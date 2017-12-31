09.04.2018 14:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Iteris Appoints Pierre-André Rebeyrat as Vice President, Product Management for Agriculture and Weather Analytics

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced the appointment of Pierre-André "P-A Rebeyrat as vice president, product management for the companys Agriculture and Weather Analytics (AWA) segment. He will be responsible for leading the product management teams for the ClearAg® and ClearPath® Weather solutions. Mr. Rebeyrat will report into Jim Chambers, senior vice president and general manager, AWA.

"I look forward to working alongside P-A to demonstrate the power of applying big data and environmental science to make farmlands more sustainable and productive, said Mr. Chambers. "His considerable leadership in corporate strategy, marketing and business development, and deep experience across all aspects of global agriculture will provide us with the right perspective to get even closer to achieving this mission.

Mr. Rebeyrat brings over 15 years of experience in global agriculture. Most recently, he served as strategic marketing director for Trimble, regarded as a pioneer in positioning technology, where he was responsible for the precision agriculture and irrigation portfolios globally. Prior to joining Trimble, Mr. Rebeyrat held key roles in marketing, product management, strategic planning and business development at John Deere, which included leading strategic planning and partnering for the Global Crop Care platform, and serving as vice president of global marketing and product management for John Deere Water.

"I am thrilled to be joining the award-winning and forward-thinking team at Iteris as we continue to expand our focus in precision farming, irrigation and crop care, among other global agriculture areas, said Mr. Rebeyrat. "Iteris is a well-respected organization in the agricultural technology community and I am looking forward to helping the team get to the next level.

Mr. Rebeyrat earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing from Temple University. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree in marketing, finance and strategy from the Kellogg School of Management, as well as a Master of Engineering Management degree from the McCormick School of Engineering, both at Northwestern University.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should, "will, "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the impact and expected contributions of our new hire. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to retain, integrate and incentivize our new hire; integration of the new hire into the company and its operations without any material disruptions to the company or its operations; successfully develop, complete, roll out and gain broad market acceptance of our technologies in the agriculture markets; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; and the impact of general industry, economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SECs website (www.sec.gov).

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Iteris Inc (New)Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.02.18
Ausblick: Iteris verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Iteris News
RSS Feed
Iteris zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Iteris Inc (New)Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.07.2017Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.02.2017Iteris BuyCraig Hallum
18.07.2017Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.02.2017Iteris BuyCraig Hallum

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Iteris Inc (New)Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Iteris News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Iteris News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: Amazon.com, Inc. - Abriss-Gap eröffnet weiteres Abwärtspotenzial
HSBC: Jetzt die letzten Plätze sichern - Proffe und Scherer auf der Invest 2018!
Tesla  vor dem nächsten Kurssprung?! Diese Marken sollten Anleger kennen!
Vontobel: Einladung zur INVEST Messe Stuttgart
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Deutsche Bank hat neuen Vorstandschef
ING Markets: DAX - Bemerkenswerte relative Stärke
DZ BANK  DAX: Zyklentechnische Risiken nehmen zu
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 7. April bis 13. April 2018
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Iteris-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Iteris Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wenn der Assistenztrainer zum Cheftrainer wird
In der Wundernation wächst eine gewaltige Kreditblase
Dieses Extra-Geld vom Arbeitgeber bekommen Sie ganz einfach
Diese Fallen lauern beim Sparen für Kinder
Vorsicht vor dem neuen Beratungs-Trick der Versicherer

News von

Rente sichern durch freiwillige Beiträge
DAX: Ab 12.500 wird die Luft dünn
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Neuer Chef, alte Probleme
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: Interessanter Discounter für Anleger

News von

Deichmann-Chef erklärt, warum er nicht bei Amazon verkauft und nichts von verkaufsoffenen Sonntagen hält
US-Politologe Bremmer: Trump kann drei große Erfolge vorweisen - aber sie sind mit hohen Risiken verbunden
Ex-Telekom-Chef erklärt, welche simple Strategie zum Erfolg im Job führt
dm und Rossmann setzen auf ungewöhnliche Produkte, um gegen Amazon zu bestehen
Saudischer Kronprinz plant milliardenschweres Mega-Projekt mit Richard Branson

Heute im Fokus

DAX kaum bewegt -- Führungswechsel an Deutsche Bank-Spitze: Sewing folgt auf Cryan -- Lufthansa streicht mehr als 800 Flüge wegen Warnstreiks -- Zalando, Commerzbank, Boeing im Fokus

Kurseinbruch am russischen Aktienmarkt wegen US-Sanktionen. Facebook-Chef vor Befragungen im US-Kongress. BVB-Aktie legt nach gestrigem Sieg deutlich zu. Deutschlands Staatsverschuldung sinkt offenbar 2019 unter 60 Prozent. Neue US-Sanktionen gegen Russland treffen Oligarchen und Firmen. China prüft wohl Yuan-Abwertung als Druckmittel im Handelsstreit.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
Nach über 40 Jahren: Die Meilensteine der Apple-Geschichte
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
KW 14: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Worin sehen Sie die wichtigste Aufgabe der neuen Regierung in Berlin?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:21 Uhr
DAX kaum bewegt -- Führungswechsel an Deutsche Bank-Spitze: Sewing folgt auf Cryan -- Lufthansa streicht mehr als 800 Flüge wegen Warnstreiks -- Zalando, Commerzbank, Boeing im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:46 Uhr
Investmentgröße Jack Bogle: Sowas habe ich in 66 Jahren am Markt noch nie gesehen
Standardwerte
14:45 Uhr
Analyst: 40 Prozent der Gewinne der Trump-Rally sind schon wieder verpufft
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
Scout24 AGA12DM8
AlibabaA117ME
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9