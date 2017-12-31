IZEA Becomes an Official Pinterest Marketing Partner

IZEA
Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA),
operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and
publishers with influential content creators, has announced that they
have become an official Pinterest Marketing Partner for Content
Marketing. The inclusion in the Pinterest Marketing Partners program
provides IZEA with API access to insights that will enable brands to
more easily discover Pinterest influencers and their content.
"IZEA is thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Pinterest and
honored to be chosen as a Pinterest Marketing Partner, said Ted Murphy,
Founder and CEO of IZEA. "Over 250 million people around the globe use
the app to discover everything from what to wear to how to decorate
their home, and it has become an important tool for influencers and
marketers alike. Pinterest provides a benefit not found in social media
sharing apps in that the content has a much longer decay rate. Pinners
actively engage with Pins on Pinterest for an average of 110 days after
it is first shared through the platform, providing longer term
visibility and traffic for sponsored pinned content.
Watch a video about the partnership here: https://youtu.be/PBAt5knfFPo
"Were always looking for ways to help businesses extend their reach on
Pinterest. Were excited to make it easier for brands to discover and
collaborate with influencers, as well as, track their performance on
third party platforms. Creators are essential to Pinterest and were
thrilled to provide additional tools and resources for them to leverage
as they build relationships with businesses, commented David Temple,
Head of Content and Creator Products at Pinterest.
The API integration provides IZEA with access to enhanced profile and
content data. Marketers will gain visibility into both aggregate and
detail metrics, including reach and engagement. Engagement measurements
include clicks out to site, clicking on a Pin to view a "closeup, and
saving the Pin to a board. IZEA will make this data available throughout
IZEAx, including in Unity Search, Unity Lists and Influencer Profiles.
Influencers will be able to add Pinterest to their profiles through the
IZEAx web app, as well as IZEAx on Android and iPhone.
"Pinterest is an important part of any comprehensive influencer
marketing strategy, said Theandra Gatlin of Food Lion, an IZEA
customer. "The addition of Pinterest data support in IZEAx means we will
be able to discover and measure Pinterest influencers in a whole new
way. We are excited by this new partnership and look forward to deeper
Pinterest integrations with IZEAx in the future.
Pinterest is available today for all licensees of IZEAx. To schedule a
preview demonstration, visit http://www.izea.com.
