Jabil Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 3.600% Senior Notes Due 2030

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced the pricing of its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.600% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "Offering). Jabil anticipates that the closing of the Offering will occur on January 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Jabil intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the repayment of term loan indebtedness.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider that delivers comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Leveraging the power of over 200,000 people across 100 sites strategically located around the world, Jabil simplifies complexity and delivers value in a broad range of industries, enabling innovation, growth and customer success.

Additional Information:

Jabil has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) and a prospectus supplement with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC) relating to the Offering. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offering of securities will be made only by means of the prospectus in that registration statement and the related prospectus supplement. These documents can be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Jabil will arrange to send you the prospectus and related prospectus supplement if you request them by calling (727) 577-9749.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding our anticipated closing of the Offering and our anticipated use of proceeds. The statements in this release are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 and our other filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

