öffnungsstrategie erarbeiten. Ex-Goldman-Sachs-Analyst wegen Insiderhandel angeklagt. Deutsche Post testet neue Art von Abholstationen. Platinpreis steigt auf Sechs-Jahres-Hoch. Zukäufe helfen Deutscher Börse - Credit Suisse rät erstmals zum Kauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

An den Grenzen Deutschlands zu Tschechien und zum österreichischen Bundesland Tirol gelten seit Sonntag schärfere Einreiseregeln. halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen