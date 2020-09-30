Jabil Offers Berry Amendment-Compliant Protective Face Masks, Meeting Made in the USA Standard

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced that together with its subsidiary medical device company, NP Medical, Inc, it has attained a Berry Amendment-compliant solution, including developing a domestic supply chain, for its nPro single-use, disposable, FDA-cleared three-ply surgical masks. The Berry Amendment requires the Department of Defense (DoD) to give preference in procurement to domestically produced, manufactured, or home-grown products. Combined with Jabils status as a GSA-Schedule holder, President Bidens executive orders aimed at strengthening "buy American provisions and DoD requirements to adhere to the Berry Amendment, Jabil is positioned to provide high quality, American-made surgical masks to the U.S. government, including the DoD.

"The market has been flooded with masks that are not Berry Amendment-compliant, leaving the DoD and government purchasers scrambling to find masks that meet the Biden administrations made in the USA standard at the volume they require, said Charlie Main, senior vice president of business development, Jabil. "Jabil is ready to take orders for these 100 percent domestically produced masks and has the ability to manufacture at a high volume to meet large-scale demand.

Jabils nPro surgical masks are designed to meet the ASTM F2100-19 Level 1 requirements and provide excellent protection with over 99 percent Sub-micron Particulate (PFE) and Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE). The masks feature elastic ear loops, an adjustable nose wire and vertically adjustable pleats to ensure a snug and comfortable fit.

"Jabil is proud to answer the call for a 100 percent made in the USA solution for surgical masks, which can permanently solution the supply chain constraints the U.S. faced in the beginning of the pandemic, said Main. "Although this period only lasted a few quarters, it negatively impacted the nation's ability to respond effectively and quickly.

Jabil is offering these masks as a directly sourced, reliable supply of PPE for large orders. To order a box of samples to evaluate for your agency or organization, please complete the form or use the contact information found at this link.

