finanzen.net
08.01.2020 23:28
Bewerten
(0)

Jabil Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 3.600% Senior Notes Due 2030

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced the pricing of its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.600% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "Offering). Jabil anticipates that the closing of the Offering will occur on January 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Jabil intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the repayment of term loan indebtedness.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider that delivers comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Leveraging the power of over 200,000 people across 100 sites strategically located around the world, Jabil simplifies complexity and delivers value in a broad range of industries, enabling innovation, growth and customer success.

Additional Information:

Jabil has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) and a prospectus supplement with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC) relating to the Offering. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offering of securities will be made only by means of the prospectus in that registration statement and the related prospectus supplement. These documents can be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Jabil will arrange to send you the prospectus and related prospectus supplement if you request them by calling (727) 577-9749.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding our anticipated closing of the Offering and our anticipated use of proceeds. The statements in this release are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 and our other filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Jabil Circuit Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Jabil Circuit News
RSS Feed
Jabil Circuit zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Jabil Circuit Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.02.2018Jabil Circuit BuyStandpoint Research
15.06.2017Jabil Circuit Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.06.2017Jabil Circuit BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.06.2017Jabil Circuit HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.03.2017Jabil Circuit BuyUBS AG
27.02.2018Jabil Circuit BuyStandpoint Research
15.06.2017Jabil Circuit BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.06.2017Jabil Circuit HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.03.2017Jabil Circuit BuyUBS AG
16.03.2017Jabil Circuit BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.06.2017Jabil Circuit Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
14.03.2017Jabil Circuit Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.03.2017Jabil Circuit HoldStandpoint Research
23.09.2016Jabil Circuit HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
22.09.2016Jabil Circuit HoldStandpoint Research
11.12.2008Jabil Circuit sellCitigroup Corp.
26.03.2008Jabil Circuit underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Jabil Circuit Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Jabil Circuit News

08.12.19Microsoft. AMD Lead Top Stocks With 'Tight' Buy Points
Weitere Jabil Circuit News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA & OLIVER BARON
500 Jahre Börsengeschichte
Vontobel: Merck - Einer der größten deutschen Pharmakonzerne wieder auf Wachstumskurs
Kann Facebook noch weiter wachsen?
Puma ziehts auf die Platte
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones unverändert taxiert
DZ BANK - MorphoSys: Krebsmittel als treibende Kraft
Commerzbank  Erfolgreiche Übernahme
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Jabil Circuit-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Jabil Circuit Peer Group News

12.12.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Ultra Clean Holdings. Plexus. Tennant. Cohu and Kaman
05.12.19Plexus Holdings Plc : Result of AGM
05.12.19Plexus Holdings Plc : AGM Statement
22.11.19Plexus (PLXS) Up 7.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
22.11.19Plexus Holdings Plc : POS-GRIP Seal System Widens Performance Capability
05.11.19Plexus Holdings Plc : Preliminary Results for the year to 30 June 2019
04.11.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Unifi. BioDelivery Sciences International. Crocs. Anika Therapeutics and Plexus
31.10.19Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Shares March Higher. Can It Continue?
30.10.19Zacks.com featured highlights include: Plexus. Costamare. United Therapeutics. Intel and First American Financial
29.10.19Sanmina Corp (SANM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

News von

Der deutsche Börsenstar erlebt den größten Absturz seiner Geschichte
Diese Sparidee ist die Lösung für das Zins-Dilemma
So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in ihrer Wohnung los
Die Simplicissimus-Methode  die beste Strategie für Ihr Geld
Beim Sparen spricht jetzt alles für Gold

News von

Steigt der Bitcoin um 1000 Prozent?
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Dicke Dividenden: So viel schütten die Konzerne in Dax, MDax und Co. aus
Wirecard & Co.: Vier Aktien aus der Warburg-Research-Bestenliste für 2020
Varta wirft chinesischen Firmen Patentverletzungen vor: Aktie stürzt ab

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow legt zu -- Trump sendet deeskalierende Botschaft -- adidas-Aktien auf Allzeithoch -- Deutsche Euroshop warnt vor Bewertungsverlusten -- SMA Solar, Varta, Covestro im Fokus

Exxon will aus Milliarden-Projekt mit OMV in Rumänien aussteigen. Walgreens trotz Gewinneinbruchs zuversichtlich. Detektiv zeigt Ex-Credit-Suisse-Manager an. ENCAVIS will bis 2025 beim Umsatz um mehr als zwei Drittel wachsen. VW kann im Streit mit dem Prevent auf Teilerfolg hoffen. Weitere Gewinnmitnahmen bei RIB Software-Aktie.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 1 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08.01.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow legt zu -- Trump sendet deeskalierende Botschaft -- adidas-Aktien auf Allzeithoch -- Deutsche Euroshop warnt vor Bewertungsverlusten -- SMA Solar, Varta, Covestro im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
08.01.20
Walgreens-Aktie verliert: Walgreens trotz Gewinneinbruchs zuversichtlich
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
08.01.20
Weltbank hebt globale Wachstumsprognose für 2020 leicht an
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81