Itron, Inc. Prices Offering of Additional $100 Million of 5.000% Senior Notes Due 2026

Itron, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITRI) (the "Company) today announced the pricing of the previously announced private offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of additional 5.000% senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes). The Notes will be issued in the offering at an issue price equal to 100.000% of principal, plus accrued interest from Dec. 22, 2017. The Notes being offered are additional notes under the indenture pursuant to which the Company issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2026 on Dec. 22, 2017. The Notes will be treated as a single series with and will have the same terms as, the existing 2026 notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to refinance existing indebtedness, pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act) and to persons outside the United States under Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy or sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities described herein. There shall not be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

