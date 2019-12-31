finanzen.net
+++ Märkte weiter unter Covid-Einfluß. Egmond Haidts Analyse in der BNP Paribas Sendung "Euer Egmond". Heute 18 Uhr +++-w-
18.08.2020 14:45

Itron Receives 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, received a 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading website covering IoT technologies. The award recognizes the cutting-edge IoT-based solution that Itron, Utility Systems Science & Software (US3) and the Avanti Company created together through the Itron Developer Program.

The wastewater monitoring solution utilizes Itrons multi-purpose industrial IoT network and connected wastewater sensors to identify conditions that cause sanitary sewer overflows. Taking advantage of real-time data from US3s wastewater flow sensors and Itrons expertise in delivering outcome-based IoT solutions for critical infrastructure operators, the innovative solution enables utilities to prevent sewer overflows, improve water quality, protect local ecosystems and ensure public safety.

To mitigate regulatory issues and prevent sanitary sewer overflows, Miami-Dade County Water & Sewer Department (WASD) recently deployed the solution. In addition to helping the utility mitigate sewer overflows, the solution delivers significant operational efficiencies and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The solution automates the reporting process for regulatory compliance, reducing truck rolls required for field surveys by more than 60%.

Quotes

"It is an honor to be recognized by IoT Evolution for our wastewater and flood sensing solution, which was developed for Miami-Dades Flow Reduction Program. At Itron, we are proud to collaborate with innovative partners like US3 to deliver breakthrough solutions to create safe, smart and sustainable communities.

- John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron

"With enhanced visibility into our operations, this program equips us to better serve Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department customers by ensuring our sewer collection system meets regulatory standards, improving level of service and in the future assisting in identification of sewer overflows and mitigation of Inflow and Infiltration into our Wastewater Collection System.

- Kevin Lynskey, director of WASD

"Through Itrons Developer Program, we collaborated to develop and implement an innovative monitoring solution that combines our instrumentation technology with Itrons data analytics to ensure efficient water and wastewater management for Miami-Dade. This innovative solution is well-deserving of this award.

- Mark Serres, vice president and chief technology officer of US3

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Itron for its innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry.

- Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution

"It is my pleasure to recognize Itrons IoT wastewater and flood sensing solution, an innovative solution that earned the 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award. I look forward to seeing even more innovation from Itron in the future.

- Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director for IoT Evolution World

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMCs content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants.. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

Nachrichten zu Itron Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.08.20
Itron vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
02.08.20
Ausblick: Itron öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
19.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: Itron stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
03.05.20
Ausblick: Itron zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
19.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Itron veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Itron legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
23.02.20
Ausblick: Itron vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Itron News
RSS Feed
Itron zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Itron Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.03.2016Itron BuyArgus Research Company
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.10.2015Itron HoldGabelli & Co
11.09.2015Itron PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
05.05.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
12.02.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
15.10.2012Itron sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Itron Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Itron News

19.07.20Erste Schätzungen: Itron stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
02.08.20Ausblick: Itron öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
05.08.20Itron vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
27.07.20Earnings Preview: Itron (ITRI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
03.08.20Itron (ITRI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
04.08.20Itron Inc (ITRI) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
05.08.20Itron (ITRI) Q2 Earnings &amp; Revenues Lag Estimates. Fall Y/Y
Weitere Itron News
Werbung

Trading-News

Gold-Skeptiker verstummen
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Fed-Protokoll rückt in den Fokus - Heute 18:00 Uhr live
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere, Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) und Fixkupon Express Anleihen Pro mit Barriere zeichnen
RWE  "Sehr zufrieden"
Bis zu 500  Prämie von Scalable Capital sichern
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Hinter der Aktienindex Erholung verbirgt sich eine differenzierte Branchen Performance.
Die 10 Top-Aktien der Woche
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
Ginmon: Jetzt bis zu 1.000 Bonus sichern
Weder Crash noch Rally gibt es auf Bestellung
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Itron-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Itron Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Von lärmumtoster Tristesse zur friedlichen Wohnlage
Geschmacklich gut, sozial unverträglich
Der Kinderbonus wird genau zum richtigen Zeitpunkt ausgezahlt
Die Deutschen setzen ihre finanzielle Freiheit aufs Spiel
So stellen Sie sich Ihr ideales Portfolio zusammen

News von

Update: Curevac-Aktie heiß begehrt: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Nel Asa, Linde & Co.: Mehr als 100 Unternehmen setzen auf Wasserstoff
Goldpreis: Kräftige Verkaufswelle unter den Terminmarktprofis
Apple-Aktie: Aktiensplit treibt den Kurs
Curevac-Chef Haas zum US-Börsengang: "Wir haben die Lösung für die nächste Pandemie"

Heute im Fokus

Dow vorbörslich freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Gold über 2.000 Dollar -- Walmart toppt Erwartungen -- Rheinmetall meldet Milliardenauftrag -- Covestro, Novo Nordisk, LANXESS, easyJet im Fokus

Etappensieg für Nokia im Mobilfunk-Patentstreit mit Daimler.K+S-Vorstand verzichtet auf Teil der Vergütung für 2020. Auch Oracle interessiert sich wohl für US-Geschäft von TikTok. HORNBACH Holding-Aktie auf Rekordhoch. Citigroup überweist irrtümlich 900 Millionen Dollar. Flughafen Wien rutscht im zweiten Quartal in die Verlustzone. zooplus mit schwarzen Zahlen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/33: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die SPD hat mit Olaf Scholz als erste im Bundestag vertretene Partei ihren Kanzlerkandidaten nominiert. Könnten Sie sich den Bundesfinanzminister als Kanzler vorstellen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:57 Uhr
Dow vorbörslich freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Gold über 2.000 Dollar -- Walmart toppt Erwartungen -- Rheinmetall meldet Milliardenauftrag -- Covestro, Novo Nordisk, LANXESS, easyJet im Fokus
Ausland
14:20 Uhr
Viel Potenzial, viele Probleme? Was sich Microsoft mit einer TikTok-Übernahme ins Haus holen würde
Aktie im Fokus
14:24 Uhr
Viele Neueinsteiger: In diese Aktien hat George Soros im zweiten Quartal 2020 investiert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
CureVacA2P71U
TeslaA1CX3T
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
TUITUAG00
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Lufthansa AG823212
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
NikolaA2P4A9