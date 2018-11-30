finanzen.net
10.06.2019 17:05
Bewerten
(0)

Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables Organizations to Quickly Assess Cybersecurity Readiness

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced BreakingPoint QuickTest, which enables organizations to quickly evaluate the performance and security of devices and networks to assess their cybersecurity readiness.

Todays IT departments struggle against increasing network security threats while suffering from a cybersecurity skills shortage. According to Jon Oltsik, principal analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, "more than half of organizations report a problematic shortage of cybersecurity skills.1 The lack of testing expertise creates opportunities for vulnerabilities in IT environments.

"Organizations are under pressure to make the right security investments to ensure their networks and applications are secure. This pressure, combined with the shortage of expert resources, forces organizations to compromise on the quality of their security testing, said Sunil Kalidindi, vice president of product management at Ixia, a Keysight Business. "BreakingPoint QuickTest offers users all the power of BreakingPoint in pre-packaged test methodologies with expert analysis capabilities. This groundbreaking innovation enables organizations to optimize the speed of their cybersecurity testing without compromise.

BreakingPoint QuickTest offers concise and actionable test scores for rapid result analysis, and complete automation for continuous assessment. Test suites include:

  • Performance: to measure system performance while handling various types of application traffic mixes that include encrypted traffic
  • NetSecOPEN: to validate the device or system against NetSecOPEN standardized tests, industry guidelines and best practices for testing modern network security infrastructure including firewall, next generation firewall (NGFW), intrusion protection system (IPS), and threat detection solutions and services
  • Encryption Performance: to measure the system performance of TLS inspection devices or networks, while handling traffic encrypted using various types of ciphers and key sizes
  • Security: to validate the effectiveness of a security device or system in mitigating attacks and breach attempts while maintaining traffic continuity

BreakingPoint QuickTest is powered by threat intelligence provided by Ixias Application Threat Intelligence (ATI) Research Center, a globally distributed team of dedicated cybersecurity professionals that monitor and analyze the ever-evolving indicators that could threaten the security of IT networks worldwide. Ixias ATI Research Center has been performing advanced security research for over a decade, providing intelligence updates to customers around the globe.

Sample BreakingPoint QuickTest scenarios with images are available here, https://www.ixiacom.com/breakingpoint-quicktest.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

1 Source: ESG Research Report, 2019 Technology Spending Intentions Survey, February 2019.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
01.06.19
Keysight Technologies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.05.19
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
19.02.19
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
18.11.18
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
19.08.18
Ausblick: Keysight Technologies stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Keysight Technologies News
RSS Feed
Keysight Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2016Keysight Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2016Keysight Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Keysight Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

27.05.19Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
20.05.19Why Shares of Keysight Technologies Tumbled on Monday
01.06.19Keysight Technologies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
30.05.19Why Keysight Technologies Shares Jumped Today
30.05.19Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
06.06.19Is Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Anzeige

Inside

Acht Mythen über ETFs
Fit für die Charts  Lernen Sie die Grundlagen der Technischen Analyse!
DZ BANK - Thyssenkrupp: Neue Strategie, neues Potenzial?
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Auf diese Chartmarken kommt es jetzt an!
Goldpreis, Euro und Dollar nach US Arbeitsmarktdaten
Twitter setzt bei Fakenews auf KI
Vontobel: Klöckner & Co  Der Deutsche Stahl- und Metalldistributor
Daimler setzt auf die Dreiteilung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Keysight Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Keysight Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Beißender Geruch in der Kabine eines Lufthansa-Jumbos
Die Bogle-Revolution verspricht Sparern ein Vermögen
Bahn schafft Wochenend-Ticket ab  das sind die Alternativen
Vegane Burger begeistern die Anleger
Die Zweifler des veganen Hypes werden Lügen gestraft

News von

Premium-Girokonten: Das sind die zehn besten Konten
Markteinschätzung: Aus ihrer geldpolitischen Rettungsnummer kommen die Notenbanken nie mehr heraus
Ex-Hedgefondsmanager Whitney Tilson: "Die Tesla-Aktie ist gefährlich"
Die Scheinriesen: Welche DAX-Konzerne die größten Risiken in den Büchern haben
Die Notenbanken lockern ihre Geldpolitik: Das sind die Auswirkungen für die Anleger

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht stärker ins Pfingstwochenende -- Microsoft-Aktie mit Rekordhoch -- Bundesbank senkt deutsche Wachstumsprognose -- Beyond Meat, Immobilienwerte, Lufthansa im Fokus

US-Regierung verlängert Frist bis zur Zollerhöhung auf einige chinesische Waren. Airbus-Aktien profitieren von Auslieferungszahlen. US-Handelsstreit: Mexiko sendet tausende Soldaten an Grenze. Ölkonzern OMV vereinbart mit Gazprom Kaufpreis für Anteil an Gasfeld. Künstliche Intelligenz: Deutschland weit hinter USA. Google strebt offenbar Ausnahme von Huawei-Verbot an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich Ihrer Einschätzung nach der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07.06.19
DAX geht stärker ins Pfingstwochenende -- Microsoft-Aktie mit Rekordhoch -- Bundesbank senkt deutsche Wachstumsprognose -- Beyond Meat, Immobilienwerte, Lufthansa im Fokus
Sonstiges
17:02 Uhr
ETF Sparplan Vergleich - die besten Depots im Test
Aktie im Fokus
17:02 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99