IZEA Announces Name Change and CUSIP Change

IZEA
Worldwide, Inc. (the "Company)(NASDAQ: IZEA),
operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and
publishers with influential content creators, today announced that it
has completed a corporate name change from IZEA, Inc. to IZEA Worldwide,
Inc.
The name change does not affect the rights of the Companys
stockholders, creditors, customers or suppliers. The Companys common
stock will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the
current trading symbol "IZEA. Effective as of August 20, 2018, the
CUSIP number of the Companys common stock is 46604H 105. The Companys
current stockholders will not need to exchange their current stock
certificates as the stock certificates reflecting the Companys prior
corporate name will continue to be valid.
About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that
connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer
marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies
to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday
creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are
compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form
text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or
distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal
websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive
influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive
awareness. For more information about IZEA Worldwide, visit https://izea.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These
forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate, "expect,
"intend, "believe, "may, "will, "should, or other comparable terms,
are based largely on IZEA Worldwide's expectations and are subject to a
number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IZEA
Worldwide's control. Actual results could differ materially from these
forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changing
economic conditions. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there
can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in
this release will in fact occur.
