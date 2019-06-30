finanzen.net
24.09.2019 22:05
Itron Signs Global Reseller Agreement with TerraGo to Accelerate Smart Streetlight Projects

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, signed a global reseller agreement with TerraGo Technologies, which provides customizable field applications for smart cities and utilities. Together, Itron and TerraGo will offer Streetlight.Vision:GO (SLV:GO), an Itron-branded version of TerraGos full-lifecycle streetlight management solution, which includes a suite of mobile and cloud-based applications for iOS, Android and web.

Designed specifically for smart streetlight projects, SLV:GO provides planning, installation and maintenance tools to help communities deploy and manage Itrons intelligent street lighting solution. SLV:GO is fully integrated with Itrons Streetlight.Vision (SLV) solution, Itrons world-leading smart city central management software application. Delivering advanced asset management, analytics and control capabilities, SLV has been chosen by more than 500 communities to control more than 3 million intelligent devices worldwide.

Bundling TerraGos streetlight management software with Itrons SLV solution enables customers to accelerate deployment times, enhance operational efficiency and reduce maintenance costs. By providing full-lifecycle management, SLV:GO can significantly improve performance, compress schedules and reduce expenses at every stage. With SLV:GO, data integrity is consistently maintained using real-time validation, location-based verification and other quality controls to ensure asset data elements are integrated, captured and tracked correctly on the right streetlight poles and fixtures. Streamlining the deployment process enables communities to realize their smart city goals with improved energy savings and enhanced return on investment. Customers have already successfully deployed the combined solution to realize smart city benefits for their communities.

"Providing dramatic energy savings, intelligent streetlights enable cities and utilities to unlock efficiencies while building a foundation for smart city services, Itai Dadon, director of smart cities and IoT at Itron. "By bundling TerraGos solution with SLV, we can accelerate smart street lighting deployments to realize benefits faster and make the smart city network available sooner.

"We have a successful track record of collaboration with Itron, integration with SLV and operationally-proven results with Itron customers, and we are thrilled to officially be included with Itrons intelligent streetlighting solution, said David Basil, president and CEO of TerraGo. "With SLV:GO, cities and utilities can dramatically enhance the return on their streetlighting investment with clear, measurable results.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

