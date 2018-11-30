Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables Organizations to Quickly Assess Cybersecurity Readiness

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced BreakingPoint
QuickTest, which enables organizations to quickly evaluate the
performance and security of devices and networks to assess their
cybersecurity readiness.
Todays IT departments struggle against increasing network security
threats while suffering from a cybersecurity skills shortage. According
to Jon Oltsik, principal analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, "more than
half of organizations report a problematic shortage of
cybersecurity skills.1 The lack of testing expertise creates
opportunities for vulnerabilities in IT environments.
"Organizations are under pressure to make the right security investments
to ensure their networks and applications are secure. This pressure,
combined with the shortage of expert resources, forces organizations to
compromise on the quality of their security testing, said Sunil
Kalidindi, vice president of product management at Ixia, a Keysight
Business. "BreakingPoint QuickTest offers users all the power of
BreakingPoint in pre-packaged test methodologies with expert analysis
capabilities. This groundbreaking innovation enables organizations to
optimize the speed of their cybersecurity testing without compromise.
BreakingPoint QuickTest offers concise and actionable test scores for
rapid result analysis, and complete automation for continuous
assessment. Test suites include:
-
Performance: to measure system performance while handling
various types of application traffic mixes that include encrypted
traffic
-
NetSecOPEN: to validate the device or system against NetSecOPEN
standardized tests, industry guidelines and best practices for testing
modern network security infrastructure including firewall, next
generation firewall (NGFW), intrusion protection system (IPS), and
threat detection solutions and services
-
Encryption Performance: to measure the system performance of
TLS inspection devices or networks, while handling traffic encrypted
using various types of ciphers and key sizes
-
Security: to validate the effectiveness of a security device or
system in mitigating attacks and breach attempts while maintaining
traffic continuity
BreakingPoint QuickTest is powered by threat intelligence provided by
Ixias Application
Threat Intelligence (ATI) Research Center, a globally distributed
team of dedicated cybersecurity professionals that monitor and analyze
the ever-evolving indicators that could threaten the security of IT
networks worldwide. Ixias ATI Research Center has been performing
advanced security research for over a decade, providing intelligence
updates to customers around the globe.
Sample BreakingPoint QuickTest scenarios with images are available here, https://www.ixiacom.com/breakingpoint-quicktest.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal
year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news
and on Facebook,
LinkedIn,
Twitter
and YouTube.
1 Source: ESG Research Report, 2019
Technology Spending Intentions Survey, February 2019.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005454/en/