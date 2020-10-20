finanzen.net
20.10.2020

Iteris Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 4 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2020. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Douglas Groves will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-353-6461
International dial-in number: +1 334-323-0501
Conference ID: 1496063

If joining by phone, please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MKR Investor Relations at 1-213-277-5550.

To listen to the live webcast or view the press release, please visit the investor relations section of the Iteris website at www.iteris.com.

During the question and answer period, management will take questions live from covering sell-side analysts, as well as answer select questions submitted to the company in advance of the call. If you would like to submit a question in advance, please do so before 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) on November 3, 2020 by emailing Iteris investor relations at iti@mkr-group.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 11, 2020. To access the replay dial information, please click here.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management  the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

