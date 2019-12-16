finanzen.net
Vorteile des comdirect Depots: 3,90 * pro Trade im 1. Jahr. Wertpapiersparpläne ab 25 . Kostenlose Depotführung - garantiert für 3 Jahre.-w-
16.12.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Itron Named a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in Gartner Inc.s Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide (formerly the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide) for the fourth consecutive year1.

According to Gartner, "The Managed IoT connectivity service market enables connectivity, data collection, and analysis and additional decision services that are necessary for connected solutions. The report stated that, "Gartners coverage of managed IoT connectivity services focuses on providers that bundle connectivity, technology and technology services that facilitate key business processes and related business outcomes.

"We are proud to be named a Visionary by Gartner again this year. We believe that this recognizes Itrons knowledge and experience in helping utilities and cities unlock the full potential of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), said Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. "By providing intelligent connectivity with our end-to-end IIoT platform, Itron is enabling a more innovative grid and more modern, efficient and safe cities.

Itrons standards-based, Wi-SUN capable IIoT platform enables utilities and cities to deliver new services to customers and enable an ecosystem of IIoT devices. By collaborating with its ecosystem of partners, Itron is continuously creating value-added applications and services that easily connect to its IIoT network. Itrons platform provides competitive, end-to-end communication and inclusion of other IoT edge devices, analytics and a variety of service options.

Visit www.itron.com/IoTMQ to download the full report.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide, Pablo Arriandiaga, Eric Goodness, Leif-Olof Wallin, Jonathan Davenport, 12 December 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

1 Silver Spring Networks, which Itron acquired in January 2018, was named as a Visionary in the 2016 and 2017 Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services

Nachrichten zu Itron Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Itron News
RSS Feed
Itron zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Itron Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.03.2016Itron BuyArgus Research Company
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.10.2015Itron HoldGabelli & Co
11.09.2015Itron PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
05.05.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
12.02.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
15.10.2012Itron sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Itron Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Itron News

27.11.19Here's Why Momentum Investors Will Love Itron (ITRI)
04.12.19Itron (ITRI) Up 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
04.12.19Itron (ITRI) Hits 52-Week High. Can the Run Continue?
Weitere Itron News
Werbung

Inside

6 Mythen über Robo-Advisor
DZ BANK - Jahresendrallye bei Metallen in Sicht? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf.
SOCIETE GENERALE: Volkswagen Vz. - Short-Chance!
Diese Strategien helfen Fehlsignale zu vermeiden
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Wird Daimler bald chinesisch?
DekaBank: Erste EZB-Sitzung unter neuer Präsidentin
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Deutsche Bank, Wirecard
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Itron-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Itron Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Boeings Unglücksflieger vor einem kompletten Produktionsstopp
Weiße Weihnachten möchten auch viele, beides ist kritisch dieses Jahr
Mit aller Macht kaufen Städte Wohnungen zurück
Ado Properties baut ein neues Wohnungs-Imperium auf
So werden Sie den doppelten Rundfunkbeitrag los

News von

Steinhoff-Prozess: "Die Parallelen zu Wirecard sind unverkennbar"
Neuer Auftrag gewonnen: Steht Nel Asa vor dem Sprung in einen riesigen Markt?
Fondsgesellschaft DWS kauft massiv Wirecard-Aktien
Apple-Aktie auf Allzeithoch: Warum Anleger scharf auf den Titel sind
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit deutlichem Gewinn -- US-Börsen: Neue Rekorde -- AIC will Daimler-Beteiligung ausbauen -- ADO Properties will Adler Real Estate -- Uber, Scout24, H&M, ISRA VISION, Wirecard im Fokus

Intel kauft KI-Startup Habana Labs für rund 2 Milliarden Dollar. voestalpine senkt Gewinnprognose erneut. SAP baut Forschungszentrum am Campus der TU München. Gericht prüft im VW-Anlegerprozess auch Unternehmensbilanzen. Studie: Deutschen Banken drohen mittelfristig rote Zahlen. BVB im Champions-League-Achtelfinale gegen Paris.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Boris Johnson hat einen überwältigenden Sieg bei der britischen Parlamentswahl erzielt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun am 31. Januar 2020 tatsächlich zum Brexit kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:02 Uhr
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Gewinn -- US-Börsen: Neue Rekorde -- AIC will Daimler-Beteiligung ausbauen -- ADO Properties will Adler Real Estate -- Uber, Scout24, H&M, ISRA VISION, Wirecard im Fokus
Sonstiges
21:17 Uhr
8 wichtige Tipps zum Vermögensaufbau mit Investmentfonds
Ausland
21:51 Uhr
Goldman Sachs verspricht stärkeres Engagement für Klimaschutz
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Allianz840400
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB