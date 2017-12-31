IZEA Sets Second Quarter Conference Call for Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET

IZEA,
Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA),
operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and
publishers with influential content creators, will hold a conference
call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss
results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The financial
results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
IZEAs Chairman and CEO Ted Murphy, CFO LeAnn Hitchcock, and COO Ryan
Schram will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Tuesday, August 14, 2017
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free
dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018
International dial-in number:
1-201-689-8471
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via
the investors section of the companys website at https://izea.com/.
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the
start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A
replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the
same day through August 21, 2018.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay
number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13682061
About IZEA
IZEA operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects
marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing
and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale
their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as
well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated
for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos,
photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing
such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites,
blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content
and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more
information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These
forward-looking statements are based largely on IZEA's expectations and
are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are
beyond IZEA's control. Actual results could differ materially from these
forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changing
economic conditions. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there
can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in
this release will in fact occur.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005513/en/