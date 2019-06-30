Itron Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Increases Full-Year 2019 Guidance

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) announced today financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Key results for the quarter include (compared with the second quarter of 2018):

Revenue of $635 million, compared with $586 million;

Gross margin was flat at 30.1%;

GAAP net income of $19 million, compared with $3 million;

GAAP earnings per share of $0.49, compared with $0.07;

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.87, compared with $0.51;

Adjusted EBITDA of $73 million, compared with $57 million; and

Total backlog was flat at $3.1 billion.

"Our second quarter financial performance contributed to a very strong first half of the year," said Philip Mezey, Itron's president and chief executive officer.

"Second quarter results were driven by strong customer demand, particularly in our Networked Solutions segment," continued Mezey. "We are very pleased with our performance in the first half of the year, which enabled us to raise our revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance for full year 2019."

Summary of Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue

Total second quarter revenue increased 8% to $635 million, or 11%, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Networked Solutions revenue increased 20%, and Outcomes revenue increased 15% driven by strong customer deliveries in North America. Device Solutions revenue decreased 8% due to lower revenue from Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Gross Margin

Consolidated company gross margin of 30.1% was flat compared with the prior year as improved product mix was offset by higher component costs and other one-time items.

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

GAAP operating expenses of $148 million decreased $8 million from the prior year and non-GAAP operating expenses of $128 million decreased $4 million from the prior year. The decreases were primarily driven by benefits from restructuring and integration initiatives and the timing of product development spending.

GAAP operating income of $44 million and non-GAAP operating income of $63 million increased compared with the prior year due to higher gross profit and lower operating expenses.

Net Income (loss) and Earnings per Share

The net income attributable to Itron for the quarter was $19 million, or $0.49 per share, an increase from net income of $3 million, or $0.07 per share, in 2018. The increase was driven by higher operating income and a lower effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income, which excludes certain charges including restructuring, acquisition and integration related expenses, corporate transition cost, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees and the income tax effect of those adjustments, was $35 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared with $20 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in 2018. The increase in non-GAAP EPS was due to higher non-GAAP operating income and a lower effective tax rate.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $53 million in the second quarter compared with $41 million in the same quarter of 2018. Free cash flow was $38 million in the second quarter compared with $29 million in the prior year. Improved profitability was a major contributor to higher year over year cash flow.

Other Measures

Total backlog was $3.1 billion and 12-month backlog was $1.4 billion, which are both consistent with the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $702 million.

Financial Guidance Update

Itron's guidance for the full year 2019 is as follows:

Revenue between $2.45 - $2.50 billion vs. previous guidance of $2.35 to $2.45 billion

Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $2.80 - $3.00 vs. previous guidance of $2.35 - $2.75

The guidance assumes a Euro to U.S. dollar foreign currency exchange rate of 1.12 on average in the second half of 2019, average fully diluted shares outstanding of approximately 40.2 million for the full year, non-GAAP effective tax rate for the full year of approximately 31% and total non-GAAP interest expense of approximately $50 million for the full year. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring and acquisition and integration-related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period.

Earnings Conference Call

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within in the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical factors nor assurances of future performance. These statements relate to our expectations about, among others, revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, earnings per share and cash flows. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws and regulations, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks and other factors that are more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, constant currency and free cash flow. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. The company believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. A more detailed discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations of using such measures, and reconciliations between non-GAAP and the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Product revenues $ 566,047 $ 515,914 $ 1,110,897 $ 1,053,024 Service revenues 68,990 69,976 138,716 140,087 Total revenues 635,037 585,890 1,249,613 1,193,111 Cost of revenues Product cost of revenues 401,033 366,542 787,135 749,392 Service cost of revenues 42,790 42,771 84,001 87,287 Total cost of revenues 443,823 409,313 871,136 836,679 Gross profit 191,214 176,577 378,477 356,432 Operating expenses Sales, general and administrative 88,259 88,863 180,974 243,277 Research and development 49,449 54,775 99,939 115,059 Amortization of intangible assets 16,117 17,999 32,090 35,739 Restructuring (6,169 ) (5,623 ) 1,093 82,242 Total operating expenses 147,656 156,014 314,096 476,317 Operating income (loss) 43,558 20,563 64,381 (119,885 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 534 633 862 1,294 Interest expense (13,496 ) (14,645 ) (27,031 ) (30,149 ) Other income (expense), net (2,060 ) 1,003 (3,704 ) (164 ) Total other income (expense) (15,022 ) (13,009 ) (29,873 ) (29,019 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 28,536 7,554 34,508 (148,904 ) Income tax benefit (provision) (8,419 ) (3,781 ) (14,540 ) 7,407 Net Income (loss) 20,117 3,773 19,968 (141,497 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 671 1,116 2,429 1,512 Net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 19,446 $ 2,657 $ 17,539 $ (143,009 ) Net income (loss) per common share - Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.07 $ 0.44 $ (3.66 ) Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.07 $ 0.44 $ (3.66 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 39,389 39,243 39,523 39,095 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 39,686 39,789 39,875 39,095

