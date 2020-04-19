  • Suche
Itron to Improve Water Efficiency and Reduce Water Losses in Moldova

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, signed a contract with Floresti Communal Services in Moldova in Eastern Europe to deploy its Water Operations Management (WOM) solution, wide-area low-power network, and residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) water meters to improve operational efficiency and help conserve water in Moldova. The utility will take advantage of the solution to improve operational visibility, pressure management, data analysis and meter data management.

By taking advantage of Itrons water meters equipped with Everblu Cyble Enhanced modules for fixed network data collection, Floresti Communal Services will be able to streamline meter reading and gather hourly water consumption data. The utility will also be able to reduce real and apparent water loss with access to water intelligence and tampering alarms. With Itrons WOM solution the utility will be able to manage, maintain and extend its water infrastructure and reduce non-revenue water (NRW) loss with applications such as Operational Visibility, Leak Management and Advanced Pressure Management.

"Our mission is to ensure quality water delivery to all of our customers, and we are committed to modernizing and maintaining our operations, said Eugeniu Barbalat, director at Floresti Communal Services. "By implementing Itrons technology, we will be able to improve operational efficiency while reducing NRW loss.

"At Itron, we are focused on delivering measurable results and value-based outcomes to address and reduce water loss, and we look forward to collaborating with Floresti Communal Services, said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. "With our water solutions, the utility will be equipped to protect its water supply by closely monitoring its system and accurately measuring consumption to conserve its precious water resources.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.03.2016Itron BuyArgus Research Company
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.10.2015Itron HoldGabelli & Co
11.09.2015Itron PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
05.05.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
12.02.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
15.10.2012Itron sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Itron Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
