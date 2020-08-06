  • Suche
24.06.2021 14:30

Iteris Continues Western U.S. Expansion with Multiple Utah Department of Transportation Contracts for Smart Mobility Programs

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has recently been awarded two additional contracts from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) with a total contract value of over $2.7 million, representing continued demand for Iteris commercial vehicle operations and transportation analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in a growing geographic market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005020/en/

Iteris Continues Western U.S. Expansion with Multiple Utah Department of Transportation Contracts for Smart Mobility Programs (Photo: Business Wire)

Iteris Continues Western U.S. Expansion with Multiple Utah Department of Transportation Contracts for Smart Mobility Programs (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the new multi-year SaaS contract extensions, UDOT will expand its use of two Iteris commercial vehicle operations solutions, CVIEWplus and Inspect, for improved safety compliance for commercial motor carriers in the state. Iteris will also continue consulting with the state to plan and implement new and improved commercial motor vehicle networks under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrations Innovative Technology Deployment (ITD) program. In addition, Iteris will extend UDOTs use of its freeway transportation performance measures solution, which provides real-time vehicle speed, volume and classification data and historical analysis for thousands of traffic monitoring stations throughout the state.

As part of an existing contract, Iteris also recently upgraded UDOT to its ClearGuide mobility intelligence SaaS solution, providing UDOT with access to powerful features, including: dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; traffic speed data for traffic operations analysis and travel-time data that is used on variable messaging signs (VMSs) and UDOT Traffic maps. UDOT also uses ClearGuide features to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; and historical trend reports and dynamic congestion charts to track reliability and support planning of detour routes.

"We are proud to support UDOTs goal of improving the safety and mobility of Utahs road users, and enabling the safety compliance of commercial vehicle carriers statewide with our transportation analytics and commercial vehicle operations SaaS solutions, said Scott Perley, vice president, Applications and Cloud Solutions at Iteris. "These initiatives represent the continued expansion of Iteris SaaS-based solutions in Utah and the western U.S, and will ultimately help to improve safety, mobility and compliance for road users, commercial and otherwise, throughout the region.

Over 50 government agencies, municipalities and commercial entities, including Transport Canada, Florida DOT, Minnesota DOT, Virginia DOT, South Carolina DOT, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), the Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture, the OC 405 Partners Joint Venture, and cities like Irvine, CA and Round Rock, TX, use the powerful transportation analytics capabilities of Iteris ClearGuide mobility intelligence and performance measurement solution to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks.

Iteris commercial vehicle operations and transportation analytics SaaS solutions are key components of the ClearMobility Platform, the most complete solution for continuously monitoring, visualizing and optimizing mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. The ClearMobility Platform applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management  the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should, "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded contracts and benefits and impacts of our CVIEWplus and ClearGuide solutions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully deliver services and solutions in a cost-effective manner; government funding and budgetary issues and delays; impact of influences and variances of general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SECs website (www.sec.gov).

27.08.2019Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
18.07.2017Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.02.2017Iteris BuyCraig Hallum
27.08.2019Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
18.07.2017Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.02.2017Iteris BuyCraig Hallum

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Iteris Inc (New)Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
