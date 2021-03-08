iSun Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Conference Call Date

  • Suche
iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) ("iSun) a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure innovator with 50 years of construction expertise for solar, electrical and data services, today announced that it will issue fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results after the market closes on Monday, March 15, 2021. A conference call will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET to review the Companys financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of iSuns website at investors.isunenergy.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live:

877-407-8133

International Live:

201-689-8040

Event Link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2298/40343

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through March 30, 2021:

Domestic Replay:

877-481-4010

International Replay:

919-882-2331

Conference ID:

40343

About iSun, Inc.

Headquartered in Williston, VT, iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) is a business rooted in values of integrity and diversity that align people, innovation and sustainability. Ranked by Solar Power World as one of the leading commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States, iSun provides solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure to customers for projects from smart solar mobile phone and electric vehicle charging, up to multi-megawatt renewable energy solutions. iSuns innovations were recognized this year by the Solar Impulse Foundation of Bertrand Piccard as one the globes Top 1000 Sustainability Solutions. As a winner, this award will result in the iSun solution being presented to hundreds of government entities around the world, including various municipal, state and federal agencies in the United States. Since entering the renewable energy market in 2012, iSun has installed over 200 megawatts of rooftop, ground mount and EV carport solar systems (equal to power required for 38,000 homes). We continue to focus on profitable growth opportunities. For more information, visit www.isunenergy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) iSuns plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (ii) other statements identified by words such as "expects "anticipates, "intends, "plans, "believes, "seeks, "estimates, "targets, "projects, or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the respective management of iSun and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of iSun. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of possible uncertainties.

