IZEA Sets Second Quarter Conference Call for Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET

IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

IZEAs Chairman and CEO Ted Murphy, CFO LeAnn Hitchcock, and COO Ryan Schram will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 14, 2017

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471



The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the investors section of the companys website at https://izea.com/.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 21, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13682061



About IZEA

IZEA operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IZEA's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IZEA's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changing economic conditions. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will in fact occur.

