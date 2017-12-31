IZEA Receives Approval of Delisting Request from German Stock Exchange

IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced that it has received confirmation from the Börse-Stuttgart Stock Exchange (the "Stuttgart Stock Exchange) that the company will delist IZEAs stock (ISIN: US46603N3017), traded under the symbol "2IZ in Germany. The Stuttgart Stock Exchange has formally announced the intent to delist the common stock of IZEA today, with the last day of trading to be September 7, 2018, in accordance with its terms and conditions.

The company contacted both the Börse Berlin-Bremen Stock Exchange (the "BBSE") and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange requesting delisting of any IZEA securities. The BBSE has indicated that IZEAs stock is not listed or traded on their exchange.

"We are pleased by the outcome of our efforts to delist IZEAs stock in Germany and appreciate the swift response to our request from both the BBSE and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. "We did not request or consent to any listing on any exchange outside of the NASDAQ Capital markets in the U.S. and intend to more closely monitor foreign markets for unauthorized listings in the future.

About IZEA

IZEA operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate, "expect, "intend, "may, "will, "should, or other comparable terms, are based largely on IZEA's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IZEA's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates, failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA and changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will in fact occur.

