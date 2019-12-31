finanzen.net
28.05.2020 14:45

Itron and EDMI Collaborate to Launch SMETS2 Gas Meter in the UK

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced a collaboration with EDMI Limited, a global smart metering solutions leader, to develop and launch a SMETS2-compliant gas meter for the United Kingdom. Taking advantage of Itrons Intelis ultrasonic platform and EDMIs SMETS2 compliant firmware, this meter will address the growing demand in the region by bringing to market a complete solution to safely and reliably manage natural gas delivery.

The collaborative solution meets the SMETS2 specifications, which regulates advanced electricity and gas meters in the UK. Taking advantage of Itrons Intelis platform and ultrasonic metrology, the meter integrates EDMIs SMETS2-compatible firmware. Dramatically increasing coverage to the UK market, this joint initiative will bring together Itrons established gas expertise and EDMIs SMETS2 accredited firmware.

"Through this collaboration, we have combined Itrons innovative metrology with EDMIs industry leading SMETS2 compliant firmware, giving utilities an additional choice for their gas meter provider, said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Device Solutions at Itron. "Itron is committed to supporting the smart metering roll out in the region. This collaboration, together with our SMETS2 electricity offering, demonstrates our continued efforts to deliver proven smart solutions.

"EDMI is excited to collaborate with Itron on their UK Gas Meter, building on EDMIs strong focus on security, quality and reliability of its proven SMETS accredited firmware, which will enable Itron to produce a SMETS2 compliant gas meter for its UK customers to safely and securely manage gas delivery while supporting efficient energy usage, said Alan Masterman, managing director of EDMI Europe Limited.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

About EDMI

EDMI Limited is one of the leading smart metering solutions providers in the world. EDMI is focused on designing, developing and manufacturing innovative and technologically advanced energy meters and metering systems for the global utility industry. EDMI's metering portfolio includes a comprehensive range of premium quality metering products, advanced infrastructure and energy management systems. EDMI is owned by Osaki Electric Co., Ltd, a Japanese metering solutions provider listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit: https://www.edmi-meters.com/.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Nachrichten zu Itron Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.05.20
Ausblick: Itron zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
19.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Itron veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Itron legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
23.02.20
Ausblick: Itron vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
08.08.19
Itron legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
04.08.19
Ausblick: Itron mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Itron News
RSS Feed
Itron zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Itron Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.03.2016Itron BuyArgus Research Company
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.10.2015Itron HoldGabelli & Co
11.09.2015Itron PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
05.05.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
12.02.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
15.10.2012Itron sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Itron Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Itron News

03.05.20Ausblick: Itron zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
27.04.20Earnings Preview: Itron (ITRI) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline
04.05.20Itron (ITRI) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
05.05.20Itron Inc (ITRI) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
06.05.20Itron (ITRI) Q1 Earnings &amp; Revenues Lag Estimates. Fall Y/Y
Weitere Itron News
Werbung

Trading-News

Gold kurzfristig weniger gefragt, langfristig dagegen wohl umso mehr
Vontobel: Bis morgen zeichenbar - Das Open End Partizipationszertifikat auf den boerse.de-Champions-Defensiv-Index Deutschland
ETF-Sparplan - warum (gerade) jetzt?
Testsieger in der Robo Advisor Studie 2020 von FondsConsult
Bayer  200er-EMA im Fokus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Auch Vermögen haben ein Immunsystem
Exporo: Neues Immo-Invest-Angebot für 6 % p.a.
Oskar: Lohnt sich: Korrekturen und Krisen professionell nutzen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Itron-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Itron Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ein Anruf bei der Versicherung verspricht die Acht-Prozent-Rendite
Was die Everything-Bubble für den Goldpreis bedeutet
So finden Sie den richtigen TV-Stick für Ihren Fernseher
Zahl der Einkommensmillionäre in Deutschland steigt
Wer in Deutschland die Million verdient

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- Deutsche Börse kooperiert mit Wind -- Knorr-Bremse mit Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang -- Gewinneinbruch bei Bertrandt -- MTU, Amazon, Nordex, Lufthansa, Infineon im Fokus

Linde erwartet im zweiten Halbjahr nur leichte Erholung. Erneuter Übernahmeversuch? Vonovia- und Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien im Plus. 1&1 Drillisch: Schiedsgutachter weist Telefonica-Forderung zurück. Nissan rutscht tief in Verlustzone - Werk in Barcelona soll schließen. easyJet will wegen Krise 30 Prozent der Jobs streichen. Enel stockt bei Enel Americas auf 62,3 Prozent auf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:53 Uhr
DAX fester -- Deutsche Börse kooperiert mit Wind -- Knorr-Bremse mit Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang -- Gewinneinbruch bei Bertrandt -- MTU, Amazon, Nordex, Lufthansa, Infineon im Fokus
Standardwerte
14:25 Uhr
Gericht: Portoerhöhung der Post 2016 bis 2018 war rechtswidrig
Standardwerte
14:30 Uhr
Volkswagen-Aktie: Vorsorglicher Rückruf für VW wegen Risiken bei Airbag-Auslösung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
TUITUAG00
Lufthansa AG823212
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Allianz840400
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
BASFBASF11
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
CommerzbankCBK100