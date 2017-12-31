Itron to Release First Quarter 2018 Results on May 14, 2018

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) announced today that it will release financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 after the close of market on May 14, 2018. The company anticipates using the additional time permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to finalize implementation of the new revenue accounting standard for the Silver Spring Networks acquisition which closed on Jan. 5, 2018.

The company will hold a conference call on May 14, 2018 at 5 p.m. EDT to discuss the results. The companys press release and financial statements will be available on the companys website at http://investors.itron.com at 4 p.m. EDT.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the companys website at http://investors.itron.com/events.cfm. Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary audio software. Participants can also pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through May 20, 2018. To access the telephone replay, dial 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820, and enter passcode 7526899.

