finanzen.net
Umwelt, Soziales und gute Unternehmensführung - Mit UBS in nachhaltige Unternehmen investieren-w-
24.09.2019 14:30
Bewerten
(0)

Iteris Awarded Traffic Signal Coordination and Timing Project from Illinois Department of Transportation

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has been awarded an $800,000 traffic signal synchronization project by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005360/en/

Iteris Awarded Traffic Signal Coordination and Timing Project from Illinois Department of Transportation (Photo: Business Wire)

Iteris Awarded Traffic Signal Coordination and Timing Project from Illinois Department of Transportation (Photo: Business Wire)

The five-year project includes signal coordination and timing improvements at various locations in IDOTs District One. The project involves six counties  Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane, Will and McHenry.

Under the project agreement, Iteris will develop optimized traffic signal coordination and timing plans at heavily travelled corridors and respond in the field to traffic signal and system operational issues, complaints and other District One needs in short notice. Other tasks include preparation or review of traffic signal design and networking plans, traffic studies, and other tasks as assigned by the districts traffic programs engineer. The primary goal is to improve traffic flow and safety for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians, by providing updated signal timing and signal synchronization along the corridors being analyzed.

"We are proud to support IDOTs goal of improving the safety and mobility of Illinois road users by embarking on this traffic signal synchronization project, said Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. "This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris traffic signal coordination services in the Midwest and will ultimately help to increase the value and effectiveness of the regions existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.

Iteris opened an office in St. Charles, IL in January 2019. The company expects to commence the traffic signal synchronization project immediately.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "outlooks, "target, "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should, "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded project and the impact and benefits of our services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide the services and deliverables on a cost-effective basis; government funding and budgetary issues; potential impacts related to funding delays and lack of funding availability; availability of resources, such as components and equipment necessary to perform the work for the project; the impact of general economic, political, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SECs website (www.sec.gov).

Nachrichten zu Iteris Inc (New)Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Iteris News
RSS Feed
Iteris zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Iteris Inc (New)Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.08.2019Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
18.07.2017Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.02.2017Iteris BuyCraig Hallum
27.08.2019Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
18.07.2017Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.02.2017Iteris BuyCraig Hallum

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Iteris Inc (New)Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Iteris News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Iteris News
Werbung

Inside

Sieben Gründe, warum der Mensch nicht zum Geldanlegen geboren ist
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Heidelberg Cement, Fresenius
Zunehmende Nachfrage- und nachlassende Angebotssorgen belasten Ölpreise
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Schlechte Konjunkturdaten schüren Rezessionssorgen. Heute 18:00 Uhr live.
RWE  Grünes Licht für neue RWE
DZ BANK - RWE: Vielversprechende Konzentration auf Stromerzeugung
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - FTSE 100 verharrt in einer Range
HSBC: Schaltbau und Shop-Apotheke: Das müssen Sie wissen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Iteris-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Iteris Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das müssen Sie wissen, um vom Silber-Boom zu profitieren
Mieter gegen Vermieter  was Sie dürfen, und was nicht
Bluetooth-Maus für Laptop, PC und Tablet: Die besten Modelle im Überblick
Der heimliche Profiteur des Angriffs auf Saudi-Arabien
Fortschrittsskepsis wirft Deutschland beim bargeldlosen Zahlen zurück

News von

Diese zwei Banken trotzen den Minizinsen und bieten für Tagesgeld 1,0 Prozent. Das müssen Sparer jetzt wissen
DAX im Minus: Furcht vor Rezession verschreckt Anleger in Europa - TUI-Aktie steigt
DAX: Tempo wird realistischer
TUI-Aktie hebt nach Pleite von Thomas Cook ab, Analysten raten zum Kauf
Thomas Cook-Pleite: Versicherer Zurich müsste für Rückholung von Cook-Passagieren zahlen

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- VW-Spitze in Dieselaffäre angeklagt -- SAF-Holland senkt Jahresprognose -- Britischer Supreme Court: Parlaments-Zwangspause rechtswidrig -- Daimler, EVOTEC, LVMH, K+S im Fokus

BioNTech hofft auf bis zu 264 Millionen Dollar bei Börsengang. Schwedischer Finanzinvestor EQT feiert furioses Börsendebüt. ifo-Geschäftsklima steigt erstmals seit sechs Monaten. Deutsche-Bank-Investor geht wohl selbst auf Suche nach Achleitner-Nachfolger. Commerzbank-Chef Zielke erwartet Marktbereinigung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 38 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung hat ein Milliarden-Paket für den Klimaschutz beschlossen. Glauben Sie an dessen Wirksamkeit?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:19 Uhr
DAX stabil -- VW-Spitze in Dieselaffäre angeklagt -- SAF-Holland senkt Jahresprognose -- Britischer Supreme Court: Parlaments-Zwangspause rechtswidrig -- Daimler, EVOTEC, LVMH, K+S im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:15 Uhr
NEL-Aktie im Fokus: Expansion nach China?
Ausland
14:31 Uhr
Diskussion über Verantwortliche der Thomas-Cook-Pleite voll entbrannt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
TUITUAG00
Thomas CookA0MR3W
EVOTEC SE566480
K+S AGKSAG88
Microsoft Corp.870747
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11