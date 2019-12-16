Itron Named a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in Gartner Inc.s Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide (formerly the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide) for the fourth consecutive year1.

According to Gartner, "The Managed IoT connectivity service market enables connectivity, data collection, and analysis and additional decision services that are necessary for connected solutions. The report stated that, "Gartners coverage of managed IoT connectivity services focuses on providers that bundle connectivity, technology and technology services that facilitate key business processes and related business outcomes.

"We are proud to be named a Visionary by Gartner again this year. We believe that this recognizes Itrons knowledge and experience in helping utilities and cities unlock the full potential of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), said Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. "By providing intelligent connectivity with our end-to-end IIoT platform, Itron is enabling a more innovative grid and more modern, efficient and safe cities.

Itrons standards-based, Wi-SUN capable IIoT platform enables utilities and cities to deliver new services to customers and enable an ecosystem of IIoT devices. By collaborating with its ecosystem of partners, Itron is continuously creating value-added applications and services that easily connect to its IIoT network. Itrons platform provides competitive, end-to-end communication and inclusion of other IoT edge devices, analytics and a variety of service options.

1 Silver Spring Networks, which Itron acquired in January 2018, was named as a Visionary in the 2016 and 2017 Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services

