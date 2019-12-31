finanzen.net
Zehn europäische boerse.de-Champions in einem Open End Index-Zertifikat - Hier informieren!-w-
11.08.2020 14:30

Iteris Awarded $5.4 Million Contract Extension by San Francisco Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) has awarded Iteris a $5.4 million contract extension to continue its use of Iteris next-generation traveler information services solution to power the San Francisco Bay Area's 511 traveler information system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005240/en/

Iteris Awarded $5.4 Million Contract Extension by San Francisco Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission (Photo: Business Wire)

Iteris Awarded $5.4 Million Contract Extension by San Francisco Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission (Photo: Business Wire)

Iteris has been providing key services of the 511 SF Bay traveler information system to the MTC since 2015 and the new contract extension will continue this partnership a further two years. Under the terms of the contract extension with the MTC, Iteris will continue to operate and maintain the 511 SF Bay interactive voice response (IVR) system, and provide regional transit data integration, software support and technical services for the MTCs 511 Operations Center. These efforts will ensure continued innovation and longevity, while preserving the functionality and features that the MTC and 511 SF Bay travelers depend on.

"Iteris is excited to extend our partnership with the San Francisco Bay Area MTC by continuing to operate key services of the regions 511 traveler information system, said Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. "We are committed to ensuring the San Francisco Bay Area travelers and public transit riders, who make 1.5 million daily trips, are able to access accurate, real-time travel information that improves their mobility across the nine-county region.

Iteris provides multimodal traveler information services for 11 state and regional transportation agencies across the U.S. as part of the ClearMobility Platform, supporting over 63 million combined interactions and 7.1 million individual IVR phone calls in the past year alone.

About the ClearMobility Platform

The ClearMobility Platform is the worlds most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management  the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should, "will, "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded contract and capabilities and benefits of our ClearRoute traveler information services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services in a cost-efficient manner; our ability to introduce, market and gain broad acceptance of our new and existing product and service offerings in the transportation industry; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SECs website (www.sec.gov).

Nachrichten zu Iteris Inc (New)Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.08.20
Iteris stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
08.06.20
Ausblick: Iteris legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
06.02.20
Iteris: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.02.20
Ausblick: Iteris legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Iteris News
RSS Feed
Iteris zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Iteris Inc (New)Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.08.2019Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
18.07.2017Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.02.2017Iteris BuyCraig Hallum
27.08.2019Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
18.07.2017Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.02.2017Iteris BuyCraig Hallum

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Iteris Inc (New)Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Iteris News

06.08.20Iteris stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
28.07.20Iteris (ITI) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
05.08.20Iteris (ITI) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates
Weitere Iteris News
Werbung

Trading-News

Überfällige Korrektur bei Gold und Silber
Vontobel: Quantencomputer  Kein Problem ist zu komplex  Mehrwert Magazin August 2020
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Investoren warten auf USA-China-Treffen und US-Einzelhandelsumsätze - Heute 18:00 Uhr live
SAP  Notwendige Digitalisierung
3 Gründe für den durchschlagenden Erfolg von ETFs
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Die Top-Aktien der Woche
Aktien ohne Alternative
Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Iteris-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Iteris Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Gold und Silber? Jetzt wird eine dritte Option interessant
Das ist wie sparen, aber besser
So gelingt der Einstieg an der Börse  auch ohne Vorwissen
Das gebrochene Versprechen vom Eigenheim spaltet die Gesellschaft
Kardinalfehler einer Insolvenz  Und wie Sie diese vermeiden

News von

Nel Asa und McPhy im Vergleich: Diese Wasserstoff-Aktie hat die besseren Kennzahlen
Großinvestor will offenbar Millionen von Ballard Power-Aktien verkaufen
Frühruhestand: Sparen für ein Leben ohne Arbeit - so geht's
Research: Bei diesen vier DAX-Vertretern rät die Bank of America zum Kauf
Allzeithöchststände beim Bitcoin kommen in Sichtweite

Heute im Fokus

DAX über 13.000-Punkten -- ZEW-Index unerwartet gestiegen -- adidas wagt keine Prognose 2020 -- Zalando verdoppelt Gewinn -- Uniper und HelloFresh erhöhen Prognose -- Aurubis, EVOTEC, Fraport im Fokus

Südzucker-Aktie nach Kaufempfehlung unter den SDAX-Favoriten. DEUTZ spürt Corona-Krise und macht noch mehr Verlust. Britische Notenbank kündigt weitere Hilfen bei schwächelnder Wirtschaft an. Aurubis bestätigt nach Gewinnwachstum Jahresprognose. Baumarktgruppe HORNBACH wird optimistischer. alstria office mit roten Zahlen - Dividendenzahlung geplant.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für die Proteste gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:42 Uhr
DAX über 13.000-Punkten -- ZEW-Index unerwartet gestiegen -- adidas wagt keine Prognose 2020 -- Zalando verdoppelt Gewinn -- Uniper und HelloFresh erhöhen Prognose -- Aurubis, EVOTEC, Fraport im Fokus
Ausland
14:21 Uhr
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk: Wieso "China rockt" und welchen Fehler die USA machen
Aktie im Fokus
14:34 Uhr
BioNTech-Aktie verliert vorbörslich: Impfstoffzulassung weiter für Oktober angepeilt - höherer Verlust
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
NikolaA2P4A9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
BayerBAY001
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Wirecard AG747206
TUITUAG00
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
Amazon906866
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914