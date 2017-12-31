Investitionschancen in Schwellenländern entdecken - informieren Sie sich hier                -w-
14.08.2018 14:45
Bewerten
(0)

Itron Named a Leader in Navigant Research Leaderboard Report on Smart Streetlights

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, has been named a Leader in the Navigant Research Leaderboard on smart street lighting. According to the report, published in Q3 2018, Itron is "well-positioned to benefit from the growing acceptance among cities of the benefits of using smart street lighting as a platform for smart city applications.

"With its IPv6-enabled wireless networking platform and solution, Itron offers a broad range of technologies and has been extending its international footprint through go-to-market relationships, said Ryan Citron, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. "The companys notable smart street lighting projects include updated lighting infrastructure in Paris, Copenhagen, Halifax, Glasgow and Bristol.

"Itron is honored to be named a Leader in the Navigant Research Leaderboard on Smart Street Lighting. This research demonstrates Itrons leadership and expertise in delivering state-of-the-art smart streetlight solutions that pave the way for cities and municipalities around the world to become smart cities. It is a testament to our continuous focus and investment in the smart city industry as a whole, said Itai Dadon, smart cities executive, Itron. "We believe that our network and smart streetlight solution will transform the way cities and utilities serve consumers and leverage data to realize smart city goals.

Managing more than 3 million streetlights around the world, Itron is collaborating with cities and utilities to address an array of challenges ranging from traffic and parking management to public safety and air quality. As the only company in the leader category that does not primarily provide streetlights, Itron also works with cities to modernize infrastructure to unlock operational efficiencies and leverage data to achieve smart city goals. Itrons standards-based IPv6 network equips cities to deliver a wide range of smart city services, while laying the foundation to enable advanced community services for years to come.

According to the Navigant Research report, the Leaderboard offers an evaluation of vendors in the smart street lighting market with the capacity to play a leading role in large-scale deployments. Leaders have clearly differentiated themselves from the competition through exceptional solution portfolios, product integration and large-scale connected lighting deployments in multiple world regions. Navigant identified leaders as the companies best positioned for long-term success in the smart street lighting market.

To learn more about the Navigant Research Leaderboard Report on Smart Street Lighting, visit this link.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® and OpenWay® are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Itron Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.08.18
Itron (ITRI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates (Zacks)
05.08.18
Ausblick: Itron legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
13.06.18
Itron (ITRI) Down 12.7% Since Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? (Zacks)
16.05.18
Itron (ITRI) Inks Deal With NWL to Implement DTM Solution (Zacks)
15.05.18
Itron (ITRI) Q1 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates (Zacks)
13.05.18
Ausblick: Itron veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.02.18
Ausblick: Itron stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
17.01.18
Moody's says Itron's ratings unchanged following announced $100 million add-on (Moodys)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Itron News
RSS Feed
Itron zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Itron Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.03.2016Itron BuyArgus Research Company
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.03.2016Itron BuyArgus Research Company
26.04.2012Itron buyNeedham & Company, LLC
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.10.2015Itron HoldGabelli & Co
11.09.2015Itron PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
05.05.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
12.02.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
15.10.2012Itron sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Itron Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Itron News

06.08.18Itron (ITRI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
05.08.18Ausblick: Itron legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Weitere Itron News
Anzeige

Inside

US-Rohöl (WTI): 200-Tage-Linie im Visier
UBS: Beiersdorf - Weiter auf einem profitablen Wachstumskurs
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Bodenbildung im IBEX 35 gescheitert
DZ BANK  Fresenius: Solide Zahlen, Unternehmen bestätigt Prognose
Vontobel: Warum Aktionäre des Industriekonzerns ABB erstmal durchatmen können
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | DAX hält sich trotz Währungskrise in den Emerging Markets
HSBC: K+S nach Quartalszahlen im Fokus der Marktteilnehmer!
ING Markets: DAX - Türkei-Krise im Fokus!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Itron-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Itron Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie die Türkei die Krise in den Griff bekommen könnte
Ist die Türkei noch zu retten?  Schicken Sie uns Ihre Fragen
Im Moment denke ich an den Dollar, wenn ich abends ins Bett gehe
Gold erlebt Kapitulationsphase der Privatanleger
Erdogans Dolchstoß-Legende sendet globale Schockwellen

News von

Goldpreis: So pessimistisch waren die Profis noch nie
BASF-Aktie: Warum Anleger jetzt lieber aufpassen sollten
Bayer-Aktie bricht wegen US-Klage ein: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Türkische Lira setzt Talfahrt fort
Türkische Lira plus fünf Prozent - Erholungsrally an Börse in Istanbul

News von

Diese Strategie von Amazon ist ein Frontalangriff auf DHL und Hermes
Ein Handwerker aus Stuttgart könnte jetzt über das Schicksal von VW entscheiden
Studie zeigt, dass es seit Jahren einen großen Irrtum über junge Arbeitnehmer gibt
Billig-Onlinehändler wie Wish und Gearbest nutzen zweifelhafte Methoden - die könnten auch den Kunden schaden
Wie man mit der teuersten Aktie der Welt von Warren Buffetts Investmentstrategie profitieren kann

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- RWE-Gewinn schrumpft -- Kanada-Werk brockt K+S Verlust ein -- Tesla-Chef Musk: Silver Lake und Goldman Sachs beraten bei Börsen-Rückzug -- Nordex, NVIDIA, EVOTEC im Fokus

Deutsches BIP steigt im zweiten Quartal. Deutsche Wohnen profitiert von Wohnungsknappheit in Metropolen. Türkische Krise treibt Zinsen für Athen in die Höhe. Bilfinger schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen. Aareal Bank kommt solide durchs Quartal und bekräftigt Ziele.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Länder der EU
Das sind die wohlhabendsten Länder der EU
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 32 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 32 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Welcher CEO ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die Gehälter der Top-Unternehmer
So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Die innovativsten Länder 2018
Welche Länder sind vorne mit dabei?
Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:33 Uhr
DAX fester -- RWE-Gewinn schrumpft -- Kanada-Werk brockt K+S Verlust ein -- Tesla-Chef Musk: Silver Lake und Goldman Sachs beraten bei Börsen-Rückzug -- Nordex, NVIDIA, EVOTEC im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:33 Uhr
Nach Allzeithoch: So viel wäre ein Amazon-Investment in Höhe von 1.000 Dollar heute wert
Aktie im Fokus
14:30 Uhr
Kursplus von United Internet seit Drillisch-Kauf fast verpufft
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750