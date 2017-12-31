Bitcoin zeitweise wieder über 8.000 Dollar. Geht die Rallye in die nächste Runde? Bitcoin kaufen - So geht's
27.07.2018 19:10
Bewerten
(0)

IZEA Receives Approval of Delisting Request from German Stock Exchange

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced that it has received confirmation from the Börse-Stuttgart Stock Exchange (the "Stuttgart Stock Exchange) that the company will delist IZEAs stock (ISIN: US46603N3017), traded under the symbol "2IZ in Germany. The Stuttgart Stock Exchange has formally announced the intent to delist the common stock of IZEA today, with the last day of trading to be September 7, 2018, in accordance with its terms and conditions.

The company contacted both the Börse Berlin-Bremen Stock Exchange (the "BBSE") and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange requesting delisting of any IZEA securities. The BBSE has indicated that IZEAs stock is not listed or traded on their exchange.

"We are pleased by the outcome of our efforts to delist IZEAs stock in Germany and appreciate the swift response to our request from both the BBSE and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. "We did not request or consent to any listing on any exchange outside of the NASDAQ Capital markets in the U.S. and intend to more closely monitor foreign markets for unauthorized listings in the future.

About IZEA

IZEA operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate, "expect, "intend, "may, "will, "should, or other comparable terms, are based largely on IZEA's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IZEA's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates, failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA and changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will in fact occur.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu IZEA Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
26.03.18
Ausblick: IZEA legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
05.11.17
Ausblick: IZEA legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr IZEA News
RSS Feed
IZEA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu IZEA Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene IZEA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere IZEA News
Anzeige

Inside

Die wunderbare Wirkung des Zinseszins
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX und Volkswagen  Was sind die neuen Long-Impulse wert?
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | BNP Paribas
DZ BANK  Heiß auf Eis? Unilever freut´s!
HSBC: FANG-Unternehmen im Fokus!
DAX auf dem Weg zu 13.000 Punkte, Gold unter Druck: Die wichtigsten News & Analysen per WhatsApp!
UBS: EUR/USD  Bodenbildung schreitet voran
Vontobel: Aufatmen bei Daimler, BMW und VW?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur IZEA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

IZEA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Europäer feiern vagen Handelsdeal mit Trump
Beim Stundenlohn müsste man Wolfsburger sein
Diese Urlaubslektüre kann Ihr Vermögen vermehren
Bis zu den Kongresswahlen haben wir jetzt hoffentlich Ruhe
So trotzen Anleger der demografischen Entwicklung

News von

DAX Chartanalyse: Erst den Ausbruch abwarten
Hot Stocks: Acht heiße Aktien aus Deutschland
Fresenius-Aktie und Co.: Die fünf Top-Dividendenaristokraten
SAP-Aktie, Kering und Co.: Fünf Top-Aktien fürs Depot
Facebook-Aktie droht nach trübem Ausblick Rekord-Tagesverlust

News von

Leben im "Smartment": Der Wohnungsmangel in Uni-Städten nimmt absurde Züge an
Ökonomen: Eine Eigenschaft von Trump wird zur Gefahr für Europa
Experte: Absturz der Facebook-Aktie ist das Anzeichen für schlimmeren Crash als im Jahr 2000
Einer der ersten Bitcoin-Käufer erklärt, warum es ein gutes Zeichen ist, dass niemand Bitcoin ausgibt
Elon Musk schwört, nie einen Killerroboter zu bauen - eine Oxford-Professorin erklärt, warum das ein Denkfehler ist

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Twitter-Bilanz enttäuscht -- Bitcoin unter 8.000 Dollar -- BASF mit Gewinnrückgang -- Amazon-Gewinn springt an -- Intel, Starbucks, Amgen im Fokus

Exxon verfehlt Erwartungen. Engie mit Gewinnrückgang bei stabilen Erlösen. Siemens Gamesa-Umsatz sinkt stärker als erwartet. Axel Springer bestätigt nach gutem zweiten Quartal die Prognose. Danone verdient dank Spezialnahrung mehr. LafargeHolcim legt nach schwachem Jahresstart wieder zu.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 30 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 30 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 30 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind ihre Erwartungen an die Verhandlungen der EU mit den USA hinsichtlich des Handelskonflikts?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:57 Uhr
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Twitter-Bilanz enttäuscht -- Bitcoin unter 8.000 Dollar -- BASF mit Gewinnrückgang -- Amazon-Gewinn springt an -- Intel, Starbucks, Amgen im Fokus
Immobilien
19:49 Uhr
Optimistische Profi-Anleger
Aktie im Fokus
19:18 Uhr
KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
TwitterA1W6XZ
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Intel Corp.855681
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
GoProA1XE7G
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403