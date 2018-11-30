IZEA Reports Record Q4 Bookings of $11.2 Million, Up 115% YoY

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA),
operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and
publishers with influential content creators, reported total bookings of
$11.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 115% increase compared
to $5.2 million in the same quarter of the prior year.
Total bookings are a measure of all sales orders, plus platform spend by
self-service customers, minus any known or expected cancellations or
refunds with respect to such sales orders or refunds. Management uses
bookings to inform expectations of total sales activity. Subsequent
revenue recognition and effective margins vary by revenue stream, and
bookings are not always an indicator of revenue for the quarter and
could be subject to future adjustment.
"We are pleased to have not only exceeded ten million dollars of
quarterly bookings for the first time, but to have pushed through the
eleven million dollar marker as well, said Ted Murphy, IZEAs Chairman
and CEO. "This is a milestone quarter for us and underscores the
transition we have been making towards a more balanced mix of software
and services sales. During the fourth quarter, approximately 61% of our
bookings came from a combination of software licensing and marketplace
spend.
"IZEA benefited from significant increases in marketplace spend this
holiday season, along with license renewals from key software customers
and annual commitments from some of our long-time managed services
customers, continued Murphy. "We continue to build bookings momentum
and see success from the adjustments we have made in our sales
organization. Our customers are responding well to our unique
combination of software technology and services. We are optimistic about
the year ahead and are looking forward to the release of IZEAx 3.0 in
the coming months.
IZEA plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 on
March 28, 2019.
About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA) operates online platforms that connect
marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automate influencer
marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies
to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday
creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are
compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form
text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or
distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal
websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive
influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive
awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and
describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be
identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipates,
"believes, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "may, "plans,
"projects, "will, "would or other comparable terms. Examples of
forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make
regarding expectations concerning IZEAs ability to increase its revenue
and sales pipeline, expectations with respect to operational efficiency,
and expectations concerning IZEAs business strategy.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including,
among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and
social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize
one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic
conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and
uncertainties described in IZEAs periodic reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update
any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes
in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.
