Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced that Ixia and Eastwind Networks, a provider of best-of-breed solutions in enterprise breach analytics and detection technology, joined forces to deliver Eastwind Network Sensor for AWS. Powered by Keysight's Ixia CloudLens, the new solution offers elastic visibility and threat detection, as well as user and entity behavioral analytics to identify malicious activity, insider threats and data leakage within AWS.

Organizations continue to migrate to the public cloud. According to Cisco's Global Cloud Index 20181, 73 percent of the cloud workloads and compute instances will be in public cloud data centers by 2021, up from 58 percent in 2016. As cloud deployments ramp up, the ease of configuring security tools must ramp up equally.

"More and more enterprises rely on the cloud to run their businesses, and visibility into these environments is essential to security, said Paul Kraus, CEO, Eastwind Networks. "Until now, cloud security was complicated. But integrating CloudLens for visibility and Eastwind Breach Analytics, security teams can easily become a business enabler, not an obstacle.

Eastwind Network Sensor for AWS, powered by Keysight's Ixia CloudLens is the first security product to tightly integrate delivery of cloud network traffic via CloudLens with Eastwind Breach Analytics to provide complete visibility across networks to address an organizations changing attack surface. By embedding CloudLens into customers cloud deployments with the Eastwind solution, users gain:

Intelligence: a clearer picture of whats happening across an organizations cloud infrastructure

Insight: into which threats and threat actors are active and posing risk

Integrated response and incident data: to more effectively identify and remediate threats and breaches

"In this age of a continuously evolving threat landscape, it has become even more important for your monitoring platform to evolve, even in the public cloud, said Scott Westlake, vice president of alliances at Keysight's Ixia Solutions Group. "The unique combination of SaaS-based CloudLens  innovating around public cloud visibility  and Eastwind Breach Analytics  innovating for holistic security  delivers a solution to help our customers secure their public cloud in this rapidly changing environment.

1 The Cisco Global Cloud Index (GCI)

Eastwind Network Sensor for AWS, powered by CloudLens is available on AWS.

Eastwind technology is powered by the Eastwind Breach Analytics Cloud. This powerful breach detection solution enables analysts to hunt, analyze and visualize all activity relevant to a digital threat or breach. The Breach Analytics Cloud further integrates a comprehensive array of deployment sensors and applications to gather telemetry from all areas of cyber terrain, including traditional networks, virtual environments, cloud, and all users on and off premises. The result is the security context needed across an entire enterprise to accelerate incident response and forensics.

Ixia CloudLens provides comprehensive visibility across cloud environmentspublic, private, and hybrid clouds, and is the first to be delivered as a pure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. CloudLens was designed from the ground up to retain the benefits of the cloud  elastic scale, flexibility, and agility, while enabling security, analytics, and forensics tools to acquire the needed data, whether the tool is in a private data center or public cloud.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

