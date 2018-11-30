Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has been awarded two new contracts totaling more than $1 million to provide design, integration and operations services to the City of Inglewood and the City of Glendales traffic management centers (TMC), representing an expansion of Iteris operations services business in a core geographic market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005304/en/

Iteris Expands Traffic Management Center Design and Integration Services in California (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the terms of the City of Inglewood contract, Iteris will design its new main TMC and related traffic management operations systems across two sites and several offices. As part of the Citys overall intelligent transportation system buildout, the project will deploy state-of-the-art TMC technologies and a Signal Shop TMC system to support traffic operations, and facilitate the implementation of emergency management plans to allow for traffic redirection during major events, as well as traffic management around the citys new football stadium.

Under the terms of the City of Glendale contract, Iteris will design and integrate the Citys TMC facility and equipment room, relocate and recommission existing fiber optics, deploy a new video management system and integrate it with existing field camera systems. The Glendale contract also includes the upgrade and reconfiguration of existing Cisco network communications and the complete analysis, selection and deployment of a new signal system supporting up to 240 signalized intersections.

Both programs support the cities goals of ingesting data from the internet-of-things (IoT) devices into central traffic operations hubs that will serve to better anticipate traffic-related issues with the goal of improving road safety and efficiency for travelers.

"The cities of Inglewood and Glendale are demonstrating their commitment to finding smart city solutions to improve traffic safety and efficiency in these thriving Southern California transportation networks, said Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. "We look forward to leveraging the expertise from our TMC implementation and staffing engagements across the country to resolve the issues facing freeways and arterial roads throughout the cities of Inglewood and Glendale.

Iteris Transportation Systems business unit provides public and private entities, including local city agencies, counties, institutions and state departments of transportation, comprehensive TMC solutions, encompassing everything from design concept to installation, configuration and staffing.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should, "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the project plans, budget for the project, impact, and benefits of the awarded contracts and the design, integration and related services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully deliver services timely and in a cost-effective manner; government funding and budgetary issues and delays; impact of influences and variances of general economic, political, environment, and other conditions; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SECs website (www.sec.gov).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005304/en/