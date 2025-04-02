Italien: Inflationsrate steigt im März stärker als erwartet

ROM (dpa-AFX) - In Italien ist die Inflationsrate im März stärker als erwartet gestiegen. Die nach europäischem Standard erhobenen Verbraucherpreise (HVPI) legten auf Jahressicht um 2,1 Prozent zu, wie das Statistikamt Istat am Montag in Rom nach einer ersten Schätzung mitteilte. Es ist die höchste Rate seit September 2023. Im Februar hatte sie noch 1,7 Prozent betragen. Volkswirte hatten im Schnitt einen Anstieg auf 1,8 Prozent erwartet.

Im Monatsvergleich stiegen die Verbraucherpreise um 1,6 Prozent. Hier war ein Anstieg um 1,3 Prozent erwartet worden.

Die italienische Inflationsrate liegt damit wieder über dem Inflationsziel der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB). Die Notenbank strebt auf mittlere Sicht eine Rate von zwei Prozent für den gesamten Währungsraum an.

In Frankreich hatte die Jahresinflationsrate im März mit 0,9 Prozent auf einem niedrigen Niveau verharrt. In Spanien war die Inflationsrate unerwartet deutlich gesunken. Die Zahlen für Deutschland werden um 14 Uhr veröffentlicht und die Daten für den gesamten Währungsraum stehen am Dienstag an./jsl/jkr

* ITALY MAR FLASH HICP +1.6% M/M, +2.1% Y/Y

ITALY DATA: HICP Surprises to the Upside; EZ HICP Still Tracking Marginally

Soft

* Italy HICP surprised to the upside coming in a 2.1%Y/Y - but we note the

Bloomberg consensus was 2.0%Y/Y while Reuters consensus was 1.8%Y/Y - so

there is a bit of a disparity between the size of the surprise here,

depending upon which survey you follow.

* Assuming that Dutch and German HICP come in in line with consensus and there

are no big changes to the Y/Y rates of Austria, Ireland and Portugal (the

former two out at 11:00BST) we see the EZ print tracking at broadly 2.1-2.2%.

The Bloomberg median is at 2.2% - but there are more analysts forecasting

2.3%Y/Y than 2.1%, so there may be some very modest downside risks.