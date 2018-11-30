Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables Organizations to Quickly Assess Cybersecurity Readiness

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced BreakingPoint QuickTest, which enables organizations to quickly evaluate the performance and security of devices and networks to assess their cybersecurity readiness.

Todays IT departments struggle against increasing network security threats while suffering from a cybersecurity skills shortage. According to Jon Oltsik, principal analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, "more than half of organizations report a problematic shortage of cybersecurity skills.1 The lack of testing expertise creates opportunities for vulnerabilities in IT environments.

"Organizations are under pressure to make the right security investments to ensure their networks and applications are secure. This pressure, combined with the shortage of expert resources, forces organizations to compromise on the quality of their security testing, said Sunil Kalidindi, vice president of product management at Ixia, a Keysight Business. "BreakingPoint QuickTest offers users all the power of BreakingPoint in pre-packaged test methodologies with expert analysis capabilities. This groundbreaking innovation enables organizations to optimize the speed of their cybersecurity testing without compromise.

BreakingPoint QuickTest offers concise and actionable test scores for rapid result analysis, and complete automation for continuous assessment. Test suites include:

Performance : to measure system performance while handling various types of application traffic mixes that include encrypted traffic

: to measure system performance while handling various types of application traffic mixes that include encrypted traffic NetSecOPEN : to validate the device or system against NetSecOPEN standardized tests, industry guidelines and best practices for testing modern network security infrastructure including firewall, next generation firewall (NGFW), intrusion protection system (IPS), and threat detection solutions and services

: to validate the device or system against NetSecOPEN standardized tests, industry guidelines and best practices for testing modern network security infrastructure including firewall, next generation firewall (NGFW), intrusion protection system (IPS), and threat detection solutions and services Encryption Performance : to measure the system performance of TLS inspection devices or networks, while handling traffic encrypted using various types of ciphers and key sizes

: to measure the system performance of TLS inspection devices or networks, while handling traffic encrypted using various types of ciphers and key sizes Security: to validate the effectiveness of a security device or system in mitigating attacks and breach attempts while maintaining traffic continuity

BreakingPoint QuickTest is powered by threat intelligence provided by Ixias Application Threat Intelligence (ATI) Research Center, a globally distributed team of dedicated cybersecurity professionals that monitor and analyze the ever-evolving indicators that could threaten the security of IT networks worldwide. Ixias ATI Research Center has been performing advanced security research for over a decade, providing intelligence updates to customers around the globe.

Sample BreakingPoint QuickTest scenarios with images are available here, https://www.ixiacom.com/breakingpoint-quicktest.

