25.06.2020 23:00

Itron Closes Agreement with Accell as Lead Distributor in Latin America

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today the successful closing of the previously announced agreement to partner with Accell as Itrons regional partner and lead distributor for the Latin America region. As part of the agreement, Accell will manufacture devices sold in Latin America and provide services and support for those products. Accell will also be the lead regional distributor for Itron products designed and built outside of Latin America, giving access to Itrons full suite of solutions, including networked solutions, analytics, smart cities and outcomes offerings.

By partnering with Accell in Latin America, Itron furthers its strategy to enhance flexibility to capitalize on other opportunities. Focused exclusively on Latin America with an in-region team, Accell will be better situated to serve customers, partners and deliver new levels of success in the region.

With the transaction closing, Accell will assume all prior Itron commitments in the region and will provide local support for products and customers. All of Itrons Latin American facilities and employees will become wholly part of Accell, except for several Mexico-based employees who will remain supporting Itron contract manufacturing operations in Mexico. Itron will assist with a transition over a period of months to ensure a smooth handoff of product training, customer relationships, and technical and product support. Accell will also have ongoing access to Itron expertise.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About Accell

Accell is a newly-formed company built around Itrons existing leadership team in Latin America and three additional companies  Ethos Asset Management, Straight Manufacture and Insprotec S.A. DE C.V, which current operations throughout South America and with the new entity will be headquartered in Americana, Brazil.

