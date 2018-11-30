Iteris,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for
transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has been awarded
two new contracts totaling more than $1 million to provide design,
integration and operations services to the City of Inglewood and the
City of Glendales traffic management centers (TMC), representing an
expansion of Iteris operations services business in a core geographic
market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005304/en/
Iteris Expands Traffic Management Center Design and Integration Services in California (Photo: Business Wire)
Under the terms of the City of Inglewood contract, Iteris will design
its new main TMC and related traffic management operations systems
across two sites and several offices. As part of the Citys overall
intelligent transportation system buildout, the project will deploy
state-of-the-art TMC technologies and a Signal Shop TMC system to
support traffic operations, and facilitate the implementation of
emergency management plans to allow for traffic redirection during major
events, as well as traffic management around the citys new football
stadium.
Under the terms of the City of Glendale contract, Iteris will design and
integrate the Citys TMC facility and equipment room, relocate and
recommission existing fiber optics, deploy a new video management system
and integrate it with existing field camera systems. The Glendale
contract also includes the upgrade and reconfiguration of existing Cisco
network communications and the complete analysis, selection and
deployment of a new signal system supporting up to 240 signalized
intersections.
Both programs support the cities goals of ingesting data from the
internet-of-things (IoT) devices into central traffic operations hubs
that will serve to better anticipate traffic-related issues with the
goal of improving road safety and efficiency for travelers.
"The cities of Inglewood and Glendale are demonstrating their commitment
to finding smart city solutions to improve traffic safety and efficiency
in these thriving Southern California transportation networks, said
Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager,
Transportation Systems at Iteris. "We look forward to leveraging the
expertise from our TMC implementation and staffing engagements across
the country to resolve the issues facing freeways and arterial roads
throughout the cities of Inglewood and Glendale.
Iteris Transportation Systems business unit provides public and private
entities, including local city agencies, counties, institutions and
state departments of transportation, comprehensive TMC solutions,
encompassing everything from design concept to installation,
configuration and staffing.
