Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Scalable Visibility for Data Centers Today and Tomorrow

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Ixia, a Keysight Business, released the Vision X network packet broker, a high-density, modular platform that provides enterprises scalable visibility for data centers today and tomorrow.

"Todays network and security operations teams are faced with increasing data volumes and velocity that are exceeding human scale, said Bob Laliberte, Sr. Analyst at ESG. "It is impossible to effectively manage the security and monitoring of these highly distributed environments without an abstraction layer, provided by a sophisticated network packet broker, that only sends the right data to the right tools for rapid analysis and decision making.

"Vision X offers enterprises a future-proof platform that delivers scalable data center visibility to facilitate rapid decision making, said Recep Ozdag, vice president, product management of Keysights Ixia Solutions Group. "Businesses need a layer of abstraction between the volume and velocity of data and the myriad of security, performance and business analytics tools. Vision X provides the flexibility to help network operations teams evolve their visibility along with their data centers and tools.

Ixias Vision X network packet broker is designed with a modular approach which enables customers to select different functions, capabilities and speeds as their data center evolves. Network operations teams can upgrade speeds and bandwidth of their visibility solution along with their monitoring and security tool capabilities.

Ixia Vision X offers enterprises the following key benefits:

Ability to aggregate up to 6 Tbps of total traffic, from the edge to the core, for improved processing and analysis

Flexibility to expand and/or change data center monitoring using customizable, hot-swappable modules with multi-speed port choices to improve return on investment

Process up to 2 Tbps of data at speeds from 10G to 100G and deliver it to the appropriate tool saving both space and power with a 3-rack unit design

Zero-loss advanced packet processing with Ixias dynamic filter compiler to manage security and privacy compliance while maintaining a superior user experience

A drag and drop GUI that saves network and security teams time on configuration

Compatibility with Ixias family of network packet brokers and when combined with the Ixia Fabric Controller delivers centralized control of network monitoring

