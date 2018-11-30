Iteris,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for
transportation and agriculture, and Effigis
Geo-Solutions (Effigis), a leader in innovative
geospatial-intelligence driven solutions, today announced that Effigis
will utilize ClearAg®
to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered FieldApex
fertilizer management platform.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005121/en/
Iteris ClearAg Environmental Intelligence Enhances Effigis FieldApex Platform Across US and Canada (Photo: Business Wire)
Under the terms of the software-as-a-service agreement, Iteris will
provide field-level current, forecast and historical weather information
through ClearAg APIs to FieldApex. The addition of ClearAgs precision
weather information will enhance agronomist and farmer-facing fertilizer
management services offered by FieldApex across the U.S. and Canada.
With nitrogen costs of up to $70 per acre, FieldApex customers can
significantly improve the economics of their operations by relying on
ClearAg environmental intelligence to get closer to the Economically
Optimal Nitrogen Rate (EONR). About 13 million tons of nitrogen are
applied across more than 150 million acres of row crops each year.
"Weather is getting more extreme with every passing year, which has a
significant impact on nitrogen needs. There is a great opportunity for
agronomists and farmers to better control costs by knowing just how much
nitrogen should be applied depending on rainfall around fertilization
time, said Nicos Keable-Vezina, director, precision agriculture at
Effigis. "We are excited to work with Iteris and integrate ClearAgs
field-level weather information to help FieldApex enhance profit for
farmers, including by reaching unparalleled precision in variable rate
nitrogen prescriptions at the parcel level.
"Like Iteris, FieldApex is dedicated to harnessing science and digital
technology to feed our growing planet, said Jim Chambers, senior vice
president and general manager, Agriculture and Weather Analytics at
Iteris. "Therefore, we are thrilled to provide ClearAgs environmental
intelligence, including the insights of our proprietary U.S. and
Canadian weather models, to FieldApexs AI-powered fertilizer management
platform that agronomists and farmers across North America use for
essential decision support.
FieldApex is a fertilizer management platform that facilitates decision
making while maximizing agricultural profitability. It calculates the
most profitable nitrogen rate to apply to corn fields for each parcel
and each season while protecting yields and the environment. This is
achieved by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and
interconnected data from multiple platforms. Accurate, trusted, and
simple, it complements the tools currently on the market and aims to
interconnect with leading precision agriculture platforms. FieldApex is
developed and validated by agronomists and independent scientists. It is
propelled and commercialized by Effigis Geo-Solutions. Visit www.fieldapex.com
for more information.
About Iteris, Inc.
Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation
and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We
collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water,
soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer
transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies,
crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our
solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as
farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com
for more information and join the conversation on Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Facebook.
About Effigis Geo-Solutions
Effigis Geo-Solutions Inc. (Effigis) is a technology innovation company
that designs, uses and implements geospatial-intelligence driven
solutions. It serves numerous industries, including precision
agriculture, telecommunications, energy, aerospace, mining, oil and gas,
engineering, and forestry. It draws from a vast selection of geospatial
data collection tools to provide services ranging from satellite image
analysis to the development of custom solutions supporting land mapping,
field operations, cable network monitoring, and asset management. It has
developed and commercializes three proprietary solutions, namely
FieldApex, CPAT FLEX, and OnPOZ. Effigis is headquartered in Montreal,
Canada.
Iteris Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the
information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes,"
"anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "feels, "plans, "seeks,"
"estimates," "may," "could, "should, "will," "can," and variations of
these words or similar expressions are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not
limited to, statements about the anticipated benefits and success of our
agreement, and capabilities and impacts in using the ClearAg solution.
Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject
to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to
predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from
those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various
factors.
Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not
limited to, our ClearAg solutions ability to integrate and provide
critical field-level precision weather data on a cost-effective basis;
the future adoption of the ClearAg solution in the agribusiness markets;
customers dedication of resources and ability to achieve market
acceptance for its own products and services; our ability to gain
additional patent protection for our technologies and products; and the
potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and
such competitors patent coverage and claims. Further information on
Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our
forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form
10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form
8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SECs
website (www.sec.gov).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005121/en/