  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Nachhaltig vorsorgen? Geht ganz einfach mit der flexiblen Vorsorge Smart-Invest von CosmosDirekt! 100 % nachhaltige Fonds & ETFs +++-w-
16.09.2021 15:39

iSun Inc. Publishes SunCommon Acquisition Conference Call Transcript

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the "Company, or "iSun), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, released today an edited transcript from its investor call to discuss the details of its acquisition of SolarCommunities Inc ("SunCommon).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005529/en/

Highlights

  • Creates a regional full-service solar installation leader servicing the residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale markets including solar electric vehicle charging.
  • Positions combined company to effectively capitalize on emerging opportunities in the residential and small commercial landscape.
  • Leverages brand and marketing expertise of SunCommon to effectively grow presence and message in new regional markets.
  • Transaction consideration includes $24,034,621 in cash and $15,965,379 in stock; provides $2.5 million of the consideration directly to SunCommon employees, establishes a stock ownership plan for all iSun employees, and a $1.5 million working capital infusion.
  • Anticipated to be accretive to iSun by doubling projected revenue for 2021.
  • Alignment of software, shared services and vendor base will enable synergies with expected $1.25 million in savings in year-1 and provide opportunities to reduce customer acquisition costs across all business segments.

Transaction Conference Call Details

An edited transcript of the conference call, recorded on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 8:30 AM EDT is available on the Investor Relations section of the iSun website at investors.isunenergy.com, under the Events Calendar. An archived audio replay will also be available through September 23rd, 2021, at 877-481-4010, Conference ID# 42785.

About iSun Inc.

Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of proven, life-improving innovations in electrification technology. iSun has been the trusted electrical contractor to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators, and over 400 megawatts of solar systems. The Company has provided solar EPC services across residential, commercial & industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. iSun believes that the transition to clean, renewable solar energy is the most important investment to make today and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.isunenergy.com for additional information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, effective tax rate, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

Nachrichten zu The Peck Company Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr The Peck Company News
RSS Feed
The Peck Company zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu The Peck Company Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene The Peck Company News

17.08.21iSun Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
26.08.21iSUN Inc. Announces Multiple Project Awards in Vermont
08.09.21iSun Launches Residential and Commercial Expansion with Acquisition of SunCommon
19.08.21iSun Inc. Publishes Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
24.08.21iSUN Inc. Announces Geographic Expansion into New Hampshire
Weitere The Peck Company News
Werbung

Trading-News

Dow Jones Industrial  Bärenfalle?
Cisco plant schnelleres Wachstum
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, MTU Aero Engines, Delivery Hero
DZ BANK - Bären brechen Struktur der steigenden Tiefpunkte
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Ein Meister der Rendite
Dit is Berlin, wa: Machen innovative Disruptoren den DAX unsicher?
Eyb & Wallwitz: Inflation bleibt ein temporäres Phänomen
Die Essenz der Geldanlage
Schwerpunkt der Woche: EinBruch in der Automobilgeschichte
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur The Peck Company-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

The Peck Company Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Aus 200 Euro im Monat werden 852.000  so funktionieren die neuen Sparpläne
Ungeheuerlich, was da passiert ist
Bad Bank oder Elektro-Hoffnung und Suche nach dem nächsten Amazon
IW-Chef Michael Hüther im Gespräch mit Dietmar Deffner

News von

Robuste Riesen: Diese Aktien machen Ihr Depot krisenfest
Valneva mit Kurseinbruch - Großbritannien storniert Vertrag
DAX ein Prozent im Plus - Anleger in Europa zum Wochenstart wieder zuversichtlicher
Silberpreis: Kaufrausch unter Terminmarktprofis
DAX-Chartanalyse mittelfristig: Nächste Gleichgewichtszone erreicht

Heute im Fokus

Dow stabil -- DAX in Gewinnzone -- WACKER CHEMIE erhöht Umsatz- und Gewinnprognose -- DAX mit 31 Titeln: Continental spaltet Vitesco ab -- HelloFresh, thyssenkrupp, Bechtle im Fokus

VW-Abgasskandal: Betrugsprozess gegen VW-Manager beginnt. Vivendi übernimmt Amber-Anteil an Lagardere. Südzucker bestätigt Prognose nach Ergebnisplus im zweiten Quartal. SUSE wird optimistischer für 2021. Pernod Ricard startet Aktienrrückkauf für 250 Millionen Euro. BASF startet Partnerschaft mit Chinas Batteriehersteller CATL.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Jobs sind vom Aussterben bedroht
Der Arbeitsmarkt im Wandel
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente
Berufe die auch eine Rezession überstehen
Welche bieten am meisten Sicherheit?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen