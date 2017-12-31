finanzen.net
10.09.2018 19:30
J.D. Power Ranks Humana Highest In Mail Order Pharmacy Segment of Customer Satisfaction Study

Humana Pharmacy, a division of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), has been named the top U.S. Mail Order pharmacy in customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Pharmacy Study.

The study measures customer satisfaction with their pharmacy experience across major Chain Drug Stores, Mass Merchandisers, Supermarkets and Mail Order pharmacies on a 1,000 point scale. Humana Pharmacys score of 885 this year was the highest among Mail Order pharmacies.

Humana received the highest scores in three study factors: prescription ordering and filling process, cost competitiveness and prescription delivery.

Since ranking highest in 2015, Humana has added additional capabilities to its mail-order pharmacy, including new digital tools, continuing to improve the customer service experience and enhancing dispensing capabilities.

  • Digital tools: Humana Pharmacy continues to invest in its website (www.HumanaPharmacy.com) and mobile app to make ordering and refilling prescription easier. In addition, Humana Pharmacy launched RxMentor, a digital tool that enables Humana members to more easily keep a list of their medications in one place, helping members stay organized to improve medication management, safety and clinical outcomes. RxMentor won the 2018 MedTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Overall mHealth Solution. Humana also introduced Rx Calculator, an online pharmacy calculator to assist people with Medicare  both members and non-members  during the Annual Enrollment Period determine their annual drug and premium costs to select the right plan.
  • Customer service experience: Humana Pharmacy strives to provide a more personalized consumer experience and resolve questions or issues on the first call. Humana Pharmacy employees who work directly with consumers are empowered to own the interaction from initial contact to medicine delivery. This includes anticipating and meeting future needs, providing a direct call-back number to the Humana Pharmacy representative, and tracking issues to ensure resolution.
  • Enhanced dispensing capabilities: Humana Pharmacy has two, state-of-the-art dispensing facilities. Equipment and technology upgrades to these facilities, located in Arizona and Ohio, allow the company to continue to meet the mail order demands of consumers. The facilities also received technology investments to enhance door-to-door delivery times in order get consumers their medication even quicker.

"As Humana Pharmacy continues its efforts to become a consumer-focused, top-tier customer service organization, receiving the highest rank in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction with Mail Order pharmacies proves that our efforts are paying off and our consumers are noticing, said Labeed Diab, RPh, President, Humana Pharmacy Solutions. "As a result of these efforts and our ongoing focus on service, we continue to drive our Net Promoter Score for our Humana Pharmacy consumers.

Diab also added, "Medication adherence is a big reason we continue to invest and improve our capabilities. The health and well-being of our consumers is paramount and medication plays a big part in that. If we can ensure our consumers are getting their medication without any challenges, weve removed one more barrier to them taking that medication. To further remove barriers, we have a team of dedicated pharmacists who help members understand their medication and any possible interactions.

Humana has a Bold Goal to help the communities it serves be 20 percent healthier by 2020 by making it easier for people to achieve their best health. Part of being healthy is taking medication safely and as prescribed. According to the American Heart Association, nearly three out of four Americans do not take their medication as directed, resulting in nearly $300 billion a year in additional doctor visits, emergency department visits and hospitalizations.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

EVOTEC AG566480
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9