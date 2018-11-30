Iteris Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call for Monday, June 3, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Iteris,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for
transportation and agriculture, today announced that it will conduct a
conference call on Monday, June 3 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m.
Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth
quarter and full year ended March 31, 2019. The financial results will
be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Andy Schmidt will host the
call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Monday, June 3, 2019
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern
time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number:
1-888-204-4368
International dial-in number: +1 720-543-0214
Conference
ID: 5091277
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the
start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you
have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact
MKR Investor Relations at 1-323-468-2300.
To listen to the live webcast or view the press release, please visit
the investor
relations section of the Iteris website at www.iteris.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m.
Eastern time on the same day through June 10, 2019. To access the replay
dial information, please click
here.
About Iteris, Inc.
Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation
and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We
collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water,
soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer
transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies,
crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our
solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as
farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com
for more information and join the conversation on Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Facebook.
