  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Inflation - Temporär oder nachhaltig? - Mit dem Vontobel Inflation Influenced Index investieren Sie je nach Inflationsszenario dynamisch in diverse Werte!-w-
09.12.2021 14:30

Iteris Awarded $4.5 Million Contract by Orange County Transportation Authority for Regional Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Initiative

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a $4.5 million contract from the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for a regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability program, representing continued demand for Iteris specialized consulting services, cloud-enabled managed services and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in southern California, a key geographic market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005070/en/

Iteris Awarded $4.5 Million Contract by Orange County Transportation Authority for Regional Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Initiative (Photo: Business Wire)

Iteris Awarded $4.5 Million Contract by Orange County Transportation Authority for Regional Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Initiative (Photo: Business Wire)

OCTAs three-year regional traffic signal synchronization project with Iteris supports its goals to significantly reduce countywide travel time, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, while improving safety and mobility, and overall travel experience for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians. By reducing delays and stops on key corridors for passenger vehicles and heavy vehicles, the project will help reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, which in turn will contribute to sustainable environmental and air quality improvements.

Since launch, OCTAs traffic signal synchronization program has already resulted in a 13% reduction in travel time, a 14% improvement in travel speed, a 52-million-gallon reduction in fuel consumption and a 885 million pound reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the three-year project agreement, Iteris will upgrade traffic signal communications network and intelligent transportation system (ITS) devices, as well as provide signal timing and coordination services that will improve traffic flow, enhance public safety and decrease stops along Warner Avenue, a major east-west corridor that comprises key signalized intersections spanning three cities  Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley and Santa Ana  in Orange County, California.

The new agreement with OCTA follows contract awards totaling $8.3 million to perform the same traffic signal synchronization services for OCTA, announced in 2020, across Orange Countys Main Street and Katella Avenue corridors.

As part of the two-year operations and maintenance phase of the program, Iteris will deliver its recently launched congestion management service for intersections and arterials to augment OCTAs traffic management operations on an ongoing basis. This offer bundles Iteris expertise and resources with the signal performance measures (SPM) and arterial performance measures (APM) features of Iteris ClearGuide® SaaS-based mobility intelligence solution. With ClearGuide SPM, Iteris experts can monitor the health and safety of intersections, streamline their analysis through configurable alerts, and identify and prioritize optimizations without visiting the field. With ClearGuide APM, the project team can monitor arterial travel times and reliability, prioritize retiming efforts, identify congestion hotspots and understand how highway traffic impacts surrounding arterials. These activities will allow Iteris to proactively maintain optimum signal timing performance.

Earlier in 2021, Iteris announced that the City of Lake Forest, the Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture and the OC 405 Partners Joint Venture had selected Iteris congestion management service to augment their traffic management operations to reduce congestion and improve safety.

"We are proud to continue to support OCTAs goal of improving the safety, mobility and sustainability of Orange County road users by embarking on this traffic signal synchronization project, said Scott Carlson, vice president, Alternative Delivery at Iteris. "This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris specialized consulting services, SaaS solutions and cloud-enabled managed services across the west coast, and will ultimately help to increase the value, effectiveness and resilience of the regions existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.

Iteris managed services and SaaS solutions are key components of the ClearMobility Platform  the worlds most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management  the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should, "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded contract and benefits and effects of our ClearGuide and ClearGuide SPM solutions and ClearMobility platform. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully deliver services timely and in a cost-effective manner; government funding and budgetary issues and delays; impact of influences and variances of general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SECs website (www.sec.gov).

Nachrichten zu Iteris Inc (New)Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Iteris News
RSS Feed
Iteris zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Iteris Inc (New)Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.08.2019Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
18.07.2017Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.02.2017Iteris BuyCraig Hallum
27.08.2019Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
18.07.2017Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.02.2017Iteris BuyCraig Hallum

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Iteris Inc (New)Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Iteris News

16.11.21Iteris Listed Among Top 10 Fastest-Growing Mid-Size Public Companies in Orange County by Orange County Business Journal
23.11.21Iteris to Host Virtual Investor Technology Update on December 7. 2021
09.11.21Iteris Awarded $1.1 Million Contract by City of Orange for Regional Smart Mobility. Safety and Sustainability Initiative
07.12.21Iteris and Continental Unveil New V2X-Enabled Detection Solution for Smart Mobility Infrastructure
02.12.21Iteris Awarded $1.4 Million to Support Florida Department of Transportation for Regional Smart Mobility. Safety and Sustainability Initiative
Weitere Iteris News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Noch bis 13.12.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Starker Anstieg der Energiepreise
Novartis mit reichlich Blockbustern in der Pipeline
Kursstabilisierung am GD 20 nach Trendschub
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Meme Stocks: drei wichtige Lehren für Anleger
Der Wert des Vermögens steigt
Ein Meister der Rendite
Aktien der Impfstoffhersteller brechen ein
Die KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG und IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A. starten die Zusammenarbeit für den Deutschen Mittelstandsanleihen FONDS (WKN A1W5T2)
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Iteris-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Iteris Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
Fatale Schönrechnerei  tatsächlich trifft die Inflation Eigentümer härter als gedacht
Mit diesen Fonds profitieren Sie am besten von den Verzehnfacher-Aktien
Börsen-Bilanz der Kanzler und Rückkehr der Hype-Aktien
Weihnachten 2021  tolle Angebote zum Verschenken und selbst behalten

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Vom jüngsten Crash lernen
Privatbanken ziehen Obergrenzen für Einlagenschutz ein
Interessante Insiderkäufe: Augen auf bei SAP, RWE und Vonovia
Biontech-Impfstoff nach Booster effektiv gegen Omikron
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: CO2-Preis überspringt erstmals Marke von 90 Euro

Heute im Fokus

DAX schwächelt -- VW-Aufsichtsrat stellt Weichen für fünf Jahre -- BASF ordnet weltweite Forschungsaktivitäten neu -- L'Oréal, Deutsche Börse, Deutsche Bank, Evergrande, Kaisa im Fokus

Aareal Bank-Aktionäre wählen drei Aufsichtsräte ab - Ersatzkandidaten scheitern. Mercedes-Benz ermöglicht hochautomatisiertes Fahren in Luxuslimousine. Studie: Markt für Börsengänge erholt sich. Vivendi übernimmt Lagardere-Anteil von Investor Amber Capital. RWE und Kawasaki planen wasserstoffbetriebene Gasturbine. UniCredit peilt deutliches Gewinnplus an. Vorstandschef von Daimler Truck zuversichtlich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen