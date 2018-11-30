finanzen.net
Webinar: Technischer Ausblick auf das 2. HJ mit Jörg Scherer von HSBC. Wie geht es bei DAX®, Öl und Gold weiter?
Am 27.6. um 18:30 Uhr reinschalten! -w-
27.06.2019 01:38
Bewerten
(0)

Itron to Deploy OpenWay® Riva Solution for Liberty Utilities as Means of Enhancing Customer Experience and Improving Operations

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced it has signed a contract with Liberty Utilities Company, a subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (Algonquin), which operates nearly 40 utilities in 13 U.S. states. Liberty Utilities will deploy Itrons OpenWay® Riva, an Internet of Things (IoT) solution that includes an open, standards-based network for gas, electricity and water. The solution will help Liberty Utilities improve operations and enhance the customer experience. Itron will also provide managed services and cloud hosting services to ensure smooth implementation and operation of the network.

Serving approximately 800,000 customers across the United States, Liberty Utilities will deploy Itrons IoT enabled multi-purpose network to upgrade aging infrastructure with advanced metering and distributed intelligence capabilities across its electric, water and gas installed base. With Itrons network and high-performance endpoints, the utilities will be equipped to optimize grid performance, increase reliability and improve customer service. They will be able to analyze data in real time to proactively manage risk and respond to rapidly changing grid conditions.

"At Algonquin, our customers are at the core of all we do. We pride ourselves in providing safe, efficient and dependable services that help our customers manage and improve their daily lives, said Brent Baker, vice president, national customer experience at Liberty Utilities. "This project is a pivotal component in furthering our strategic initiatives of safety, sustainability, customer satisfaction and operational stability.

Liberty Utilities will also take advantage of Itrons managed services to operate and maintain the IoT network. Itrons team of experts will manage the system and mitigate any issues, ensuring successful network operations. Itrons technology will enable accurate data collection, data management and automate the meter-to-cash process while optimizing network operations, upgrades and endpoint monitoring.

"This deployment demonstrates how our network can unify multiple services to enhance customer experience and improve operations, said Mike Zimmer, vice president, commercial and customer enablement, Americas. "With our open standards network, Liberty Utilities will be equipped to expand their network applications beyond metering in the future to meet its evolving needs.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® and OpenWay® are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Nachrichten zu Itron Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Itron News
RSS Feed
Itron zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Itron Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.03.2016Itron BuyArgus Research Company
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.10.2015Itron HoldGabelli & Co
11.09.2015Itron PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
05.05.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
12.02.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
15.10.2012Itron sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Itron Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Itron News

05.06.19Itron (ITRI) Down 8.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
26.06.19Moving Average Crossover Alert: Itron
Weitere Itron News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
DZ BANK - Adobe: Nicht nur für kreative Investoren
Schafft der Euro Dollar Kurs (EUR/USD) die 1,1400?
HSBC: Technische Analyse zu Gold und Goldminen: Dynamischer Ausbruch
ThyssenKrupp - Perle vor Übernahme
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Rücksetzer für den Goldpreis nach Powell-Äußerungen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Itron-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Itron Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street beendet Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schließt mit kleinem Plus -- Hedgefonds-Investor Elliott steigt bei Bayer ein -- FedEx, thyssenkrupp im Fokus

Deutsche Bank anscheinend vor Einigung über Arbeitsplatzabbau. Bitcoin nahe 13.000-Dollar-Marke. Bayer holt sich im Glyphosat-Streit renommierte US-Berater. TLG IMMOBILIEN will mit Kapitalerhöhung zu frischem Geld kommen. Apple kauft zu. Infineon-Aktie und Siltronic-Papiere legen zu: Chipwerte erholen sich nach optimistischen Signalen von Micron.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die USA suchen Verbündete gegen den Iran. Sollte sich Deutschland einer solchen Allianz anschließen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
26.06.19
Wall Street beendet Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schließt mit kleinem Plus -- Hedgefonds-Investor Elliott steigt bei Bayer ein -- FedEx, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Axel Springer-Aktie: Milliarden-Deal um Medienriesen Axel Springer
Aktie im Fokus
26.06.19
Bayer-Aktie schießt nachbörslich hoch: Hedgefonds-Investor Elliott legt Milliardenbeteiligung an Bayer offen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens AG723610
Lufthansa AG823212
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11