finanzen.net
+ + + Droht die nächste Wirtschaftskrise? Wie es um die USA, China und die Eurozone steht - jetzt im Podcast anhören + + +-w-
30.04.2019 14:30
Bewerten
(0)

Iteris Expands Traffic Management Center Design and Integration Services in California

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has been awarded two new contracts totaling more than $1 million to provide design, integration and operations services to the City of Inglewood and the City of Glendales traffic management centers (TMC), representing an expansion of Iteris operations services business in a core geographic market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005304/en/

Iteris Expands Traffic Management Center Design and Integration Services in California (Photo: Busin ...

Iteris Expands Traffic Management Center Design and Integration Services in California (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the terms of the City of Inglewood contract, Iteris will design its new main TMC and related traffic management operations systems across two sites and several offices. As part of the Citys overall intelligent transportation system buildout, the project will deploy state-of-the-art TMC technologies and a Signal Shop TMC system to support traffic operations, and facilitate the implementation of emergency management plans to allow for traffic redirection during major events, as well as traffic management around the citys new football stadium.

Under the terms of the City of Glendale contract, Iteris will design and integrate the Citys TMC facility and equipment room, relocate and recommission existing fiber optics, deploy a new video management system and integrate it with existing field camera systems. The Glendale contract also includes the upgrade and reconfiguration of existing Cisco network communications and the complete analysis, selection and deployment of a new signal system supporting up to 240 signalized intersections.

Both programs support the cities goals of ingesting data from the internet-of-things (IoT) devices into central traffic operations hubs that will serve to better anticipate traffic-related issues with the goal of improving road safety and efficiency for travelers.

"The cities of Inglewood and Glendale are demonstrating their commitment to finding smart city solutions to improve traffic safety and efficiency in these thriving Southern California transportation networks, said Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. "We look forward to leveraging the expertise from our TMC implementation and staffing engagements across the country to resolve the issues facing freeways and arterial roads throughout the cities of Inglewood and Glendale.

Iteris Transportation Systems business unit provides public and private entities, including local city agencies, counties, institutions and state departments of transportation, comprehensive TMC solutions, encompassing everything from design concept to installation, configuration and staffing.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should, "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the project plans, budget for the project, impact, and benefits of the awarded contracts and the design, integration and related services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully deliver services timely and in a cost-effective manner; government funding and budgetary issues and delays; impact of influences and variances of general economic, political, environment, and other conditions; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SECs website (www.sec.gov).

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Iteris Inc (New)Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Iteris News
RSS Feed
Iteris zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Iteris Inc (New)Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.07.2017Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.02.2017Iteris BuyCraig Hallum
18.07.2017Iteris BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.02.2017Iteris BuyCraig Hallum

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Iteris Inc (New)Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Iteris News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Iteris News
Anzeige

Inside

US Dollar Index: Aufsteigendes Dreieck und Korrekturwelle im Fokus
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX: Chance von 84 Prozent
Die Scalable Capital ETF-Sparpläne - was sie können, was sie kosten
UBS: Commerzbank  Immer noch jede Menge andere Optionen
Vontobel: Impact Investing - Soziale, ökologische und finanzielle Rendite in einem
Euro Stoxx 50-Future: (Trendbestätigende) Mini-Konsolidierung
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Apple, Alphabet und die Fed  jetzt zählen Fakten
DZ BANK - Distributionszone drängt die Bullen zurück
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Iteris-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Iteris Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So vermeiden Sie die neuen Fallen bei der Steuererklärung
So machen Sie Ihr digitales Testament
Diese Attacken gefährden drei Dimensionen der Unabhängigkeit der EZB
Politik will Provisions-Exzesse der Banken beenden
Test und Vergleich  Das macht einen guten Gasgrill aus

News von

Aktien-Kracher aus den USA: Amerikas heimliche Börsenstars
DAX: Frische Kaufsignale sorgen für neues Aufwärtspotenzial
1x1 der Geldanlage - Sparpläne: Tücke der Etappentaktik
Fresenius-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Jetzt investieren und später kassieren
Diese fünf Aktien aus Europa empfehlen die Goldman Sachs-Analysten jetzt zum Kauf

News von

Die Generation Z hat einen miesen Ruf bei Bewerbungen - diese Fehler sollte man vermeiden
Ein Marktexperte erklärt, welche simplen Börsenregeln man befolgen sollte - und welche überholt sind
Bericht: Amazon nutzt ein System, das automatisch Kündigungen für unproduktive Mitarbeiter schreibt
8 große Versprechen, die Tesla-Chef Elon Musk nicht eingelöst hat
In den USA werden verlassene Häuser für nur 1 US-Dollar verkauft - das zeigt eine gefährliche Entwicklung im Land

Heute im Fokus

DAX kaum bewegt -- Trumps klagen wohl gegen Deutsche Bank -- Lufthansa mit tiefroten Zahlen -- EU-Strafe drückt Quartalsgewinn von Alphabet -- AIXTRON, Ceconomy im Fokus

Knorr-Bremse-Aktie rutscht ab: CEO scheidet per sofort aus. Moody's: Glyphosat-Vergleich über 20 Mrd. Euro wäre schwer verdaulich für Bayer. GE kommt besser als befürchtet durchs Quartal. Pfizer startet überraschend stark ins neue Jahr. Airbus verdient operativ mehr als erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ende Mai finden die Europawahlen statt. Glauben Sie, dass populistische Parteien gestärkt daraus hervorgehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:38 Uhr
DAX kaum bewegt -- Lufthansa mit tiefroten Zahlen -- Trumps klagen wohl gegen Deutsche Bank -- EU-Strafe drückt Quartalsgewinn von Alphabet -- AIXTRON, Ceconomy, GM, Eli Lilly im Fokus
Sonstiges
14:33 Uhr
ETF-Sparplan - die besten Sparpläne, Tipps und Tricks
Aktie im Fokus
14:35 Uhr
GM-Aktie vorbörslich rot: General Motors von schwachem China-Geschäft belastet
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
SteinhoffA14XB9
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Allianz840400