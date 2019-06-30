finanzen.net
13.08.2019 23:55
Bewerten
(0)

Iteris Comments on Laughing Water Capital Press Release

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, issued the following statement in response to a press release issued today by Laughing Water Capital:

"Iteris welcomes input from all of our shareholders. Members of our Board and management team have had regular contact with Laughing Water Capital and take their input seriously, as we do all shareholder feedback. We are disappointed that Laughing Water Capital, after regular engagement with our company and leadership, has publicly called for withhold votes for certain of our directors. Our current Board and management team are dedicated to driving the success of the company and are constantly exploring new ways to enhance shareholder value. Since the Board installed a new management team four years ago, we have seen our share price grow 168.9 percent, compared with 23.6 percent growth in the Russell 2000. In the last year alone, our share price grew 7.8 percent while the Russell 2000 saw a 10.7 percent drop. We agree with Laughing Water Capital that we have a strong position in a market that is poised for continued growth. Iteris is committed to maintaining a highly qualified and high-performing Board, and we believe it is in the best interest of all our shareholders to vote to re-elect our current directors at the upcoming Iteris Annual Shareholder Meeting.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Companys anticipated demand and growth opportunities, the impact and success of new solution offerings, the Companys recent acquisition, our future performance, growth and profitability, operating results, and financial condition and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, federal, state and local government budgetary issues, spending policy changes, constraints and delays; the timing and amount of government funds allocated to overall transportation infrastructure projects and the transportation industry; our ability to secure additional contract awards and successfully complete awarded contracts on a timely and cost-effective basis; the effectiveness of efficiency, cost, and expense reduction efforts; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquired companies; our ability to specify, develop, complete, introduce, market and gain broad acceptance of our new and existing product and service offerings; risks related to our ability to recruit and/or retain key talent; the potential unforeseen impact of product and service offerings from competitors, increased competition in certain market segments, and such competitors patent coverage and claims; any softness in the markets that we address, and the impact of general economic and political conditions and specific conditions in the markets we address, and the possible disruption in government spending and commercial activities, such as import/export tariffs, terrorist activities or armed conflicts in the United States and internationally. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, as contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Nachrichten zu Iteris Inc (New)Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.08.19
Iteris präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
04.08.19
Ausblick: Iteris gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
06.06.19
Iteris mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
01.06.19
Ausblick: Iteris verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.02.19
Ausblick: Iteris veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.11.18
Ausblick: Iteris stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Iteris News
RSS Feed
Iteris zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Iteris Inc (New)Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.07.2017Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.02.2017Iteris BuyCraig Hallum
18.07.2017Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.02.2017Iteris BuyCraig Hallum

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Iteris Inc (New)Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Iteris News

04.08.19Ausblick: Iteris gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
30.07.19Analysts Estimate Iteris (ITI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
09.08.19Iteris präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse
07.08.19Iteris (ITI) Reports Q1 Loss. Misses Revenue Estimates
Weitere Iteris News
Werbung

Inside

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
DZ BANK - Société Générale: Deutlich über Konsens
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
HSBC: Allianz und Münchener Rück  Defensive ist Trumpf
United Airlines und Fraport - starke Entwicklung
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Chance von 13 Prozent
Fallende Anleiherenditen treiben Gold weiter nach oben
DekaBank: Geopolitische Verkrampfung der Weltwirtschaft
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Iteris-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Iteris Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Neue Mietpreisbremse erlaubt nur noch 10 Prozent Mieterhöhung
So leicht können Vermieter die Mietpreisbremse aushebeln
Der deutsche Sparer im Kaninchenbau von Wunderland-Alice
Ein Misstrauensvotum gegen die Notenbanken
Niederlage von Staatschef Macri lässt argentinische Börse beben

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- DAX schließt fester -- Entspannung im Handelsstreit -- Henkel mit Gewinnwarnung -- ZEW-Index im August eingebrochen -- BVB, HelloFresh, Aareal Bank im Fokus

OSRAM und ams verhandeln über Rahmenabkommen. Goldpreis auf Sechsjahreshoch. K+S-Aktien fallen vor Quartalszahlen auf 13-Jahrestief. thyssenkrupp-Aktie: Tiefster Stand seit 2003. Scout24 hält trotz Gewinneinbruchs an Zielen 2019 fest. paragon meldet Gewinnwarnung - Voltabox kappt Jahresprognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Indizes als Basiswert sind sowohl bei Anlage- als auch bei Hebelprodukten sehr beliebt. Welchen der folgenden Indizes berücksichtigen Sie primär bei Ihrer Auswahl?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13.08.19
Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- DAX schließt fester -- Entspannung im Handelsstreit -- Henkel mit Gewinnwarnung -- ZEW-Index im August eingebrochen -- BVB, HelloFresh, Aareal Bank im Fokus
Sonstiges
13.08.19
Offene Immobilienfonds haben sich deutlich verändert
Aktie im Fokus
13.08.19
Enstspannung im Handelsstreit: Apple-Aktie, Spielzeugaktien und weitere Papiere profitieren von Zollverschiebung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
SteinhoffA14XB9
Lufthansa AG823212
thyssenkrupp AG750000
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400