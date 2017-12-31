Itron Named a Leader in Navigant Research Leaderboard Report on Smart Streetlights

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and
cities manage energy and water, has been named a Leader in the Navigant
Research Leaderboard on smart street lighting. According to the report,
published in Q3 2018, Itron is "well-positioned to benefit from the
growing acceptance among cities of the benefits of using smart street
lighting as a platform for smart city applications.
"With its IPv6-enabled wireless networking platform and solution, Itron
offers a broad range of technologies and has been extending its
international footprint through go-to-market relationships, said Ryan
Citron, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. "The companys
notable smart street lighting projects include updated lighting
infrastructure in Paris, Copenhagen, Halifax, Glasgow and Bristol.
"Itron is honored to be named a Leader in the Navigant Research
Leaderboard on Smart Street Lighting. This research demonstrates Itrons
leadership and expertise in delivering state-of-the-art smart
streetlight solutions that pave the way for cities and municipalities
around the world to become smart cities. It is a testament to our
continuous focus and investment in the smart city industry as a whole,
said Itai Dadon, smart cities executive, Itron. "We believe that our
network and smart streetlight solution will transform the way cities and
utilities serve consumers and leverage data to realize smart city goals.
Managing more than 3 million streetlights around the world, Itron is
collaborating with cities and utilities to address an array of
challenges ranging from traffic and parking management to public safety
and air quality. As the only company in the leader category that does
not primarily provide streetlights, Itron also works with cities to
modernize infrastructure to unlock operational efficiencies and leverage
data to achieve smart city goals. Itrons standards-based IPv6
network equips cities to deliver a wide range of smart city
services, while laying the foundation to enable advanced community
services for years to come.
According to the Navigant Research report, the Leaderboard offers an
evaluation of vendors in the smart street lighting market with the
capacity to play a leading role in large-scale deployments. Leaders have
clearly differentiated themselves from the competition through
exceptional solution portfolios, product integration and large-scale
connected lighting deployments in multiple world regions. Navigant
identified leaders as the companies best positioned for long-term
success in the smart street lighting market.
To learn more about the Navigant Research Leaderboard Report on Smart
Street Lighting, visit this link.
