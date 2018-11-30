Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Scalable Visibility for Data Centers Today and Tomorrow

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Ixia, a
Keysight Business, released the Vision
X network packet broker, a high-density, modular platform that
provides enterprises scalable visibility for data centers today and
tomorrow.
"Todays network and security operations teams are faced with increasing
data volumes and velocity that are exceeding human scale, said Bob
Laliberte, Sr. Analyst at ESG. "It is impossible to effectively manage
the security and monitoring of these highly distributed environments
without an abstraction layer, provided by a sophisticated network packet
broker, that only sends the right data to the right tools for rapid
analysis and decision making.
"Vision X offers enterprises a future-proof platform that delivers
scalable data center visibility to facilitate rapid decision making,
said Recep Ozdag, vice president, product management of Keysights Ixia
Solutions Group. "Businesses need a layer of abstraction between the
volume and velocity of data and the myriad of security, performance and
business analytics tools. Vision X provides the flexibility to help
network operations teams evolve their visibility along with their data
centers and tools.
Ixias Vision X network packet broker is designed with a modular
approach which enables customers to select different functions,
capabilities and speeds as their data center evolves. Network operations
teams can upgrade speeds and bandwidth of their visibility solution
along with their monitoring and security tool capabilities.
Ixia Vision X offers enterprises the following key benefits:
-
Ability to aggregate up to 6 Tbps of total traffic, from the edge to
the core, for improved processing and analysis
-
Flexibility to expand and/or change data center monitoring using
customizable, hot-swappable modules with multi-speed port choices to
improve return on investment
-
Process up to 2 Tbps of data at speeds from 10G to 100G and deliver it
to the appropriate tool saving both space and power with a 3-rack unit
design
-
Zero-loss advanced packet processing with Ixias dynamic
filter compiler to manage security and privacy compliance while
maintaining a superior user experience
-
A drag and drop GUI that saves network and security teams time on
configuration
-
Compatibility with Ixias family of network
packet brokers and when combined with the Ixia
Fabric Controller delivers centralized control of network
monitoring
