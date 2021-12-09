Iteris Awarded $4.5 Million Contract by Orange County Transportation Authority for Regional Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Initiative

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a $4.5 million contract from the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for a regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability program, representing continued demand for Iteris specialized consulting services, cloud-enabled managed services and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in southern California, a key geographic market.

OCTAs three-year regional traffic signal synchronization project with Iteris supports its goals to significantly reduce countywide travel time, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, while improving safety and mobility, and overall travel experience for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians. By reducing delays and stops on key corridors for passenger vehicles and heavy vehicles, the project will help reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, which in turn will contribute to sustainable environmental and air quality improvements.

Since launch, OCTAs traffic signal synchronization program has already resulted in a 13% reduction in travel time, a 14% improvement in travel speed, a 52-million-gallon reduction in fuel consumption and a 885 million pound reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the three-year project agreement, Iteris will upgrade traffic signal communications network and intelligent transportation system (ITS) devices, as well as provide signal timing and coordination services that will improve traffic flow, enhance public safety and decrease stops along Warner Avenue, a major east-west corridor that comprises key signalized intersections spanning three cities  Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley and Santa Ana  in Orange County, California.

The new agreement with OCTA follows contract awards totaling $8.3 million to perform the same traffic signal synchronization services for OCTA, announced in 2020, across Orange Countys Main Street and Katella Avenue corridors.

As part of the two-year operations and maintenance phase of the program, Iteris will deliver its recently launched congestion management service for intersections and arterials to augment OCTAs traffic management operations on an ongoing basis. This offer bundles Iteris expertise and resources with the signal performance measures (SPM) and arterial performance measures (APM) features of Iteris ClearGuide® SaaS-based mobility intelligence solution. With ClearGuide SPM, Iteris experts can monitor the health and safety of intersections, streamline their analysis through configurable alerts, and identify and prioritize optimizations without visiting the field. With ClearGuide APM, the project team can monitor arterial travel times and reliability, prioritize retiming efforts, identify congestion hotspots and understand how highway traffic impacts surrounding arterials. These activities will allow Iteris to proactively maintain optimum signal timing performance.

Earlier in 2021, Iteris announced that the City of Lake Forest, the Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture and the OC 405 Partners Joint Venture had selected Iteris congestion management service to augment their traffic management operations to reduce congestion and improve safety.

"We are proud to continue to support OCTAs goal of improving the safety, mobility and sustainability of Orange County road users by embarking on this traffic signal synchronization project, said Scott Carlson, vice president, Alternative Delivery at Iteris. "This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris specialized consulting services, SaaS solutions and cloud-enabled managed services across the west coast, and will ultimately help to increase the value, effectiveness and resilience of the regions existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.

Iteris managed services and SaaS solutions are key components of the ClearMobility Platform  the worlds most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

