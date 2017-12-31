IZEA Signs Top 50 U.S. Retailer

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA),
operator of IZEAx® and TapInfluence marketplaces, today announced the
signing of a brand-direct relationship with a top 50 U.S. retailer.
After the successful completion of a pilot program, the retailer is now
licensing the companys technology to manage its influencer marketing
initiatives.
"We are very excited by the progress that our SaaS business development
team is making. We continue to build our relationships with both brands
and agencies which license IZEA technologies to discover, organize, and
transact with social media influencers, commented Ted Murphy, Founder
and CEO of IZEA. "With the recent acquisition of TapInfluence and
signing of new IZEAx customers, both monthly SaaS license fees and
marketplace spend have increased significantly. Gross marketplace
billings generated from customers using our influencer marketing
platforms in a self-serve capacity have increased from approximately
$45k in all of Q2 2018, to $1.5 million in August alone.
In addition to this new brand-direct relationship, IZEA has seen strong
license renewals with several top marketplace spenders in both SaaS
platforms. IZEAx, specifically, has seen SaaS license fees billed year
to date (through the end of August) already totaling more than double
the entirety of what was billed in 2017.
IZEA anticipates total bookings for all lines of business in Q3 to
exceed $9.5 million, which would be the largest bookings quarter in the
history of the company. Total bookings is a measure of all sales orders,
plus total platform spend by self-service customers, minus any
cancellations or refunds. Management uses bookings as an indicator of
total sales activity. Based on preliminary unaudited information, net
revenue is expected to be approximately $5.0-5.25 million for Q3, and is
expected to increase sequentially in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019, following the
strong bookings expected for Q3.
About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA) operates online platforms that connect
marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automates influencer
marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies
to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday
creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are
compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form
text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or
distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal
websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive
influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive
awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These
forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate, "expect,
"intend, "believe, "may, "will, "should, or other comparable terms,
are based largely on IZEA's expectations and are subject to a number of
risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IZEA's control.
Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking
statements as a result of, among other factors, changing economic
conditions. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no
assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release
will in fact occur.
