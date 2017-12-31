22.08.2018 15:01
IZEA Signs Global Top 1000 Website

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operators of IZEAx®, today announced the signing of a brand direct relationship with a company that operates a global top 1000 website by traffic. After the successful completion of a pilot program, the e-commerce focused company will be licensing IZEAx to manage its influencer marketing initiatives.

"We are very excited by the roster of agencies and brands now licensing IZEA technologies to discover, organize, and transact with social media influencers, commented Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. "IZEA is seeing increased platform utilization from the partners licensing IZEAx, both in the form of marketplace spend and IZEAPay. Total IZEAx SaaS license fees under contract thus far in 2018 are up 90%+ from the entirety of IZEAx SaaS license fees billed in 2017. These contractual commitments do not include SaaS or marketplace spend from our recent acquisition of TapInfluence.

In late 2017, the company announced a series of new features in IZEAx including ContentMine, which includes artificial intelligence technologies to assist marketers in the discovery of content assets created through IZEA's influencer network. More recently, IZEA recently announced the Promoted Posts Beta launch for Instagram, IZEAx Analytics API and new CRM features.

"The pace of engineering innovation has been relentless, and all of that effort is beginning to pay off, continued Murphy. "We believe that our scale and technology platforms are key differentiators for our company and will continue to invest in the features that matter most to our customers.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA) operates online platforms that connect marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate, "expect, "intend, "believe, "may, "will, "should, or other comparable terms, are based largely on IZEA's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IZEA's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changing economic conditions. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will in fact occur.

