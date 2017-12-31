Iteris Appoints Pierre-André Rebeyrat as Vice President, Product Management for Agriculture and Weather Analytics

Iteris,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for
transportation and agriculture, today announced the appointment of
Pierre-André "P-A Rebeyrat as vice president, product management for
the companys Agriculture and Weather Analytics (AWA) segment. He will
be responsible for leading the product management teams for the ClearAg®
and ClearPath® Weather solutions. Mr. Rebeyrat will report
into Jim Chambers, senior vice president and general manager, AWA.
"I look forward to working alongside P-A to demonstrate the power of
applying big data and environmental science to make farmlands more
sustainable and productive, said Mr. Chambers. "His considerable
leadership in corporate strategy, marketing and business development,
and deep experience across all aspects of global agriculture will
provide us with the right perspective to get even closer to achieving
this mission.
Mr. Rebeyrat brings over 15 years of experience in global agriculture.
Most recently, he served as strategic marketing director for Trimble,
regarded as a pioneer in positioning technology, where he was
responsible for the precision agriculture and irrigation portfolios
globally. Prior to joining Trimble, Mr. Rebeyrat held key roles in
marketing, product management, strategic planning and business
development at John Deere, which included leading strategic planning and
partnering for the Global Crop Care platform, and serving as vice
president of global marketing and product management for John Deere
Water.
"I am thrilled to be joining the award-winning and forward-thinking team
at Iteris as we continue to expand our focus in precision farming,
irrigation and crop care, among other global agriculture areas, said
Mr. Rebeyrat. "Iteris is a well-respected organization in the
agricultural technology community and I am looking forward to helping
the team get to the next level.
Mr. Rebeyrat earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in
marketing from Temple University. He also holds a Master of Business
Administration degree in marketing, finance and strategy from the
Kellogg School of Management, as well as a Master of Engineering
Management degree from the McCormick School of Engineering, both at
Northwestern University.
About Iteris, Inc.
Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation
and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We
collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water,
soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer
transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies,
crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our
solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as
farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com
Iteris Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the
information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes,"
"anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates,"
"may," "should, "will, "can," and variations of these words or similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These
statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the impact
and expected contributions of our new hire. Such statements are not
guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks,
uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual
results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in
any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not
limited to, our ability to retain, integrate and incentivize our new
hire; integration of the new hire into the company and its operations
without any material disruptions to the company or its operations;
successfully develop, complete, roll out and gain broad market
acceptance of our technologies in the agriculture markets; technological
advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; and the
impact of general industry, economic, political and other conditions in
the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including
additional risk factors that may affect our forward looking statements,
is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on
Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings
that are available through the SECs website (www.sec.gov).
