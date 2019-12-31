finanzen.net
06.07.2020 23:43

Jabil Announces Pricing of $600 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 3.000% Senior Notes Due 2031

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced the pricing of its offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.000% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "Offering). Jabil anticipates that the closing of the Offering will occur on July 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Jabil intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including to redeem $400 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes) and pay any applicable "make-whole premium, accrued and unpaid interest, fees and expenses with respect thereto. On or about July 7, 2020, a notice of redemption will be delivered to holders of the 2020 Notes stating that the entire principal amount of the 2020 Notes will be redeemed on August 6, 2020.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider that delivers comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Leveraging the power of over 200,000 people across 100 sites strategically located around the world, Jabil simplifies complexity and delivers value in a broad range of industries, enabling innovation, growth and customer success.

Additional Information:

Jabil has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) and a prospectus supplement with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC) relating to the Offering. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This release does not constitute a notice a redemption with respect to the 2020 Notes. Any offering of securities will be made only by means of the prospectus in that registration statement and the related prospectus supplement. These documents can be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Jabil will arrange to send you the prospectus and related prospectus supplement if you request them by calling (727) 577-9749.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding our anticipated closing of the Offering, our anticipated use of proceeds, and the redemption of the 2020 Notes. The statements in this release are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 and our other filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Werbung

