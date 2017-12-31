Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced that Ixia
and Eastwind
Networks, a provider of best-of-breed solutions in enterprise breach
analytics and detection technology, joined forces to deliver Eastwind
Network Sensor for AWS. Powered by Keysight's Ixia CloudLens,
the new solution offers elastic visibility and threat detection, as well
as user and entity behavioral analytics to identify malicious activity,
insider threats and data leakage within AWS.
Organizations continue to migrate to the public cloud. According to
Cisco's Global Cloud Index 20181, 73 percent of the cloud
workloads and compute instances will be in public cloud data centers by
2021, up from 58 percent in 2016. As cloud deployments ramp up, the ease
of configuring security tools must ramp up equally.
"More and more enterprises rely on the cloud to run their businesses,
and visibility into these environments is essential to security, said
Paul Kraus, CEO, Eastwind Networks. "Until now, cloud security was
complicated. But integrating CloudLens for visibility and Eastwind
Breach Analytics, security teams can easily become a business enabler,
not an obstacle.
Eastwind
Network Sensor for AWS, powered by Keysight's Ixia CloudLens
is the first security product to tightly integrate delivery of
cloud network traffic via CloudLens with Eastwind
Breach Analytics to provide complete visibility across networks to
address an organizations changing attack surface. By embedding
CloudLens into customers cloud deployments with the Eastwind solution,
users gain:
-
Intelligence: a clearer picture of whats happening across an
organizations cloud infrastructure
-
Insight: into which threats and threat actors are active and posing
risk
-
Integrated response and incident data: to more effectively identify
and remediate threats and breaches
"In this age of a continuously evolving threat landscape, it has become
even more important for your monitoring platform to evolve, even in the
public cloud, said Scott Westlake, vice president of alliances at
Keysight's Ixia Solutions Group. "The unique combination of SaaS-based
CloudLens innovating around public cloud visibility and Eastwind
Breach Analytics innovating for holistic security delivers a
solution to help our customers secure their public cloud in this rapidly
changing environment.
1
The
Cisco Global Cloud Index (GCI)
Eastwind Network Sensor for AWS, powered by CloudLens is available on AWS.
Eastwind technology is powered by the Eastwind Breach Analytics Cloud.
This powerful breach detection solution enables analysts to hunt,
analyze and visualize all activity relevant to a digital threat or
breach. The Breach Analytics Cloud further integrates a comprehensive
array of deployment sensors and applications to gather telemetry from
all areas of cyber terrain, including traditional networks, virtual
environments, cloud, and all users on and off premises. The result is
the security context needed across an entire enterprise to accelerate
incident response and forensics.
Ixia CloudLens provides comprehensive visibility across cloud
environmentspublic, private, and hybrid clouds, and is the first to be
delivered as a pure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. CloudLens was
designed from the ground up to retain the benefits of the cloud
elastic scale, flexibility, and agility, while enabling security,
analytics, and forensics tools to acquire the needed data, whether the
tool is in a private data center or public cloud.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal
year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network
test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
