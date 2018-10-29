finanzen.net
29.10.2018 16:00
IZEA Awarded Custom Content Program by National Retailer

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced that it has been awarded a substantial six-figure contract by a large national retailer to produce custom content in support of the brand. The program expands upon an existing relationship that has included both influencer marketing and custom content initiatives. IZEAs relationship is brand direct with the retailer and this program represents the largest contract awarded to IZEA thus far.

"We are excited to grow our relationship and begin work on our most ambitious project to date for this client, said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. "The increasing scale and scope of commitments are reflective of the successful programs we have implemented in the past and our dedication to delivering client success. I am proud of the work our team has done to service the customer and appreciative of the high-quality work our network of creators has produced for previous programs.

"Our team has been working diligently to build our pipeline of opportunities with both existing and new clients throughout this year, continued Murphy. "We expect to benefit from that effort in Q4 and believe that Q4 bookings will see strong year over year growth.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA) operates online platforms that connect marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "may, "plans, "projects, "will, "would or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEAs ability to increase its revenue and sales pipeline, expectations with respect to operational efficiency, and expectations concerning IZEAs business strategy.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEAs periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

