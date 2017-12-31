25.04.2018 00:35
Itron to Release First Quarter 2018 Results on May 14, 2018

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) announced today that it will release financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 after the close of market on May 14, 2018. The company anticipates using the additional time permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to finalize implementation of the new revenue accounting standard for the Silver Spring Networks acquisition which closed on Jan. 5, 2018.

The company will hold a conference call on May 14, 2018 at 5 p.m. EDT to discuss the results. The companys press release and financial statements will be available on the companys website at http://investors.itron.com at 4 p.m. EDT.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the companys website at http://investors.itron.com/events.cfm. Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary audio software. Participants can also pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through May 20, 2018. To access the telephone replay, dial 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820, and enter passcode 7526899.

About Itron

Itron is a world-leading technology and services company dedicated to the resourceful use of energy and water. We provide comprehensive solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water. Our broad product portfolio includes electricity, gas, water and thermal energy measurement devices and control technology; communications systems; software; as well as managed and consulting services. With thousands of employees supporting nearly 8,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Itron applies knowledge and technology to better manage energy and water resources. Together, we can create a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

