03.03.2020

Iteris Unveils Powerful New Commercial Vehicle Operations SaaS Solution

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has launched a new commercial vehicle operations (CVO) solution, ClearFleet.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005261/en/

Iteris Unveils Powerful New Commercial Vehicle Operations SaaS Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

The state-of-the-art CVO solution, which is delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis, provides carrier screening, international registration, fuel tax compliance and data aggregation services to help transportation agencies and motor carrier service agents move goods more safely and efficiently.

The SaaS solution, which forms part the ClearMobility Platform, provides transportation agencies and motor carrier service agents with an aggregated and automated motor carrier screening process, saving them time reviewing multiple different applications, and focusing on the accuracy of data that is shared nationally. Additionally, ClearFleets International Registration Plan (IRP) and International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) compliance services will help agencies and carriers manage credentials, tax returns, audits and relevant documents, as well as ensure the collection of quality IRP and IFTA data, in a user-friendly interface backed by the best data services on the market.

"I am thrilled to announce Iteris launch of the most powerful commercial vehicle operations solution available, said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. "With the addition of ClearFleet, customers can now achieve higher efficiencies and data quality to support a significantly greater degree of safety for motor carrier operations.

Iteris is the largest provider of commercial vehicle solutions in the United States, currently deploying CVO solutions to 23 customers serving more than half of the country.

The ClearMobility Platform is the most complete smart mobility infrastructure management solution available, comprising cloud-enabled software, smart sensors, consulting services and end-to-end solutions delivered as managed services that monitor, visualize and optimize transportation infrastructure for safer, more efficient and more sustainable mobility.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "outlooks, "target, "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should, "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the market share, performance, functionality and utility of our products and services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide the services on a cost-effective basis; government funding and budgetary issues, and scheduling and funding delays; the impacts of general economic, political, and other conditions in the markets we address; the challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the potential impacts of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SECs website (www.sec.gov).

