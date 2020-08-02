  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
10.03.2021 12:30

Itron Prices Follow-on Public Offering

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) (the "Company), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,888,889 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $90.00 per share. The underwriters will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 583,333 shares. The offering is expected to close on or about March 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to repay outstanding term loan borrowings under its credit facility that was initially entered into on January 5, 2018, and to pay all fees and expenses related to the offering and such repayment.

The Company also announced by separate press release that it has priced its previously announced private offering to eligible purchasers of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2026. The initial purchasers of the convertible notes have a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $60 million aggregate principal amount of convertible notes. The offering of convertible notes is expected to close on or about March 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The closing of the offering of shares is not contingent upon the closing of the offering of convertible notes (or vice versa).

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities is acting as book-running manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) on March 8, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from (1) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and (2) Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001, via telephone 1-800-326-5897, or via email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration and qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Itron
Itron® enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical factors nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based on our expectations about, among others, revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, liquidity, earnings per share, cash flows and restructuring activities including headcount reductions and other cost savings initiatives. This document reflects our current strategy, plans and expectations and is based on information currently available as of the date of this release. When we use words such as "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "goal," "seek," "project," "estimate," "future," "strategy," "objective," "may," "likely," "should," "will," "will continue," and similar expressions, including related to future periods, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to execute on our restructuring plan, our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws and regulations, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation those resulting from extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors that are more fully described in Part I, Item 1A: Risk Factors included in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this press release.

The impact caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic includes uncertainty as to the duration, spread, severity, and any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic including other factors contributing to infection rates, such as reinfection or mutation of the virus, the effectiveness or widespread availability and application of any vaccine, the duration and scope of related government orders and restrictions, impact on overall demand, impact on our customers businesses and workforce levels, disruptions of our business and operations, including the impact on our employees, limitations on, or closures of, our facilities, or the business and operations of our customers or suppliers. Our estimates and statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 are made in good faith to provide insight to our current and future operating and financial environment and any of these may materially change due to factors outside our control. For more information on risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, please see Itrons updated risk in Part I, Item 1A: Risk Factors of our latest Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

Nachrichten zu Itron Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
25.02.21
Itron veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
22.02.21
Ausblick: Itron gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
09.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: Itron mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.11.20
Itron gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
01.11.20
Ausblick: Itron stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
18.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: Itron zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.08.20
Itron vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
02.08.20
Ausblick: Itron öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Itron News
RSS Feed
Itron zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Itron Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.03.2016Itron BuyArgus Research Company
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.10.2015Itron HoldGabelli & Co
11.09.2015Itron PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
05.05.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
12.02.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
15.10.2012Itron sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Itron Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Itron News

09.02.21Erste Schätzungen: Itron mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
22.02.21Ausblick: Itron gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
25.02.21Itron veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
17.02.21Analysts Estimate Itron (ITRI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
24.02.21Itron (ITRI) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
24.02.21Itron Inc (ITRI) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
25.02.21Itron (ITRI) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4. Revenues Miss
Weitere Itron News
Werbung

Trading-News

Noch einmal Futter für die Dollarbullen
Aktiv oder passiv - das ist nicht die Frage
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Siemens, Covestro AG, Henkel
DZ BANK - Bullen nehmen neue Bestmarken ins Visier
Porsche gibt bei E-Autos Gas
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

my-si Webinar "Nachhaltig, renditestark und sozial: So geht intelligentes Vermögensmanagement heute"
Simulationsrechner: Balancieren Sie Renditechance und Garantie. Jetzt ausprobieren.
Chinesische Marken: neue Lieblinge in der Heimat
So kann man ab 50 für das Alter vorsorgen
Unheimlicher Aktienhype
Sektor-Rotation an den Börsen: Das sind die neuen Gewinner
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Itron-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Itron Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Immobilie als Garant für Wohlstand? Die Zeiten sind vorbei
Rente mit 63  Diesen teuren Denkfehler müssen Sie vermeiden
Moritz Tabubruch und die Formel des Reichtums
Tech-Ausverkauf: Schnäppchenkurse oder Warnsignal?
Das Ende des Booms naht  Wann die Preise in Ihrer Region wieder fallen

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel Asa-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Gleich zwei Investmentbanken empfehlen sie zum Kauf
DAX-Chartanalyse: Ausbruch mit Übertreibung
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Milliardenverluste für Leerverkäufer bei GameStop
Wasserstoff: Megahot oder Riesenflop - Wie die Aussichten sind, wo die Chancen liegen
Tesla-Aktie: Vom Korrektur-Modus profitieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX knackt zeitweise 14.500-Punkte-Marke -- adidas optimistische für 2021 -- Tesla bleibt bei Zeitplan für Gigafabrik -- Warnstreiks bei BMW -- LEG im Fokus

JPMorgan kommt offenbar Apollo bei Greensill in die Quere.SAP-Tochter Qualtrics will 2021 um ein Viertel wachsen. Brenntag verdient 2020 mehr als erwartet und erhöht Dividende. Klöckner & Co hofft nach Ergebnisrückgang auf 2021. Auch Tesla betroffen: Hacker zapften wohl 150 000 Überwachungskameras von Verkada an. BVB-Törjäger Haaland begeistert Fußball-Europa. Sonos arbeitetet bei Auto-Lautsprechern mit AUDI.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die größten Börsengänge vor Alibaba und Aramco
Welches Unternehmen erzielte bislang das größte Emissionsvolumen?
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Arbeit der Bundesregierung in Zusammenhang mit der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen