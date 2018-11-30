finanzen.net
28.05.2019 14:30
Iteris ClearAg Environmental Intelligence Enhances Effigis FieldApex Platform Across US and Canada

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, and Effigis Geo-Solutions (Effigis), a leader in innovative geospatial-intelligence driven solutions, today announced that Effigis will utilize ClearAg® to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered FieldApex fertilizer management platform.

Under the terms of the software-as-a-service agreement, Iteris will provide field-level current, forecast and historical weather information through ClearAg APIs to FieldApex. The addition of ClearAgs precision weather information will enhance agronomist and farmer-facing fertilizer management services offered by FieldApex across the U.S. and Canada.

With nitrogen costs of up to $70 per acre, FieldApex customers can significantly improve the economics of their operations by relying on ClearAg environmental intelligence to get closer to the Economically Optimal Nitrogen Rate (EONR). About 13 million tons of nitrogen are applied across more than 150 million acres of row crops each year.

"Weather is getting more extreme with every passing year, which has a significant impact on nitrogen needs. There is a great opportunity for agronomists and farmers to better control costs by knowing just how much nitrogen should be applied depending on rainfall around fertilization time, said Nicos Keable-Vezina, director, precision agriculture at Effigis. "We are excited to work with Iteris and integrate ClearAgs field-level weather information to help FieldApex enhance profit for farmers, including by reaching unparalleled precision in variable rate nitrogen prescriptions at the parcel level.

"Like Iteris, FieldApex is dedicated to harnessing science and digital technology to feed our growing planet, said Jim Chambers, senior vice president and general manager, Agriculture and Weather Analytics at Iteris. "Therefore, we are thrilled to provide ClearAgs environmental intelligence, including the insights of our proprietary U.S. and Canadian weather models, to FieldApexs AI-powered fertilizer management platform that agronomists and farmers across North America use for essential decision support.

FieldApex is a fertilizer management platform that facilitates decision making while maximizing agricultural profitability. It calculates the most profitable nitrogen rate to apply to corn fields for each parcel and each season while protecting yields and the environment. This is achieved by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and interconnected data from multiple platforms. Accurate, trusted, and simple, it complements the tools currently on the market and aims to interconnect with leading precision agriculture platforms. FieldApex is developed and validated by agronomists and independent scientists. It is propelled and commercialized by Effigis Geo-Solutions. Visit www.fieldapex.com for more information.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Effigis Geo-Solutions

Effigis Geo-Solutions Inc. (Effigis) is a technology innovation company that designs, uses and implements geospatial-intelligence driven solutions. It serves numerous industries, including precision agriculture, telecommunications, energy, aerospace, mining, oil and gas, engineering, and forestry. It draws from a vast selection of geospatial data collection tools to provide services ranging from satellite image analysis to the development of custom solutions supporting land mapping, field operations, cable network monitoring, and asset management. It has developed and commercializes three proprietary solutions, namely FieldApex, CPAT FLEX, and OnPOZ. Effigis is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "feels, "plans, "seeks," "estimates," "may," "could, "should, "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated benefits and success of our agreement, and capabilities and impacts in using the ClearAg solution. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ClearAg solutions ability to integrate and provide critical field-level precision weather data on a cost-effective basis; the future adoption of the ClearAg solution in the agribusiness markets; customers dedication of resources and ability to achieve market acceptance for its own products and services; our ability to gain additional patent protection for our technologies and products; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SECs website (www.sec.gov).

