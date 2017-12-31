Itron to Release First Quarter 2018 Results on May 14, 2018

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) announced today that it will release
financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 after
the close of market on May 14, 2018. The company anticipates using the
additional time permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
to finalize implementation of the new revenue accounting standard for
the Silver Spring Networks acquisition which closed on Jan. 5, 2018.
The company will hold a conference call on May 14, 2018 at 5 p.m. EDT to
discuss the results. The companys press release and financial
statements will be available on the companys website at http://investors.itron.com
at 4 p.m. EDT.
Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast.
The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed
from the companys website at http://investors.itron.com/events.cfm.
Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of
the call to install and test any necessary audio software. Participants
can also pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through May
20, 2018. To access the telephone replay, dial 888-203-1112 or
719-457-0820, and enter passcode 7526899.
