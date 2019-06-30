Iteris Comments on Laughing Water Capital Press Release

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, issued the following statement in response to a press release issued today by Laughing Water Capital:

"Iteris welcomes input from all of our shareholders. Members of our Board and management team have had regular contact with Laughing Water Capital and take their input seriously, as we do all shareholder feedback. We are disappointed that Laughing Water Capital, after regular engagement with our company and leadership, has publicly called for withhold votes for certain of our directors. Our current Board and management team are dedicated to driving the success of the company and are constantly exploring new ways to enhance shareholder value. Since the Board installed a new management team four years ago, we have seen our share price grow 168.9 percent, compared with 23.6 percent growth in the Russell 2000. In the last year alone, our share price grew 7.8 percent while the Russell 2000 saw a 10.7 percent drop. We agree with Laughing Water Capital that we have a strong position in a market that is poised for continued growth. Iteris is committed to maintaining a highly qualified and high-performing Board, and we believe it is in the best interest of all our shareholders to vote to re-elect our current directors at the upcoming Iteris Annual Shareholder Meeting.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