ITRON, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Product revenues Device Solutions $ 214,589 $ 231,750 $ 433,158 $ 477,173 Networked Solutions 333,422 275,298 647,772 555,093 Outcomes 18,036 8,866 29,967 20,758 Total Company $ 566,047 $ 515,914 $ 1,110,897 $ 1,053,024 Service revenues Device Solutions $ 3,134 $ 4,396 $ 6,320 $ 8,340 Networked Solutions 22,494 20,868 44,571 43,411 Outcomes 43,362 44,712 87,825 88,336 Total Company $ 68,990 $ 69,976 $ 138,716 $ 140,087 Total revenues Device Solutions $ 217,723 $ 236,146 $ 439,478 $ 485,513 Networked Solutions 355,916 296,166 692,343 598,504 Outcomes 61,398 53,578 117,792 109,094 Total Company $ 635,037 $ 585,890 $ 1,249,613 $ 1,193,111 Gross profit Device Solutions $ 41,590 $ 48,743 $ 81,506 $ 102,347 Networked Solutions 126,243 112,290 253,311 226,531 Outcomes 23,381 15,544 43,660 27,554 Total Company $ 191,214 $ 176,577 $ 378,477 $ 356,432 Operating income (loss) Device Solutions $ 28,355 $ 34,510 $ 53,812 $ 72,702 Networked Solutions 98,035 81,941 193,357 161,884 Outcomes 14,367 4,249 24,777 3,594 Corporate unallocated (97,199 ) (100,137 ) (207,565 ) (358,065 ) Total Company $ 43,558 $ 20,563 $ 64,381 $ (119,885 )

METER AND MODULE SUMMARY (Unaudited, Units in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Itron Endpoints Standard endpoints (1) 5,570 5,860 11,040 11,640 Networked endpoints (1) 4,260 3,570 8,240 7,470 Total endpoints 9,830 9,430 19,280 19,110

(1) As of the second quarter of 2019, we have refined the definition of a standard endpoint to more closely align to the segment performance of Device Solution and Networked Solutions as reported in the Operating Segment Results section below. The quantities presented for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as included in the six-month period for 2019, have been recast to align with the refined definitions of standard and networked endpoints. The total endpoints shipped for each period is unchanged.

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,736 $ 120,221 Accounts receivable, net 466,366 437,161 Inventories 229,910 220,674 Other current assets 130,584 118,085 Total current assets 962,596 896,141 Property, plant, and equipment, net 228,513 226,551 Deferred tax assets, net 60,977 64,830 Restricted cash 2,066 2,056 Other long-term assets 40,918 45,288 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 79,456  Intangible assets, net 221,767 257,583 Goodwill 1,110,061 1,116,533 Total assets $ 2,706,354 $ 2,608,982 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 320,582 $ 309,951 Other current liabilities 69,139 70,136 Wages and benefits payable 102,577 88,603 Taxes payable 17,115 14,753 Current portion of debt 26,563 28,438 Current portion of warranty 38,987 47,205 Unearned revenue 95,197 93,621 Total current liabilities 670,160 652,707 Long-term debt 969,710 988,185 Long-term warranty 18,125 13,238 Pension benefit obligation 92,073 91,522 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,514 1,543 Operating lease liabilities 68,387  Other long-term obligations 139,786 127,739 Total liabilities 1,959,755 1,874,934 Equity Common stock 1,325,508 1,334,364 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (194,349 ) (196,305 ) Accumulated deficit (407,857 ) (425,396 ) Total Itron, Inc. shareholders' equity 723,302 712,663 Non-controlling interests 23,297 21,385 Total equity 746,599 734,048 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,706,354 $ 2,608,982

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 19,968 $ (141,497 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 57,068 61,979 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 9,481  Stock-based compensation 13,783 16,619 Amortization of prepaid debt fees 2,402 4,602 Deferred taxes, net 2,076 (15,319 ) Restructuring, non-cash (5,295 ) 624 Other adjustments, net (3,471 ) 1,205 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts receivable (29,121 ) 12,804 Inventories (9,202 ) 3,385 Other current assets (14,413 ) (1,921 ) Other long-term assets 6,616 4,514 Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable (2,801 ) (16,994 ) Wages and benefits payable 13,484 762 Unearned revenue 14,961 31,156 Warranty (3,270 ) 3,756 Other operating, net 5,797 51,204 Net cash provided by operating activities 78,063 16,879 Investing activities Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (26,511 ) (29,309 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash equivalents acquired  (802,488 ) Other investing, net 9,773 (543 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,738 ) (832,340 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 50,000 761,938 Payments on debt (72,188 ) (242,234 ) Issuance of common stock 4,001 4,927 Repurchase of common stock (25,000 )  Prepaid debt fees (175 ) (24,042 ) Other financing, net (3,165 ) (2,580 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (46,527 ) 498,009 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 727 (4,841 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 15,525 (322,293 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 122,328 487,335 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 137,853 $ 165,042

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accompanying press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, constant currency and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate managements internal comparisons to our historical performance as well as comparisons to our competitors operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges such as acquisition and integration related expenses, restructuring charges or goodwill impairment charges. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income - We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, acquisition and integration, corporate transition costs, and goodwill impairment. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, acquisition and integration, corporate transition costs, and goodwill impairment. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees, certain employee retention and salaries related to integration, severances, contract terminations, travel costs related to knowledge transfer, system conversion costs, and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are related to acquisitions and restructuring projects. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and GAAP operating income.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS - We define non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, acquisition and integration, goodwill impairment, amortization of debt placement fees, corporate transition costs, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted average shares, on a diluted basis, outstanding during each period. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.

