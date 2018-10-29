IZEA Awarded Custom Content Program by National Retailer

IZEA
Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA),
operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and
publishers with influential content creators, today announced that it
has been awarded a substantial six-figure contract by a large national
retailer to produce custom content in support of the brand. The program
expands upon an existing relationship that has included both influencer
marketing and custom content initiatives. IZEAs relationship is brand
direct with the retailer and this program represents the largest
contract awarded to IZEA thus far.
"We are excited to grow our relationship and begin work on our most
ambitious project to date for this client, said Ted Murphy, Founder and
CEO of IZEA. "The increasing scale and scope of commitments are
reflective of the successful programs we have implemented in the past
and our dedication to delivering client success. I am proud of the work
our team has done to service the customer and appreciative of the
high-quality work our network of creators has produced for previous
programs.
"Our team has been working diligently to build our pipeline of
opportunities with both existing and new clients throughout this year,
continued Murphy. "We expect to benefit from that effort in Q4 and
believe that Q4 bookings will see strong year over year growth.
About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA) operates online platforms that connect
marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automates influencer
marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies
to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday
creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are
compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form
text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or
distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal
websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive
influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive
awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and
describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be
identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipates,
"believes, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "may, "plans,
"projects, "will, "would or other comparable terms. Examples of
forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make
regarding expectations concerning IZEAs ability to increase its revenue
and sales pipeline, expectations with respect to operational efficiency,
and expectations concerning IZEAs business strategy.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including,
among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and
social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize
one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic
conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and
uncertainties described in IZEAs periodic reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update
any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes
in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.
