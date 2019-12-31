Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) has awarded Iteris a $5.4 million contract extension to continue its use of Iteris next-generation traveler information services solution to power the San Francisco Bay Area's 511 traveler information system.

Iteris has been providing key services of the 511 SF Bay traveler information system to the MTC since 2015 and the new contract extension will continue this partnership a further two years. Under the terms of the contract extension with the MTC, Iteris will continue to operate and maintain the 511 SF Bay interactive voice response (IVR) system, and provide regional transit data integration, software support and technical services for the MTCs 511 Operations Center. These efforts will ensure continued innovation and longevity, while preserving the functionality and features that the MTC and 511 SF Bay travelers depend on.

"Iteris is excited to extend our partnership with the San Francisco Bay Area MTC by continuing to operate key services of the regions 511 traveler information system, said Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. "We are committed to ensuring the San Francisco Bay Area travelers and public transit riders, who make 1.5 million daily trips, are able to access accurate, real-time travel information that improves their mobility across the nine-county region.

Iteris provides multimodal traveler information services for 11 state and regional transportation agencies across the U.S. as part of the ClearMobility Platform, supporting over 63 million combined interactions and 7.1 million individual IVR phone calls in the past year alone.

About the ClearMobility Platform

The ClearMobility Platform is the worlds most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management  the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

