Itron and EDMI Collaborate to Launch SMETS2 Gas Meter in the UK

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced a collaboration with EDMI Limited, a global smart metering solutions leader, to develop and launch a SMETS2-compliant gas meter for the United Kingdom. Taking advantage of Itrons Intelis ultrasonic platform and EDMIs SMETS2 compliant firmware, this meter will address the growing demand in the region by bringing to market a complete solution to safely and reliably manage natural gas delivery.

The collaborative solution meets the SMETS2 specifications, which regulates advanced electricity and gas meters in the UK. Taking advantage of Itrons Intelis platform and ultrasonic metrology, the meter integrates EDMIs SMETS2-compatible firmware. Dramatically increasing coverage to the UK market, this joint initiative will bring together Itrons established gas expertise and EDMIs SMETS2 accredited firmware.

"Through this collaboration, we have combined Itrons innovative metrology with EDMIs industry leading SMETS2 compliant firmware, giving utilities an additional choice for their gas meter provider, said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Device Solutions at Itron. "Itron is committed to supporting the smart metering roll out in the region. This collaboration, together with our SMETS2 electricity offering, demonstrates our continued efforts to deliver proven smart solutions.

"EDMI is excited to collaborate with Itron on their UK Gas Meter, building on EDMIs strong focus on security, quality and reliability of its proven SMETS accredited firmware, which will enable Itron to produce a SMETS2 compliant gas meter for its UK customers to safely and securely manage gas delivery while supporting efficient energy usage, said Alan Masterman, managing director of EDMI Europe Limited.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

About EDMI

EDMI Limited is one of the leading smart metering solutions providers in the world. EDMI is focused on designing, developing and manufacturing innovative and technologically advanced energy meters and metering systems for the global utility industry. EDMI's metering portfolio includes a comprehensive range of premium quality metering products, advanced infrastructure and energy management systems. EDMI is owned by Osaki Electric Co., Ltd, a Japanese metering solutions provider listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit: https://www.edmi-meters.com/.

