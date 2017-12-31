IZEA Receives Approval of Delisting Request from German Stock Exchange

IZEA,
Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA),
operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and
publishers with influential content creators, today announced that it
has received confirmation from the Börse-Stuttgart Stock Exchange (the
"Stuttgart Stock Exchange) that the company will delist IZEAs stock
(ISIN: US46603N3017), traded under the symbol "2IZ in Germany. The
Stuttgart Stock Exchange has formally
announced the intent to delist the common stock of IZEA today, with
the last day of trading to be September 7, 2018, in accordance with its
terms and conditions.
The company contacted both the Börse Berlin-Bremen Stock Exchange (the
"BBSE") and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange requesting delisting of any
IZEA securities. The BBSE has indicated that IZEAs stock is not listed
or traded on their exchange.
"We are pleased by the outcome of our efforts to delist IZEAs stock in
Germany and appreciate the swift response to our request from both the
BBSE and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO
of IZEA. "We did not request or consent to any listing on any exchange
outside of the NASDAQ Capital markets in the U.S. and intend to more
closely monitor foreign markets for unauthorized listings in the future.
About IZEA
IZEA operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects
marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing
and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale
their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as
well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated
for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos,
photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing
such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites,
blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content
and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more
information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.
