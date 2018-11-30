Itron to Deploy OpenWay® Riva Solution for Liberty Utilities as Means of Enhancing Customer Experience and Improving Operations

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced it has signed a contract with Liberty Utilities Company, a subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (Algonquin), which operates nearly 40 utilities in 13 U.S. states. Liberty Utilities will deploy Itrons OpenWay® Riva, an Internet of Things (IoT) solution that includes an open, standards-based network for gas, electricity and water. The solution will help Liberty Utilities improve operations and enhance the customer experience. Itron will also provide managed services and cloud hosting services to ensure smooth implementation and operation of the network.

Serving approximately 800,000 customers across the United States, Liberty Utilities will deploy Itrons IoT enabled multi-purpose network to upgrade aging infrastructure with advanced metering and distributed intelligence capabilities across its electric, water and gas installed base. With Itrons network and high-performance endpoints, the utilities will be equipped to optimize grid performance, increase reliability and improve customer service. They will be able to analyze data in real time to proactively manage risk and respond to rapidly changing grid conditions.

"At Algonquin, our customers are at the core of all we do. We pride ourselves in providing safe, efficient and dependable services that help our customers manage and improve their daily lives, said Brent Baker, vice president, national customer experience at Liberty Utilities. "This project is a pivotal component in furthering our strategic initiatives of safety, sustainability, customer satisfaction and operational stability.

Liberty Utilities will also take advantage of Itrons managed services to operate and maintain the IoT network. Itrons team of experts will manage the system and mitigate any issues, ensuring successful network operations. Itrons technology will enable accurate data collection, data management and automate the meter-to-cash process while optimizing network operations, upgrades and endpoint monitoring.

"This deployment demonstrates how our network can unify multiple services to enhance customer experience and improve operations, said Mike Zimmer, vice president, commercial and customer enablement, Americas. "With our open standards network, Liberty Utilities will be equipped to expand their network applications beyond metering in the future to meet its evolving needs.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® and OpenWay® are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005868/en/