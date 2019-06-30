Iteris Awarded Traffic Signal Coordination and Timing Project from Illinois Department of Transportation

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has been awarded an $800,000 traffic signal synchronization project by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

The five-year project includes signal coordination and timing improvements at various locations in IDOTs District One. The project involves six counties  Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane, Will and McHenry.

Under the project agreement, Iteris will develop optimized traffic signal coordination and timing plans at heavily travelled corridors and respond in the field to traffic signal and system operational issues, complaints and other District One needs in short notice. Other tasks include preparation or review of traffic signal design and networking plans, traffic studies, and other tasks as assigned by the districts traffic programs engineer. The primary goal is to improve traffic flow and safety for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians, by providing updated signal timing and signal synchronization along the corridors being analyzed.

"We are proud to support IDOTs goal of improving the safety and mobility of Illinois road users by embarking on this traffic signal synchronization project, said Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. "This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris traffic signal coordination services in the Midwest and will ultimately help to increase the value and effectiveness of the regions existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.

Iteris opened an office in St. Charles, IL in January 2019. The company expects to commence the traffic signal synchronization project immediately.

