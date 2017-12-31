IZEA Becomes an Official Pinterest Marketing Partner

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, has announced that they have become an official Pinterest Marketing Partner for Content Marketing. The inclusion in the Pinterest Marketing Partners program provides IZEA with API access to insights that will enable brands to more easily discover Pinterest influencers and their content.

"IZEA is thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Pinterest and honored to be chosen as a Pinterest Marketing Partner, said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. "Over 250 million people around the globe use the app to discover everything from what to wear to how to decorate their home, and it has become an important tool for influencers and marketers alike. Pinterest provides a benefit not found in social media sharing apps in that the content has a much longer decay rate. Pinners actively engage with Pins on Pinterest for an average of 110 days after it is first shared through the platform, providing longer term visibility and traffic for sponsored pinned content.

"Were always looking for ways to help businesses extend their reach on Pinterest. Were excited to make it easier for brands to discover and collaborate with influencers, as well as, track their performance on third party platforms. Creators are essential to Pinterest and were thrilled to provide additional tools and resources for them to leverage as they build relationships with businesses, commented David Temple, Head of Content and Creator Products at Pinterest.

The API integration provides IZEA with access to enhanced profile and content data. Marketers will gain visibility into both aggregate and detail metrics, including reach and engagement. Engagement measurements include clicks out to site, clicking on a Pin to view a "closeup, and saving the Pin to a board. IZEA will make this data available throughout IZEAx, including in Unity Search, Unity Lists and Influencer Profiles. Influencers will be able to add Pinterest to their profiles through the IZEAx web app, as well as IZEAx on Android and iPhone.

"Pinterest is an important part of any comprehensive influencer marketing strategy, said Theandra Gatlin of Food Lion, an IZEA customer. "The addition of Pinterest data support in IZEAx means we will be able to discover and measure Pinterest influencers in a whole new way. We are excited by this new partnership and look forward to deeper Pinterest integrations with IZEAx in the future.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA) operates online platforms that connect marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

