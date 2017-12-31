20.08.2018 13:01
IZEA Announces Name Change and CUSIP Change

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (the "Company)(NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced that it has completed a corporate name change from IZEA, Inc. to IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

The name change does not affect the rights of the Companys stockholders, creditors, customers or suppliers. The Companys common stock will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the current trading symbol "IZEA. Effective as of August 20, 2018, the CUSIP number of the Companys common stock is 46604H 105. The Companys current stockholders will not need to exchange their current stock certificates as the stock certificates reflecting the Companys prior corporate name will continue to be valid.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA Worldwide, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate, "expect, "intend, "believe, "may, "will, "should, or other comparable terms, are based largely on IZEA Worldwide's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IZEA Worldwide's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changing economic conditions. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will in fact occur.

