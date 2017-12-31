IZEA Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

IZEA
Worldwide, Inc. (the "Company or "IZEA) (NASDAQ: IZEA),
operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and
publishers with influential content creators, announced today that it
intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten
registered public offering. All shares of common stock to be sold in the
proposed offering will be offered by the Company. The proposed offering
is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance
as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual
size or terms of the offering. IZEA intends to use the net proceeds from
the proposed offering to finance part of its growth strategy, and for
working capital and general corporate purposes.
Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is acting as the sole managing
underwriter for the proposed offering.
The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration
statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-212247) filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) on June 24, 2016, which
became effective on June 30, 2016. A preliminary prospectus supplement
and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the
proposed offering have been filed with the SEC and may be obtained by
visiting the SECs website at www.sec.gov
or by contacting Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street,
Suite 350, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at 612-334-6300 or
by email at prospectus@chlm.com.
The final terms of the proposed offering will be disclosed in a final
prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation
of an offer to buy any securities in the proposed offering. Nor shall
there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in
which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
About IZEA
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA) operates online platforms that connect
marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automate influencer
marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies
to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday
creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are
compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form
text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or
distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal
websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive
influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive
awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These
forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate, "expect,
"intend, "believe, "may, "will, "should, or other comparable terms,
are based largely on IZEA's expectations and are subject to a number of
risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IZEA's control.
Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking
statements as a result of, among other factors, competitive conditions
in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates,
failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA,
inability to raise sufficient capital when needed for both operations
and growth initiatives, including through this proposed offering, and
changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected. In
light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that
the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in
fact occur.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918006086/en/