IZEA Signs Global Top 1000 Website

IZEA
Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA),
operators of IZEAx®, today announced the signing of a brand direct
relationship with a company that operates a global top 1000 website by
traffic. After the successful completion of a pilot program, the
e-commerce focused company will be licensing IZEAx to manage its
influencer marketing initiatives.
"We are very excited by the roster of agencies and brands now licensing
IZEA technologies to discover, organize, and transact with social media
influencers, commented Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. "IZEA is
seeing increased platform utilization from the partners licensing IZEAx,
both in the form of marketplace spend and IZEAPay. Total IZEAx SaaS
license fees under contract thus far in 2018 are up 90%+ from the
entirety of IZEAx SaaS license fees billed in 2017. These contractual
commitments do not include SaaS or marketplace spend from our recent
acquisition of TapInfluence.
In late 2017, the company announced a series of new features in IZEAx
including ContentMine, which includes artificial intelligence
technologies to assist marketers in the discovery of content assets
created through IZEA's influencer network. More recently, IZEA recently
announced the Promoted Posts Beta launch for Instagram, IZEAx Analytics
API and new CRM features.
"The pace of engineering innovation has been relentless, and all of that
effort is beginning to pay off, continued Murphy. "We believe that our
scale and technology platforms are key differentiators for our company
and will continue to invest in the features that matter most to our
customers.
About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA) operates online platforms that connect
marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automates influencer
marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies
to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday
creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are
compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form
text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or
distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal
websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive
influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive
awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These
forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate, "expect,
"intend, "believe, "may, "will, "should, or other comparable terms,
are based largely on IZEA's expectations and are subject to a number of
risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IZEA's control.
Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking
statements as a result of, among other factors, changing economic
conditions. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no
assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release
will in fact occur.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005384/en/