For interim periods, beginning the first quarter of 2019, the budgeted annual effective tax rate (AETR) is used, adjusted for any discrete items, as defined in ASC 740 - Income Taxes. The budgeted AETR is determined at the beginning of the fiscal year. The AETR is revised throughout the year based on changes to our full-year forecast. If the revised AETR increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the budgeted AETR due to changes in the full-year forecast during the year, the revised AETR is used in place of the budgeted AETR beginning with the quarter the 200 basis point threshold is exceeded and going forward for all subsequent interim quarters in the year. We continue to assess the AETR based on latest forecast throughout the year and use the most recent AETR anytime it increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the prior interim period.

Adjusted EBITDA - We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (a) minus interest income, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, acquisition and integration related expense, corporate transition costs, goodwill impairment and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income.

Free cash flow - We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts and reconciling to free cash flow.

Constant currency - We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from local currencies into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency, which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior periods results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

The accompanying tables have more detail on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

ITRON, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS GAAP income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 19,446 $ 2,657 $ 17,539 $ (143,009 ) Amortization of intangible assets 16,117 17,999 32,090 35,739 Amortization of debt placement fees 1,159 1,172 2,315 4,515 Restructuring (6,169 ) (5,623 ) 1,093 82,242 Corporate transition cost 473  1,556  Acquisition and integration related expense 9,194 11,148 20,759 73,795 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1) (5,620 ) (6,897 ) (12,862 ) (27,732 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. (1) $ 34,600 $ 20,456 $ 62,490 $ 25,550 Non-GAAP diluted EPS (1) $ 0.87 $ 0.51 $ 1.57 $ 0.64 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 39,686 39,789 39,875 39,782 ADJUSTED EBITDA GAAP income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 19,446 $ 2,657 $ 17,539 $ (143,009 ) Interest income (534 ) (633 ) (862 ) (1,294 ) Interest expense 13,496 14,645 27,031 30,149 Income tax provision (benefit) 8,419 3,781 14,540 (7,407 ) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 28,641 30,907 57,068 61,979 Restructuring (6,169 ) (5,623 ) 1,093 82,242 Corporate transition cost 473  1,556  Acquisition and integration related expense 9,194 11,148 20,759 73,795 Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,966 $ 56,882 $ 138,724 $ 96,455 FREE CASH FLOW Net cash provided by operating activities $ 53,139 $ 41,327 $ 78,063 $ 16,879 Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (15,096 ) (11,876 ) (26,511 ) (29,309 ) Free Cash Flow $ 38,043 $ 29,451 $ 51,552 $ (12,430 ) NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GAAP operating income (loss) $ 43,558 $ 20,563 $ 64,381 $ (119,885 ) Amortization of intangible assets 16,117 17,999 32,090 35,739 Restructuring (6,169 ) (5,623 ) 1,093 82,242 Corporate transition cost 473  1,556  Acquisition and integration related expense 9,194 11,148 20,759 73,795 Non-GAAP operating income $ 63,173 $ 44,087 $ 119,879 $ 71,891 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES GAAP operating expenses $ 147,656 $ 156,014 $ 314,096 $ 476,317 Amortization of intangible assets (16,117 ) (17,999 ) (32,090 ) (35,739 ) Restructuring 6,169 5,623 (1,093 ) (82,242 ) Corporate transition cost (473 )  (1,556 )  Acquisition and integration related expense (9,194 ) (11,148 ) (20,759 ) (73,795 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 128,041 $ 132,490 $ 258,598 $ 284,541

(1) The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the statutory tax rates for the relevant jurisdictions, provided no valuation allowance exists. If a valuation allowance exists, there is no tax impact to the non-GAAP adjustment. Effective for the first quarter of 2019, we use the budgeted annual effective tax rate (AETR) for interim periods, with adjustments for discrete items, as defined in ASC 740 - Income Taxes. This method impacts interim periods only and does not impact full year tax results, as any difference between the budgeted or revised AETR and the actual AETR for non-GAAP adjustments would be recognized in the fourth quarter of the year. If the revised methodology had been applied in the second quarter of 2018, non-GAAP net income would have increased by $1.7 million to $22.2 million, and diluted non-GAAP EPS would have increased by $0.05 to $0.56. If the methodology had been applied in the six months ended of 2018. non-GAAP net income would have increased by $5.8 million to $31.3 million, and diluted non-GAAP EPS would have increased by $0.15 to $0.79.

